"No team has won a World Cup having lost a pool game." - The pressure facing South Africa and New Zealand this weekend

Scores
Hawke's Bay HAW 41 Southland SOU 23
Counties COU 0 Tasman TAS 36
North Harbour HAR 38 Waikato WAI 36
Bay of Plenty BAY 15 Wellington WEL 16
Auckland AUC 22 Canterbury CAN 32
Otago OTA 35 Taranaki TAR 27
Waikato WAI 24 Hawke's Bay HAW 27
Northland NOR 12 Canterbury CAN 42
Taranaki TAR 17 Bay of Plenty BAY 31
Southland SOU 26 Manawatu MAN 31
Counties COU 13 Auckland AUC 28
Wellington WEL 54 Otago OTA 24
Tasman TAS 21 North Harbour HAR 17
Canterbury CAN 29 Manawatu MAN 32
Free State CHE 31 Golden Lions LIO 28
Scotland SCO 36 Georgia GEO 9
England ENG 37 Italy ITA 0
Ireland IRE 19 Wales WAL 10
Japan JAP Russia RUS Fri
20 Sep
6:45am
Australia AUS Fiji FIJ Sat
21 Sep
12:45am
France FRA Argentina ARG Sat
21 Sep
3:15am
New Zealand NZL South Africa RSA Sat
21 Sep
5:45am
Italy ITA Namibia NAM Sun
22 Sep
1:15am
Ireland IRE Scotland SCO Sun
22 Sep
3:45am
England ENG Tonga TON Sun
22 Sep
6:15am
Wales WAL Georgia GEO Mon
23 Sep
6:15am
Russia RUS Samoa SAM Tue
24 Sep
6:15am
Fiji FIJ Uruguay URU Wed
25 Sep
1:15am
Italy ITA Canada CAN Thu
26 Sep
3:45am
England ENG USA USA Thu
26 Sep
6:45am
Argentina ARG Tonga TON Sat
28 Sep
12:45am
Japan JAP Ireland IRE Sat
28 Sep
3:15am
South Africa RSA Namibia NAM Sat
28 Sep
5:45am
Georgia GEO Uruguay URU Sun
29 Sep
1:15am
Australia AUS Wales WAL Sun
29 Sep
3:45am
Scotland SCO Samoa SAM Mon
30 Sep
6:15am
France FRA USA USA Wed
2 Oct
3:45am
New Zealand NZL Canada CAN Wed
2 Oct
6:15am
Georgia GEO Fiji FIJ Thu
3 Oct
1:15am
Ireland IRE Russia RUS Thu
3 Oct
6:15am
Hawke's Bay HAW Taranaki TAR Fri
20 Sep
3:35am
Waikato WAI Tasman TAS Fri
20 Sep
10:35pm
Southland SOU Counties COU Sat
21 Sep
1:05am
North Harbour HAR Otago OTA Sat
21 Sep
3:35am
Auckland AUC Wellington WEL Sat
21 Sep
10:05pm
Northland NOR Bay of Plenty BAY Sun
22 Sep
12:35am
Taranaki TAR Southland SOU Thu
26 Sep
3:35am
Tasman TAS Auckland AUC Fri
27 Sep
3:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Hawke's Bay HAW Fri
27 Sep
10:35pm
Wellington WEL Northland NOR Sat
28 Sep
1:05am
Canterbury CAN Counties COU Sat
28 Sep
3:35am
Otago OTA Waikato WAI Sat
28 Sep
9:05pm
Manawatu MAN North Harbour HAR Sat
28 Sep
11:35pm
Counties COU Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
3 Oct
2:35am
Rugby Pod discuss Pool B

Back

"No team has won a World Cup having lost a pool game." - The pressure facing South Africa and New Zealand this weekend

The Rugby World Cup is just days away, and the Rugby Pod are speculating about the opening game of the tournament. There are a whole host of big matches in each of the Pool games, including Ireland vs Scotland, Australia vs Fiji and New Zealand vs South Africa.

Many are billing Saturday as the best day for rugby in the whole tournament with definitive pool games aplenty. Producer Tim made the comment that, “no team has won a World Cup having lost a pool game.” South Africa will take on New Zealand at the International Stadium in Yokohama, and the loser will be unlucky enough to fall into this group that was previously mentioned.

The Rugby Pod host Jim Hamilton said,

“I’ve seen vulnerabilities in their (New Zealand) team and probably for the first time in any World Cup that I’ve taken interest in, is not knowing how they’re going to go. Who’s going to be on the wing for them? Their star players are usually their wingers, Rieko Ioane on the wing hasn’t been in great form… but for me New Zealand for the first time ever going into a World Cup, I can’t say they’re going to win it.”

Similarly, Andy Goode had his doubts about New Zealand, saying that he thought that the All Blacks may very well have lost their aura of invisibility.

Apart from each other, Pool B has the likes of Namibia, Canada and Italy in the group, so it’s fair to argue that the winner of this opening pool match will go on to win their group.

Tensions have ramped up ahead of the opener. New Zealand boss Steve Hansen has accused South Africa counterpart Rassie Erasmus of trying to pressure referees into preferential treatment towards the Springboks.

Back-to-back reigning world champions New Zealand will launch the defence of the Webb Ellis Cup by taking on South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday.

Springboks head coach Erasmus this week insisted New Zealand have for years received soft officiating as referees entered matches with the “preconceived idea” that the All Blacks would win.

