International

NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

By Liam Heagney
New All Blacks boss Scott Robertson (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Two more assistant coaches have been confirmed as part of the Scott Robertson management ticket at the All Blacks. The new head coach is just over three weeks out from his first match in charge – the July 6 meeting with England in Dunedin – and additional staff have been added, Corey Flynn in the newly created throwing coach position while kicking coach David Hill has been re-contracted.

A statement read: “Corey Flynn and David Hill will add their throwing and kicking expertise respectively to the All Blacks environment during the 2024 Test season as coaching resources.

“Flynn, a 15-Test All Blacks hooker who debuted at the 2003 Rugby World Cup, will fill a newly created role of throwing coach with regular touch points with the squad when they are in New Zealand throughout the season. It will mark the first time he has been in the All Blacks environment since playing his final Test in 2011, a 41-10 Rugby World Cup pool win over Tonga at Eden Park.

“Hill, a prolific points scorer during his playing career, will continue as kicking coach for the next two years, a role that has seen him keeping tabs on the All Blacks kickers since as far back as 2017 in a part-time capacity, and in a regular contracted role since 2019.

“The call up for Flynn comes after New Zealand Rugby enlisted his services to assist New Zealand’s Super Rugby clubs in 2023 and he has done enough since to be called on at the next level.

“Hill, a first five-eighth who scored more than 1,500 first class points during his playing career with Waikato and the Chiefs and represented the All Blacks three times including a Test against Ireland in 2006, has built an impressive coaching CV since hanging up his boots.

“Currently an assistant coach at the Chiefs, Hill has also been involved with the New Zealand U20s, the Blues in Super Rugby, and Bay of Plenty in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.”

Flynn said: “It’s a bit of an odd feeling coming back into the All Blacks after such a long time since I pulled on the jersey. It brings up some of those feelings I had as a player, but of course it’s also a bit different being part of the coaching and management group. It’s a huge privilege to get the call up and I can’t wait to get in there and make a positive impact.”

Hill added: “Anytime the All Blacks coming calling, you want to put your best foot forward, so when Scott approached me to continue the work I have been doing with the kickers, I jumped at the chance. It’s an exciting time to be involved and as always, some incredible talent to work with.”

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan commented: “Corey has done a stellar job working as a resource in our Super Rugby environments over the past two seasons and the guidance, skill and care he has brought to his coaching has been obvious both from feedback and in the quality and consistency of the throwing from the hookers he’s worked with.

“It’s the first time the All Blacks have had a specialist throwing resource and it’s a crucial area of the game because throwers need throwers to understand the craft.

“We’re fortunate to have guys like Corey and David available to come into the environment regularly when we are in New Zealand and work on those very specialist skill sets.”

Comments

7 Comments
E
Ed the Duck 49 mins ago

Corey Flynn! Who saw that one coming to the ABs???

Inside track has it he was only interested in the check towards the end of his career and couldn’t be arsed training to standard…

D
Dave 3 hours ago

Sorry…whos crying??

G
Gert 12 hours ago

Should hire a tackle coach so that they can stop crying when they get red carded because they can't tackle right.

