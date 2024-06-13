Leicester finalise coaching staff for next season, with two additions

Leicester Tigers head coach Dan McKellar has confirmed his coaching staff ahead of next season, with Peter Hewat and Matt Parr arriving at Welford Road.

Former London Irish fullback Hewat will team up again with McKellar after the pair worked together with the Brumbies. The Australian will serve as attack and backs coach.

Hewat will arrive in the Midlands alongside new head of athletic performance Parr, who returns to the club after leaving in 2022 to join Super League outfit Catalan Dragons.

Leicester have seen plenty of coaching changes in recent seasons, with Steve Borthwick and Kevin Sinfield leaving to take charge of England. They proceeded to take several members of staff with them to Twickenham, leaving the Tigers scrapping to assemble a coaching team with McKellar’s arrival.

After McKellar’s first season in charge, there has been a rejig to his backroom staff with interim attack coach Matt Smith returning to his role as skills and lead academy coach.

Brett Deacon has also officially been named forwards coach ahead of next season, with Matt Everard and Dan Palmer continuing as defence coach and scrum coach, respectively.

Looking at his new appointments, McKellar said: “We’re pleased to have Peter join Leicester Tigers.

“Obviously having worked with Pete before, I know how good a coach he is and the energy and expertise he will bring to the club.

“With his experience and knowledge of the Premiership as a player, he’ll only add to and compliment the group we have in place with Brett, Matt, Dan and Matt Smith playing an important role as a bridge to our Senior Academy.

“Equally, we’re really fortunate to bring Matt Parr back to Tigers as Head of Athletic Performance.

“Matt’s gone away to Catalan Dragons in the past couple of seasons to upskill himself and to be ready to take on this role, and our conversations and speaking to those who have worked with him before, he’ll be able to start day one with the relationships and knowledge of the club to help us hit the ground running.”