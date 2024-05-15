Fergus Burke returns for Crusaders in must-win clash with Brumbies

The Crusaders have welcomed back first five-eighth Fergus Burke for their crucial round 13 clash against the Brumbies in Canberra.

The 24-year-old has been named to start in the No. 10 jersey in his season debut from an Achilles injury and will be partnered by young halfback Noah Hotham in the starting XV.

Outside Burke, a new-look combination of David Havili and 21-year-old centre Jone Rova make up the midfield. Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki and Johnny McNicholl form the outside backs.

In the forwards, All Black Joe Moody is set for a return to the starting side and will be joined by fellow All Blacks Fletcher Newell and Codie Taylor, who retains the captaincy as Scott Barrett remains sidelined.

Barrett’s absence also makes way for last week’s debutant, Antonio Shalfoon to start at lock alongside Quinten Strange.

Ethan Blackadder remains sidelined with a thigh injury, allowing Tom Christie to make his return to the starting XV in his familiar No. 7 jersey. Christie is joined by Cullen Grace and Christian Lio-Willie in the loose forwards.

With the reigning champions sitting 11th with just three rounds remaining until the playoffs, beating the third-placed Brumbies is a must to keep their season alive.

Three competition points separate the Crusaders and the eighth-place Fijian Drua on the table. Following this week’s slate, the Cantabrians face the Blues and Moana Pasifika to round out the season.

Crusaders team to face Brumbies

Joe Moody Codie Taylor (c) Fletcher Newell Antonio Shalfoon Quinten Strange Cullen Grace Tom Christie Christian Lio-Willie Noah Hotham Fergus Burke Sevu Reece David Havili Jone Rova Chay Fihaki Johnny McNicholl

RESERVES

16. George Bell

17. George Bower

18. Seb Calder

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Dom Gardiner

21. Mitch Drummond

22. Rivez Reihana

23. Macca Springer