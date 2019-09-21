Rugby World Cup Recap: New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE

  • LIVE
Waikato WAI 24 Hawke's Bay HAW 27
Northland NOR 12 Canterbury CAN 42
Taranaki TAR 17 Bay of Plenty BAY 31
Southland SOU 26 Manawatu MAN 31
Counties COU 13 Auckland AUC 28
Wellington WEL 54 Otago OTA 24
Tasman TAS 21 North Harbour HAR 17
Canterbury CAN 29 Manawatu MAN 32
Hawke's Bay HAW 35 Taranaki TAR 17
Waikato WAI 26 Tasman TAS 35
Southland SOU 42 Counties COU 14
North Harbour HAR 15 Otago OTA 21
Auckland AUC 15 Wellington WEL 34
Northland NOR 22 Bay of Plenty BAY 46
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Harlequins 1HA 24 Bristol BRI 12
Exeter EXE 28 Bath BAT 14
Russia RUS Samoa SAM Tue
24 Sep
6:15am
Fiji FIJ Uruguay URU Wed
25 Sep
1:15am
Italy ITA Canada CAN Thu
26 Sep
3:45am
England ENG USA USA Thu
26 Sep
6:45am
Argentina ARG Tonga TON Sat
28 Sep
12:45am
Japan JAP Ireland IRE Sat
28 Sep
3:15am
South Africa RSA Namibia NAM Sat
28 Sep
5:45am
Georgia GEO Uruguay URU Sun
29 Sep
1:15am
Australia AUS Wales WAL Sun
29 Sep
3:45am
Scotland SCO Samoa SAM Mon
30 Sep
6:15am
France FRA USA USA Wed
2 Oct
3:45am
New Zealand NZL Canada CAN Wed
2 Oct
6:15am
Georgia GEO Fiji FIJ Thu
3 Oct
1:15am
Ireland IRE Russia RUS Thu
3 Oct
6:15am
South Africa RSA Italy ITA Fri
4 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Uruguay URU Sat
5 Oct
1:15am
England ENG Argentina ARG Sat
5 Oct
4:00am
Japan JAP Samoa SAM Sat
5 Oct
6:30am
New Zealand NZL Namibia NAM Sun
6 Oct
12:45am
France FRA Tonga TON Sun
6 Oct
3:45am
Taranaki TAR Southland SOU Thu
26 Sep
3:35am
Tasman TAS Auckland AUC Fri
27 Sep
3:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Hawke's Bay HAW Fri
27 Sep
10:35pm
Wellington WEL Northland NOR Sat
28 Sep
1:05am
Canterbury CAN Counties COU Sat
28 Sep
3:35am
Otago OTA Waikato WAI Sat
28 Sep
9:05pm
Manawatu MAN North Harbour HAR Sat
28 Sep
11:35pm
Counties COU Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
3 Oct
2:35am
North Harbour HAR Wellington WEL Fri
4 Oct
2:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Manawatu MAN Fri
4 Oct
9:35pm
Auckland AUC Southland SOU Sat
5 Oct
12:05am
Otago OTA Canterbury CAN Sat
5 Oct
2:35am
Tasman TAS Northland NOR Sat
5 Oct
9:05pm
Waikato WAI Taranaki TAR Sat
5 Oct
11:35pm
Cheetahs CHE Glasgow GLA Fri
27 Sep
1:05pm
Ulster ULS Ospreys SWA Fri
27 Sep
2:35pm
Munster MUN Dragons GWE Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Kings KIN Cardiff CAR Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Scarlets SCA Connacht CON Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Benetton BEN Leinster LEI Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Edinburgh EDI Zebre ZEB Sat
28 Sep
2:35pm
Glasgow GLA Scarlets SCA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Leinster LEI Ospreys SWA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Kings KIN Munster MUN Sat
5 Oct
10:00am
Zebre ZEB Dragons GWE Sat
5 Oct
12:00pm
Cheetahs CHE Ulster ULS Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Cardiff CAR Edinburgh EDI Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Connacht CON Benetton BEN Sat
5 Oct
1:35pm
Leicester LEI Exeter EXE Fri
27 Sep
2:35pm
Northampton NOR Wasps WAS Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Worcester 1WO Exeter EXE Fri
4 Oct
2:45pm
Northampton NOR Saracens SAR Sun
6 Oct
10:00am
Follow all the action from the World Cup match on the RugbyPass live blog as defending champions New Zealand take on South Africa in Yokohama.

Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (click here).

South Africa post-match press conference:

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen believes there are up to half a dozen teams who could threaten their bid for a hat-trick of successive World Cup titles.

The All Blacks are overwhelming favourites with bookmakers to clinch the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan having triumphed in the past two editions, while their last defeat in the tournament came 12 years ago.

However, Hansen is not taking his rivals lightly as he admitted the defence of their title will be tougher than it was in 2015.

(Continue reading below…)

Ahead of his side’s Pool B opener against South Africa, Hansen said: “It’s going to be competitive – they’re always competitive. It always makes me chuckle when I hear people say this side can’t win or this team is going to win.

“There are a number of sides who are capable of winning it because they have the talent in the group, but with that comes higher expectation, and with higher expectation comes more pressure. If you don’t cope with the pressure, it will overwhelm you.

“There are probably more teams who can win this tournament than the last one. In 2015, there were probably two or three; this time probably five or six, which is great for rugby.”

While the Kiwis have seemed invincible for over a decade, there were some signs of weaknesses in the Rugby Championship, when they drew to the Springboks in Wellington at lost to Australia in Perth.

Asked whether he is as optimistic about his side’s chances as four years ago, Hansen replied: “As confident as I can be. We’ve got the talent in the group to get the job done.

“It’s just whether we earn the right to get all the way there. In knockout rugby, you only have to have one bad day and home you go.”

Herschel Jantjies guaranteed a share of the spoils for South Africa a couple of months ago, before which New Zealand had won 12 of the last 14 meetings between the teams

Hansen said: “We’ve had a really good week. Preparations have been great. The boys are excited about it. We’re in good shape from a match fitness point of view. Will there be nerves? Of course. If there aren’t we’re in trouble. Nerves are a good thing, but once the game begins we’ll switch on and get on with it.”

Hansen revealed he is pleased that captain and number eight Kieran Read is starting to become “more and more demanding”. He added: “He’s an inclusive captain, he keeps his team around him, he leads from the front, and how he wants to play.

“He’s starting to get more and more demanding, which I like. It’s important he demands expectations. He’s recovered from his back (problems) now and is really playing some good footy. He’s a smart captain.”

