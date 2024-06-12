London Irish poised for update in takeover saga - report

London Irish’s prospective investor Daniel Thomas Loitz is set to provide fans with a “significant update” on his takeover bid of the former Gallagher Premiership side, according to Sky Sports.

Loitz, a German investor who is director of investment firm Hokulani Ltd, has been in talks with London Irish about a potential takeover of the club, who went into administration in June 2023 and were subsequently suspended from the Premiership.

Sky Sports have reported that Loitz has described these talks as “positive”, and will address fans on Wednesday evening with a “positive update”.

Loitz will provide the update via video call as the Exiles look to be taking another step towards playing again.

The club will be eyeing a return to the revamped second division in English rugby in 2025, with the RFU confirming in April that the league will expand in numbers.

While there was nothing concrete as to who will fill those vacant places, with more meetings set to take place, an RFU statement did provide hope to stricken clubs.

The statement read: “The RFU council approved the principle that tier two will comprise 14 clubs for season 2025/26. Between the April and June council meetings further modelling around 12, 14, and 16 club league structures, balancing commercial and performance with player welfare, will take place.

“The precise mechanism for the selection of additional clubs will be worked on and presented at the June council meeting.

“Whilst a 14-team structure is preferable at this stage, a 16-team option is considered to be an aspirational goal for the league’s growth and development, and additional work is required to assess the future optimum number. Further recommendations will be brought to the June council meeting.”