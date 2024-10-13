Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 10
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 10
FT
WOMENS
46 - 15
FT
WOMENS
21 - 17
FT
44 - 22
FT
6 - 6
FT
29 - 27
FT
31 - 20
FT
28 - 23
FT
33 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
31 - 13
FT
14 - 26
FT
WOMENS
19 - 17
FT
14 - 15
FT
19 - 23
FT
WOMENS
22 - 6
FT
33 - 3
FT
WOMENS
35 - 40
FT
19 - 25
FT
38 - 10
FT
31 - 55
FT
66 - 12
FT
26 - 24
FT
33 - 26
FT
37 - 7
FT
31 - 22
FT
WOMENS
38 - 7
FT
8 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 8
FT
26 - 12
FT
19 - 29
FT
32 - 27
FT
48 - 14
FT
39 - 14
FT
WOMENS
14 - 62
FT
12 - 21
FT
WOMENS
Today
09:30
Today
10:00
Today
15:05
Gallagher Premiership

The table-turning halftime message Johann Van Graan gave Bath

By PA
Johann van Graan and Ross Moloney (PA)

Bath head coach Johann Van Graan praised his side’s comeback after seeing them overturn a 24-17 half-time deficit to claim a 12-try Gallagher Premiership thriller 55-31 against Gloucester before a capacity crowd at Kingsholm.

ADVERTISEMENT

After last week’s surprising home defeat to Bristol, Bath needed a quick response but they were second best in the first half as Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams inspired Gloucester to score some excellent tries to put the visitors on the back foot.

However, Bath were a totally different side in the second half by raising their game to dominate proceedings with the hosts crumbling in the face of rampant opposition.

Video Spacer

Dave Attwood on bust ups with Owen Farrell, Sam Burgess & new Bath era | RugbyPass Offload | Episode 35

Bristol and England’s Dave Attwood joins the guys this week to reveal some loose stories from a well-traveled career. We hear about his run-in with Owen Farell, why his modern man approach didn’t go down well with a certain head coach, and skiing in France with the Galacticos of Toulon. We also get Dave’s first-hand account of Carl Fearns and Gavin Henson’s bust-up and the fallout from Sam Burgess’ move to Bath.

Video Spacer

Dave Attwood on bust ups with Owen Farrell, Sam Burgess & new Bath era | RugbyPass Offload | Episode 35

Bristol and England’s Dave Attwood joins the guys this week to reveal some loose stories from a well-traveled career. We hear about his run-in with Owen Farell, why his modern man approach didn’t go down well with a certain head coach, and skiing in France with the Galacticos of Toulon. We also get Dave’s first-hand account of Carl Fearns and Gavin Henson’s bust-up and the fallout from Sam Burgess’ move to Bath.

Beno Obano scored two tries for Bath, while Josh Bayliss, Tom De Glanville, Ollie Lawrence, Jaco Coetzee and Finn Russell were also on the try-scoring sheet, with Russell adding five conversions and a penalty. There was also a penalty try award.

Max Llewellyn, Williams, Charlie Atkinson and Ollie Thorley scored Gloucester’s tries, while Santiago Carreras converted three and kicked a penalty as George Barton added a conversion.

Van Graan said: “There were a few words at half-time as we needed more width, reaction speed and to improve our contact.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Gloucester
31 - 55
Full-time
Bath
All Stats and Data

“We needed to be a lot better in the second half and we were.

“There was a very good mindset and we made one or two tactical adjustments. I was very happy with the way the guys responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also used the wind and to get a bonus point and score eight tries here is a very good effort.”

The home side overcame considerable disruption in the first half, losing three players to head injury assessments (HIA) with only flanker Jack Clement able to return as Gareth Anscombe and Freddie Thomas remained on the sidelines.

Gloucester head coach, George Skivington, said: “The final scoreline was tough to take as we were right in the game with 20 minutes to go.

“We were very good in the first half with some decent line-breaks and our attack looked good but we allowed the game to run away from us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We pushed our luck to the limit at times. Our attack did score four tries but on the downside was, we gave them four tries from our errors.

“We lost a couple of locks and our line-out malfunctioned by losing six line-outs so we need to be better than that if we are going to win Premiership games.

“We took nothing from this fixture last season so a bonus-point is at least an improvement but that’s only a minor positive.”

Related

Leicester Tigers derby atmosphere blows away AFL coach

Leicester head coach Michael Cheika felt his players thrived in the intense atmosphere of his first East Midlands derby as the Tigers beat Northampton 24-8.

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

2

Leinster player ratings vs Munster | 2024/25 URC

3

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle lead race for Duhan van der Merwe

4

The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

5

Ben Healy pays price for 'directionless' Edinburgh display

6

Fissler Confidential: Prem rival's failed £800k bid for Marcus Smith

7

Sale Sharks No.8 Du Preez opens talks with Top 14 big boys

8

Wallace Sititi hailed by coach as ‘everything you want in an All Black’

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

How Aphelele Fassi found the freedom to fly

The gifted full-back has refined his rough edges and is thriving from working with a reborn Springbok backline

LONG READ

Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

The second Emerging Ireland tour in South Africa gave coaching an insight into the talent coming the famed system and didn't disappoint

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 7 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It worked opn this thread to start with Bull, then it stopped. Maybe its to do witht eh volume of comments??

612 Go to comments
P
PK 15 minutes ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

Munster weren't forced to chose between Kleyn and Snyman because of "Kleyn’s Test defection" leaving them with two SA International. They had to chose because Andy Farrell didn't pick Kleyn for his World Cup Squad and as a result, he was available for selection for SA.

1 Go to comments
A
AM 54 minutes ago
The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

Ainsley has been playing for Lyon and scrummaging well. It’s the best league in the world and strong scrum emphasis so easy selection if he is available.


The need for a jackler hasn’t sailed and none of the other options at 2 are as good. He played poorly for La Rochelle last night but has been playing well so disagree on that. Mc Reight hasn’t got that element in his game at international level and a support player like him isn’t needed if you have more go forward in the forwards and inside backs as you can use wingers for that.


Hodge is an easy pick. Solid D and good kicking is needed in any side particularly one without a settled 9 and 10. He should be one of the first picked with Kerevi to take the pressure off 10. Paisami and Wright consistently make dumb decisions that put the team under pressure and wrights flash of brilliance every 5th game isn’t worth the errors and he’s not great under the high ball. I’d use hodge there with the young guy from QLD to bring him on. He can then switch into centre or 10 if there are injuries.


IP. The defence in the backline has been terrible and Paisami has terrible judgment. They need to fix that and the options are limited. Paisami shouldn’t be in the squad. I’d have him in the squad with Kerevi favouring Kerevi to start if available.

11 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Wow! Kiwis on here already turning on one of their all time greats for his opinion!!!


But he is bang on with his analysis and that’s why SR has dragged the All Blacks back into the pack. And don’t expect it to change any time soon…

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Okay then, a spade is a spade & Sonny's an idiot.

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

Stop it. There's only one Lomu.

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think that’s what the consensus on here has been from the start. At least from the more sensible contributors…


Also interesting that NZ often receives teams for a series but, for the most part, only returns the compliment with a single test!

612 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Perhaps, but mild compared to the unwarranted attack that had come before. And more so still in the context of the abuse that followed.


So yeah, no issues determining who is “the better person” on that one…

612 Go to comments
C
CD older/wiser 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Don't believe too much SBW has to say, GL is probably with right regards to Papalii and the best feature of Rieko Ioane is his mouth!!

4 Go to comments
E
Ed 3 hours ago
Leinster player ratings vs Munster | 2024/25 URC

Snynan scores try, brilliant one handed ball take in line-out, passed the ball like a back....and gets the lowest score 🤣🙈

1 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

When was I great ?

150 Go to comments
G
GL 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Very true but no papalii pls he wilts under pressure

4 Go to comments
t
tt 4 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

England's player selection always seems to be about pandering to individual personalities and not whether they can play within the team. If they're only playing for themselves, do they have a reason to win?

19 Go to comments
t
tt 4 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Football isn't an African sport either. I can't help but get a sense of outdated division in your comment that rugby has broken down over the last decade. Rugby is now a game for all South Africans with a team that's at the pinnacle of global achievement. It's importance at bringing the country together, and creating hope that the past can finally be left behind, goes way beyond eleven men kicking a ball around a field. Rugby has come to define the new South Africa.

19 Go to comments
t
tt 4 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Biltong and mealy pap?

19 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 4 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Geezz Im so glad you arnt a selector.

9 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 4 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Is he 18 or 19? He aint a test player. He might be if they dont burn him now.

9 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 4 hours ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Maybe give him a bit of time.

9 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 4 hours ago
Ex-Wallaby Rocky Elsom faces international arrest warrant

Absolute witch hunt. Being a criminal is a cherished part of Australian culture.

2 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
Ex-Wallaby Rocky Elsom faces international arrest warrant

Can Australian rugby get any worse ?

Yes I believe it can.

2 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November
Search