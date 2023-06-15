Ex-Wallabies lock Adam Coleman named in 35-man Tonga squad

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Goodhue the latest All Black to head to Europe

2

Ex-England winger bluntly writes off Ireland's Rugby World Cup chances

3

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call

4

Arundell's shock move to France a 'done deal' - report

5

O'Gara's La Rochelle thwarted by Ntamack moment of magic

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Why 'quitting was never an option' for injury-ravaged RG Snyman

How RG Snyman recovered from two heinous knee injuries to win an improbable URC title and a place in the Springbok squad

RugbyPass+ Home

International News

'Probably the worst week of my life where I wanted to quit rugby'

Simmonds walks away from England's Rugby World Cup campaign

Three players receive unanimous support as All Blacks bolters

24-second Aphiwe Dyantyi message confirms his deal to return to rugby

More International More News

Trending Video

Who is the next man up in the All Blacks midfield | The Breakdown

With the injury to David Havili, The Breakdown panel discuss who's the next player in line for an All Blacks call-up and how getting selected in the Rugby Championship squad is a great opportunity with the World Cup around the corner.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call
J
Jo 42 minutes ago

What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.

Go to comments More News
All Blacks Rugby Championship squad announced
J
Jo 3 hours ago

Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.

Go to comments More News
International

Ex-Wallabies lock Adam Coleman named in 35-man Tonga squad

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Tonga boss Toutai Kefu has named a star-studded 35-man squad for his team’s July fixtures in the run-up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, a selection that includes former Wallabies lock Adam Coleman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old was capped on 38 occasions by Australia, including at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but he has now changed his allegiance ahead of the upcoming finals in France.

The out-of-work London Irish player, who has been linked with a switch to Bordeaux in the Top 14, is part of a Tongan squad that also includes the likes of ex-All Blacks duo Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Piutau, along with former Wallaby Isreal Folau.

Video Spacer

RugbyPass Insiders | Tonga | Road to Japan
Video Spacer
RugbyPass Insiders | Tonga | Road to Japan

Tonga kick off their preparations with a July 22 game versus Fiji in Lautoka that will be followed seven days later with a fixture against Japan in Osaka. They then face Samoa on August 5 in Apia.

They begin their Rugby World Cup campaign with a September 16 clash versus Ireland in Bordeaux.

Tonga Rugby World Cup training squad
Forwards (20): Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Feao Fotuaika, David Lolohea, Paula Ngauamo, Siua Maile, Samiuela Moli, Sosefo Sakalia, Ben Tameifuna, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Samiuela Lousi, Halaleva Fifita, Sitiveni Mafi, Vaea Fifita, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Solomone Funaki, Sione Vailanu, Lopeti Timani, Sione Havili Talitui;

Backs (15): Sonatane Takulua, Augustine Pulu, Manu Paea, William Havili, Otumaka Mausia, Patrick Pellegrini, Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, Afusipa Taumoepeau, George Moala, Fine Inisi, Israel Folau, Solomone Kata, Charles Piutau, Kyren Taumoefolau.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ Can Tom Wright step up as a world-class fullback? Can Tom Wright step up as a world-class fullback?
Search