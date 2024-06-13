Premiership final attracts record audience share

Saturday’s sold-out Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2024 attracted a peak television audience of 1.25 million as Northampton Saints beat Bath Rugby to the title.

The final also registered the highest ever audience share for a Premiership Rugby match, with approximately 1 in 7 viewers (14.3%) that day seeing the game for the ages on TNT Sports and ITV1.

On ITV1 this also represented their highest peak audience ever for Premiership Rugby match and across ITV and TNT Sports combined it was the third highest average audience on record.

Over the course of the 2023/24 season, TNT Sports audiences increased 8% with its average share up 14% and the ITV average share also up 3% when compared to the 2022/23 campaign.

Added to impressive TV figures, the final attracted a capacity crowd of 81,688 to Twickenham Stadium and was the fastest ever sell out for a Premiership Rugby Final.

Engagement also rocketed to record levels with 13.1 million Premiership Rugby social media impressions during the week of the final and 3.6m page views on the website and app across the play-offs and final.

“Saturday showcased Premiership Rugby at its very best,” said Rob Calder, Chief Growth Officer of Premiership Rugby.

“The record-breaking crowd, TV viewing figures and social engagement reflects what a phenomenal event the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2024 was.

“A huge thanks goes to the players, staff and supporters of our finalist clubs – Northampton Saints and Bath Rugby – who supported the event magnificently and helped make it a final that will live long in the memory.

“Attention now turns to the 2024/25 season where we will build upon and continue the impressive growth we have witnessed over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

“We look forward to watching new stars emerge and having crowned a remarkable fifth champion in as many years we cannot wait for another highly competitive season.”