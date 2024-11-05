Paddy Jackson's second season at Lyon is all but over – report

Former Ireland out-half Paddy Jackson has had his latest season in France cut short after Lyon confirmed he must undergo shoulder surgery. It was the summer of 2023, following the collapse of London Irish, when Jackson linked up with Lyon, his second Top 14 club after a previous stint at Perpignan.

He made 27 appearances in his first season at Matmut Stadium, 15 as a starter. However, he has since fallen down the pecking order as his only two appearances this season came off the bench in October against La Rochelle and Perpignan.

He now faces a lay-off of up to eight months, likely scuppering his ambitions of a whispered 2025/26 return to the Premiership.

Jackson signed an extension at Lyon earlier this year taking him through to the summer 2026, but it was reported by RugbyPass in September that the 32-year-old wanted to head back across the Channel to England.

A rugbyrama.fr report read: “Lyon have announced bad news concerning one of its players. Paddy Jackson, injured in the shoulder (torn rotator cuff tendon) will have to undergo surgery.

Top 14 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Toulouse 9 6 3 0 30 2 Bordeaux 9 6 3 0 29 3 La Rochelle 9 6 3 0 27 4 Bayonne 9 6 3 0 26 5 Toulon 9 5 4 0 23 6 Clermont 9 5 4 0 23 7 Castres 9 5 4 0 23 8 Racing 92 9 5 4 0 22 9 Perpignan 9 4 5 0 19 10 Lyon 9 4 5 0 18 11 Montpellier 9 3 6 0 15 12 Pau 9 3 6 0 15 13 Stade Francais 9 3 6 0 14 14 Vannes 9 2 7 0 11

“He will have to convalesce for six to eight months, which will make him unavailable for most of the season. The Irish international (25 caps) would need to return as soon as possible so that he can play the very last matches of the season.

“At out-half, Fabien Gengenbacher, boss of the Lyon sports club, will be able to count on Leo Berdeu and Martin Meliande.”