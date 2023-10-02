Bok fans react to Scotland-Ireland referee appointment

The appointment of Australian referee Nic Berry for the upcoming Pool B decider between Ireland and Scotland at the 2023 Rugby World Cup has stirred a largely good-humoured debate among Bok fans.

Admittedly, the choice of Berry to officiate a match that could significantly impact South Africa’s World Cup hopes has raised eyebrows with some more paranoid fans, primarily due to the contentious history between Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Berry.

The appointment, which was made way back on August 22 , has resulted in much guffawing from the wider rugby community, for whom the serendipity of such an appointment is not lost.

The rugby world still vividly remembers the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour, during which Berry was the centre of attention due to the reaction of the Springboks’ coaching ticket to their negative perception of his performance in the first Test.

Erasmus publicly criticized Berry’s refereeing decisions in a now infamous online rant, leading to a highly charged atmosphere during the series and many newspaper headlines.

The content of the video ultimately led to a hefty ban for Erasmus, as World Rugby perceived that it incited abusive behaviour towards the Australian whistler.

The fact that he is now refereeing such a pivotal game for the Boks has triggered plenty of chat on X.

South African journalist Brendan Nel wrote: “The irony of World Rugby appointing Nic Berry for the Ireland-Scotland game is not lost on anyone…”

The irony of World Rugby appointing Nic Berry for the Ireland-Scotland game is not lost on anyone… pic.twitter.com/NWxz7huyfM — Brenden Nel (@Brendennel) October 4, 2023

Another account wrote: “No one could’ve script this any better. Rassie’s RWC fate lies on Nic Berry’s whistle he critiqued 2 years ago. We’ve come full circle.”

Squidge Rugby was a voice of sanity, writing: “He’s a professional, not some random fan…To avoid these conversations. Nic Berry, Angus Gardner & Paul Williams refereed their own nations over COVID and there were no complaints of bias, because they’re professionals.”

The reality is that the Springboks, no matter what referees Nic Berry does, are highly likely to make the quarterfinals, despite the gnashing of teeth from a small section of fans. Nevertheless, the appointment made nearly two months ago will no doubt be more grist to the mill for the more paranoid subset of Bok fans.