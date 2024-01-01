JJ Hanrahan boots Connacht to victory over Munster

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
27 - 21
FT
22 - 9
FT
21 - 22
FT
13 - 12
FT
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Exeter break silence on Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's international future

2

The Ulster verdict on exploiting the Jacques Nienaber defence

3

Fiji captain Nayacalevu in search for new club from next season

4

How England could look at the 2027 World Cup

5

Thomas Ramos gives his take on Cheslin Kolbe World Cup charge down

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mike Blair: 'I took a lot on my shoulders at Edinburgh but I don't regret it'

The former Edinburgh coach on why he had to step down, and his new life in Japan.

United Rugby Championship News

Darcy Graham: 'I had other offers but I want to win silverware with Edinburgh'

Cardiff continue Dragons domination with emphatic Boxing Day victory

Leinster return to top after attritional victory over Munster

Ospreys snatch bonus point from Scarlets to complete double victory

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Sir John Kirwin's verdict on Borthwick | The Breakdown

All Blacks great Sir John Kirwin delivers his thoughts on Steve Borthwick's start in the England camp and outlines where things may be going wrong.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu in search for new club from next season - report
T
Tee 48 minutes ago

Wonder why that is

Go to comments More News
Eben Etzebeth prepares for brutal meeting with Springbok teammates
B
Brakkenjan 1 hours ago

Hi everyone, looking forward to posting on here! Just joined! Very exited to partake, was with Rugby365 in SA, but you don’t really have that much freedom of speech on that forum. They police grown ups like kids, even if you use #@$&+ to fill in for the naughty words. So I decided to f#$& off. This site looks like my cup of tea, fok ja!!!

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

JJ Hanrahan boots Connacht to victory over Munster

By PA
(Photo By Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

JJ Hanrahan’s right boot ensured Connacht ended a run of five defeats in all competitions as injury-ravaged Munster went down 22-9 at the Sportsground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unrelenting rain made for a dour BKT United Rugby Championship derby, with Munster leading 6-3 at half-time after Tony Butler’s brace of penalties.

Connacht, who had Byron Ralston sin-binned just before the break, had the better of the second half despite Butler briefly giving Munster a 9-6 advantage.

Video Spacer

Stormers head coach John Dobson on the lack of attacking fizz in his side
Video Spacer
Stormers head coach John Dobson on the lack of attacking fizz in his side

Adding to his opening 16th-minute kick, a wind-backed Hanrahan fired over four more penalties before converting replacement Jack Aungier’s clinching 77th-minute try.

Held try-less for the second game running, first-half injuries for Oli Jager and Jack O’Donoghue added to Munster’s mid-season woes.

Having missed out on an early try due to Gavin Coombes’ knee touching the end-line, the visitors suffered another setback when prop Jager was stretched off following a double tackle.

Connacht also lost the services of Cathal Forde, with Jack Carty slotting in at fly-half and Hanrahan, who opened the scoring from the Munster 22-metre line, moving to centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Hanrahan fumble, coupled with a sliced Mack Hansen kick, gave Munster the platform to draw level through Butler in the 22nd minute.

A brilliant 50:22 kick from Butler was followed up by a crooked throw from Scott Buckley – Munster’s lineout struggled at key stages – and Connacht absorbed some more pressure after a Carty kick was blocked by Tom Ahern.

Butler’s 31st-minute penalty did edge Munster in front for the first time, but O’Donoghue had to be replaced after his knee was damaged by Ralston’s dangerous entry at a breakdown.

The Connacht winger returned from his sin-binning, nine minutes into the second period, with Hanrahan having kicked the hosts level.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the rain continued to sheet down, Munster captain Tadhg Beirne increased his influence at the breakdown and Butler split the posts from just inside the opposition 22.

However, Hanrahan made it nine-all when punishing a John Hodnett offside, and with Munster’s John Ryan popping up at a scrum, Connacht moved back in front with 14 minutes remaining.

Hanrahan then landed his best strike of the night, from just inside the Munster half with nine minutes to go, before narrowly missing from halfway.

Skipper Caolin Blade and Hansen both had to go off, but Connacht sealed the result when prop Aungier, supported by Denis Buckley, drove over after the Munster lineout had misfired again.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Six potential Test debutants for the All Blacks in 2024 Six potential debutants for the All Blacks in 2024
Search