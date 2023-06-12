No excuses from injury-riddled Crusaders with history on their side
Scott Robertson has backed his injury-hit Canterbury Crusaders to “rise to the occasion” against the Auckland Blues after losing Ethan Blackadder and lock Zach Gallagher for Friday’s Super Rugby Pacific semi-final.
In his first match since March, All Blacks flanker Blackadder lasted only a few minutes in the quarter-final win over Fijian Drua before limping off with a quadriceps injury.
Robertson confirmed Blackadder would join a raft of All Blacks ruled out for the rest of the Crusaders’ bid for a seventh championship trophy in seven years.
“We really feel for him, he trained so hard to get back,” Robertson told New Zealand media on Wednesday.
Gallagher injured a calf against the Drua, leaving the defending champions short in their second-row stocks, with All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock still sidelined.
Captain Scott Barrett and Quinten Strange will start in the second row, with Dominic Gardiner covering lock from the bench in the matchday squad named on Wednesday.
The Crusaders’ injury woes have boosted the Blues’ chances of ending the hosts’ run of 28 playoff wins in Christchurch.
But outgoing coach Robertson backed his team to stand up.
“I think any Crusaders team that’s named will rise up to the occasion, it’s going to be a hell of a weekend, it’s got that feeling about it, hasn’t it?” he said.
“It’s a physical game, we’re going to get injuries … you don’t want to start getting in the excuse bin.”
All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo’unga, who suffered cramp against Drua and exited early, retains the No.10 jersey against a Blues team in far better health after a dominant quarter-final win over the NSW Waratahs.
All Black Caleb Clarke returns to the left wing after recovering from an ankle injury, joining a nearly full-strength Blues line-up.
The winner of Friday’s clash will meet either the Waikato Chiefs or the ACT Brumbies in the final. The Chiefs host the Brumbies in Hamilton on Saturday.
The Blues ended an 18-year losing streak in Christchurch last year against the Crusaders but then lost the championship decider 21-7 at home to Robertson’s side.
The Crusaders have since resumed their dominance, winning home and away against the Blues this year.
“We know we’re going down into enemy territory and are prepared to face the music,” said Blues captain Dalton Papali’i.
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Join Free
Latest Comments
What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.Go to comments
Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.Go to comments