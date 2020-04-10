10:25am, 10 April 2020

Leicester Tigers have landed Ireland Under-20s international Dan Kelly, who will join the club ahead of the 2020/21 season. The midfielder, capable of playing at inside and outside centre, is currently playing for Loughborough Students.

Born in Manchester, Kelly is both Irish and English-qualified and was a member of the Sale Sharks academy from 2017-19. Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy expressed delight at the acquisition of the promising young back.

“Dan is a no-nonsense, talented young player who we are delighted to have joining the club next season,” said Murphy. “He has been one of the stars for Loughborough Students this season after impressing on his way up the ranks of the game.

“His call-up to the Irish 20s was well deserved and helped to add to his progression which we are confident he will continue with us in Leicester from next season.”

Kelly, who has lived with and played alongside Tigers players Freddie Steward, Jonny Law and Joe Browning at Loughborough in recent years, said he was impressed by what he had seen of the club in conversations with Murphy ahead of agreeing to the move.

“It’s not just a professional club, it’s one with such history behind them and the overall culture is the point of difference,” said Kelly. “They breed success over the years and hopefully I can follow in the footsteps of those who have been before me.

“They are building something special at Tigers, you can tell, and the demands are that if you are lucky enough to be there, you’re there for a reason and have got to put 100 per cent and always do everything you can to improve yourself and improve Leicester as a collective.”

Kelly’s addition follows the confirmed signings of fellow backs Nemani Nadolo and Zack Henry.