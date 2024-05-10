Will Greenwood: ‘The RFU dropped a huge ball with us’
Former England midfielder Will Greenwood has revealed he is toying with the idea of trying to get into professional rugby coaching at the age of 51 but claims he doesn’t know where to start.
The 2003 Rugby World Cup winner, who has been coaching at grassroots level with Maidenhead, believes he can improve international-level players.
Greenwood, who works for an artificial intelligence company, made the revelation during an appearance on the latest episode of the Lawrence Dallaglio rugby podcast.
It’s now 21 years since the pair were colleagues on the Clive Woodward team that conquered the world in Australia and the topic of coaching began with ex-No8 Dallaglio bemoaning how so few of their former teammates are currently still in the game professionally.
Mike Catt is part of the Ireland set-up while Trevor Woodman is an assistant at Gloucester, but others such as ex-England boss Martin Johnson and former Leeds coach Neil Back called time on their involvement long ago.
“I still think there are opportunities there,” claimed Dallaglio. “There is a whole generation of players who were so invested in English rugby and not one of them have been taken forward and given the opportunity really.”
Greenwood added: “The RFU dropped a huge ball with us, or England Rugby, however it is called now. There was no reaching out to go, ‘By the way, I don’t know if you have got a job, I don’t know what you are going to do post-career but we’d be quite interested to keep you in the bloodstream, to keep you close, to give you an opportunity and support you’.
“It doesn’t mean it guarantees you success. There is no woe is me here by the way because we have gone off and sorted ourselves out and you crack on.
“What am I, 51? I have increasingly thought about rolling the dice and having a go. I’m actually not quite sure where to start. I coach Tuesday, Thursday at level five and go and do coaching camps, so I love working with people who want to be slightly better rugby players.
“Love the mental health and physical health I get out of a Tuesday and Thursday night. It keeps me off the pop. My missus knows where I am. A rugby club is a great place to spend time. I have been doing that for 10 years now and I absolutely love it.
“I suppose you are always careful to say things like this: Do I believe I could make a player at international level better? I do believe I could make a player and a backline better. Someone is going to say, ‘Right, well prove it. Go and do it’.
“But life gets in the way, work gets in the way, you’re not quite sure where the first step goes, who takes the first lead. I don’t think I am at the decision date yet but it’s close to it at 51 if you’re going to go in and have a go.”
Greenwood’s most recent taste of the game at the highest level was as part of the Scott Robertson/Ronan O’Gara staff that coached the Barbarians to their November 2022 win over an All Blacks XV at Tottenham.
Comments on RugbyPass
So spiteful that the Springboks won again, they just had to change the laws so that they would stand a chance.38 Go to comments
Why would Eben lie? The guy has achieved so much. He saw it as arrogance. Any normal person who plays against the ABs year in and year out would have the same thoughts. Why even talk about the final when you have the biggest game of your lives next week in a stage you have never gotten passed? Rugly is simple in SA. Have fun but the most important thing is respect. I’m not buying any of this misinterpreted nonsense. Eben isn’t English, but no one during that interview was asking what did he say? He's speaking and therefore his understanding is perfectly fine. It was an arrogant thing to say, esp for a team that has never been to a final, never mind a semi. You guys up north can interpret it in a different way if you wish, maybe that s why you don’t win the biggest tournaments.151 Go to comments
> with Sky TV in New Zealand saying it has seen an 11 per cent lift in overall viewership this year. It’s easy for these kiwi “journalists” to throw around meaningless numbers to make it seem that things are improving, but if you look at the stats behind this 11 percent it says that after 10 rounds of rugby there is only a paltry 160k cumulative viewers in total.. That is on average 16k viewers watching a single round of Super Rugby. I very much doubt any of the other numbers that Gregor so proudly “reports” on.37 Go to comments
Goode is a Prop that played Flyhalf…. Who gives a Sh@#t what he thinks anyway!151 Go to comments
One would hope when a player of such caliber is approached for transfer is traversed a lot more carefully. The question I ask, “is the players agent raising red flags in the first instance of contact”. By what I read assumptions are made by nzr based on player welfare provided to them. So what is that? Is it a wholistic approach where family balance is taken into account. Because thay’s what’s in the mix when players go off shore. I realize the money is a huge factor but when negotiations are initiated is nzr involved. As Lendrum says having our best players available is paramount to our success So here’s hoping they are effectively communicating.4 Go to comments
PSTD, I salute you.6 Go to comments
Why don't they just give up on scrums and lineouts, cut the number of players to 13, and call the game ‘rugby league’? These idiots are determined to destroy the game as we know it, and instead of ‘attracting youngsters to the game’ as Beaumont suggests, it’ll deter a lot of the less skilled, maybe overweight kids who it is perfect for. World Rugby is detestable. And as for the 20 minute ‘red’ - why not teach the players to tackle better? (Like the current tackle height trials are supposed to do, but will probably be squashed by the NZRU as usual). I despair for the union game, I really do.38 Go to comments
Here’s hoping the emphasis on how the tmo interfaces on game infractions is taken into account more seriously than what was adjudicated during the 23 wc. That was a shambles, plus Barnes the abs ref never contested some of the calls, something he’s known for. And then we're left with wr opologizing after the game that smith’s try was legit. I was even more pizzed. And as for the red card if the infringement is clearly intentional foul then the individual is out of the game and after 20mins the bench replacement comes on. So, there’s then the degree of seriousness taken into account within the 20min stand down.37 Go to comments
Not sure they the article doesn’t hit on TMO this year, that’s were they were putting focus right. The fact the other areas haven’t improved shows just how poor the comp is at focusing on its direction. There should still have been further gains in both those areas this year even it if didn’t have the same focus as others. The whistle to restart time, like touch finders of 26 seconds, surely has to be a key focus area next year. Why should a side be given so much time to kick for touch? Cut that down to 5 or 10 seconds, penalties both become less of key stalling/defensive strategy, and become more ‘live’ with tap kicks becoming much more favourable quick actions. Theres absolutely no reason we have to wait over 10 secs for the preferred kicker to walk up and try and take maximum advantage, especially when half the time its just a delay tactic to give the forwards time to plan, as the kicker hardly even trys to find the corner with his kick, anyone could have kicked it straight out for the lineout.37 Go to comments
Shame. Hope something else can be arranged.3 Go to comments
Titans of under-20s rugby …. Reporters tired verbiage akin to calling every player a “star” and any Fijian side as ”Flying”. The French English and Irish are the Titans of U20 rugby. Noone in the South is now. This tournament is however, good prep to regain titan status.1 Go to comments
Will be humbling coming back and playing second fiddle to Dmac.4 Go to comments
Sounds like quite a bit of development has occurred regarding Mo’unga’s situation. Either NZR has stepped up their offer (big time) or RMo has had a reality check on what it will be like to be outside of the high performance environment of AB rugby. Maybe both. It reads like there are only a few remaining details to be sorted out before it is a done deal.4 Go to comments
Currently, a prop that has been substituted can go back on field if his original replacement gets injured. Can a red carded prop go back if his replacement gets injured, or will it be uncontested scrums?13 Go to comments
What about a free kick from a scrum? Can you call another scrum? Or are they just giving straight penalties now?38 Go to comments
Loved that comment by Andrew that the ‘water boys’ rule was changed in 2020 just to stymie the Boks!38 Go to comments
One of the best the Boks have ever produced. PSDT has an engine that goes non-stop for the full 80 min.6 Go to comments
The real deal.6 Go to comments
It’s been said that Nienaber will head back to SA too before next World Cup , hoarding all the amazing IP gained in Irish system … get a grip … Irish system needs to Milk the likes of Barrett . First time a leading all Black in his prime has gone to Ireland for any period of time . Enjoy it .22 Go to comments
20 min RC is the only good solution of a bunch of bad solutions. Ridiculous that it has taken this long and caused so many uneven contests. In general these are all very good changes - one is surprised that NH brokers were able to see sense at long last.13 Go to comments