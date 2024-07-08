Ospreys announce stadium move with multi-million pound investment

The Ospreys have announced that they will move to St Helen’s Sports Ground in Swansea ahead of the 2025/26 season.

St Helen’s has been chosen over Dunraven Brewery Field in Bridgend following an extensive search by the region.

The Ospreys have shared the Swansea.com with Swansea Football Club since its opening in 2005.

The planned move will see the club make a multi-million pound investment to install a 4G pitch, new stands, a refurbished club house and a new fan zone area.

This is a positive off-field move following a promising playing season for the club, where they reached the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals.

The ground will be shared with Swansea RFC and Swansea University, who will of course also benefit from the new facilities.

“Moving to a ground we can call our own home will be transformational for everyone involved with the club – including players, staff, supporters and sponsors,” said Ospreys CEO Lance Bradley.

“Our investment demonstrates our confidence not only in the plans we have both on and off the pitch, but also our confidence in the future of Welsh rugby and the plans being developed by the Welsh Rugby Union.”

Rob Stewart, leader of the council, added: “We’re delighted with the Ospreys announcement that they’d like to return to St Helen’s; it’s something many Ospreys fans will be very excited about.

“We’ve worked closely with Lance and his team throughout their search for a preferred new home, and this is really great news for the city. Swansea is a fantastic location for elite sport, with Swansea University a leader in the field of sports science.

“We have significant ambitions for a sports science park in Swansea and the Ospreys’ aim to commit their long-term future to Swansea aligns with this; we’ll work hard with them and others to explore their vision over the coming weeks and months.

“There remains more work to do but we now have clarity to move forward with discussions.”

