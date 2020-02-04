Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top League    

Round 4 Top League Highlights

Top League    

Japan Top League | Full Highlights | Round 4

Dan Carter and Andy Ellis continue to maintain the Midas touch deep into their golden years, putting on a masterclass alongside bustling No.8 and 5-try-hero Taumua Naeata, the Kobelco Steelers running riot over NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes. The Steelers now sit 2nd on the table, 2 points adrift of Robbie Deans’ Panasonic Wild Knights who fielded both David Pocock and Sam Whitelock in their clash with the Canon Eagles.

There was plenty more to like over the weekend including an unstoppably powerful display from Tevita Li, who has been nothing less than an entertainment machine in his first Top League season for the Suntory Sungoliath…

Round 4 Fixtures:

  • HINO Red Dolphins v Yamaha Jubilo
  • Mitsubishi Dynaboars v Toshiba Brave Lupus
  • Suntory Sungoliath v NEC Green Rockets
  • Toyota Verblitz v Honda Heat
  • Munakata Sanix Blues v Kubota Spears
  • Kobelco Steelers v NTTDoCoMo Red Hurricanes
  • Canon Eagles v Panasonic Wild knights
  • Ricoh Black Rams v NTT Communications Shining Arcs

Watch Full Round 3 Highlights Here:

