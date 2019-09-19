"No team has won a World Cup having lost a pool game." - The pressure facing South Africa and New Zealand this weekend

19 September, 1:14pm

The Rugby World Cup is just days away, and the Rugby Pod are speculating about the opening game of the tournament. There are a whole host of big matches in each of the Pool games, including Ireland vs Scotland, Australia vs Fiji and New Zealand vs South Africa.

Many are billing Saturday as the best day for rugby in the whole tournament with definitive pool games aplenty. Producer Tim made the comment that, “no team has won a World Cup having lost a pool game.” South Africa will take on New Zealand at the International Stadium in Yokohama, and the loser will be unlucky enough to fall into this group that was previously mentioned.

The Rugby Pod host Jim Hamilton said,

“I’ve seen vulnerabilities in their (New Zealand) team and probably for the first time in any World Cup that I’ve taken interest in, is not knowing how they’re going to go. Who’s going to be on the wing for them? Their star players are usually their wingers, Rieko Ioane on the wing hasn’t been in great form… but for me New Zealand for the first time ever going into a World Cup, I can’t say they’re going to win it.”

Similarly, Andy Goode had his doubts about New Zealand, saying that he thought that the All Blacks may very well have lost their aura of invisibility.

Apart from each other, Pool B has the likes of Namibia, Canada and Italy in the group, so it’s fair to argue that the winner of this opening pool match will go on to win their group.

Tensions have ramped up ahead of the opener. New Zealand boss Steve Hansen has accused South Africa counterpart Rassie Erasmus of trying to pressure referees into preferential treatment towards the Springboks.

Back-to-back reigning world champions New Zealand will launch the defence of the Webb Ellis Cup by taking on South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday.

Springboks head coach Erasmus this week insisted New Zealand have for years received soft officiating as referees entered matches with the “preconceived idea” that the All Blacks would win.

