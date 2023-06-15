Ex-Wallabies lock Adam Coleman named in 35-man Tonga squad

Tonga boss Toutai Kefu has named a star-studded 35-man squad for his team’s July fixtures in the run-up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, a selection that includes former Wallabies lock Adam Coleman.

The 31-year-old was capped on 38 occasions by Australia, including at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but he has now changed his allegiance ahead of the upcoming finals in France.

The out-of-work London Irish player, who has been linked with a switch to Bordeaux in the Top 14, is part of a Tongan squad that also includes the likes of ex-All Blacks duo Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Piutau, along with former Wallaby Isreal Folau.

Tonga kick off their preparations with a July 22 game versus Fiji in Lautoka that will be followed seven days later with a fixture against Japan in Osaka. They then face Samoa on August 5 in Apia.

They begin their Rugby World Cup campaign with a September 16 clash versus Ireland in Bordeaux.

Tonga Rugby World Cup training squad

Forwards (20): Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Feao Fotuaika, David Lolohea, Paula Ngauamo, Siua Maile, Samiuela Moli, Sosefo Sakalia, Ben Tameifuna, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Samiuela Lousi, Halaleva Fifita, Sitiveni Mafi, Vaea Fifita, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Solomone Funaki, Sione Vailanu, Lopeti Timani, Sione Havili Talitui;

Backs (15): Sonatane Takulua, Augustine Pulu, Manu Paea, William Havili, Otumaka Mausia, Patrick Pellegrini, Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, Afusipa Taumoepeau, George Moala, Fine Inisi, Israel Folau, Solomone Kata, Charles Piutau, Kyren Taumoefolau.