8 Oct 23
Rugby World Cup
Fiji
15:00
8 Oct 23
Portugal
M
Maoama 14 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

J
Jen 22 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Rugby World Cup

Rugby weeps as Josua Tuisova family tragedy emerges

By Grant Constable
Josua Tuisova signing autographs and taking photos with fans post match

Fijian star Josua Tuisova reportedly learned of tragic news just hours prior to kick off of the Pool C clash against Georgia in Bordeaux.

The powerhouse centre was told that his seven-year-old son had passed away after battling a long illness. He opted to not fly home to Fiji for the funeral.

Incredibly, Tuisova not only played the match but was captured after the game giving his time and energy to fans for over 30 minutes despite the unfolding tragedy back home in Fiji.

According to Fijian news website Fiji Village, the 29-year-old centre learned of his son Tito’s passing from his father Isikeli Ratulevu shortly before the Georgia match.

Fiji went on to win 17-12 in a close contest, with Tuisova a big contributor to the win but also being sin-binned a minute from time for a high tackle.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Tito Micgabraph Donzel Ratulevu,” a statement in Fiji read last Friday.

“He is the son of Mr Josua Tuisova and Mrs Katarina Ladoge Ramoce. Affectionately known as ‘Tito,’ he peacefully departed after a prolonged battle with a debilitating illness in Lautoka hospital.”

Tuisova, who will join Racing 92 post tournament, has reportedly chosen to stay in France and miss the funeral, that took place today.

According to his father, the Fiji ace was told of the awful news just hours before kickoff against Georgia.

The win over Georgia leaves Fiji requiring just one point from their final Pool C match with Portugal on Sunday in order to progress to the quarter finals, at the expense of the Wallabies.

The Pacific Islanders will then likely face England, who they beat for the first time at Twickenham in August.

'Pass that back to Eddie' - Fiji coach's message to Jones over kava comments

Fiji assistant coach Brad Harris has returned serve at Eddie Jones' following comments the embattled Wallabies head coach made about what his team would be doing on their week off. 

Read Now

