Japan Top League | Full Highlights | Round 4

03 February, 9:15pm

Dan Carter and Andy Ellis continue to maintain the Midas touch deep into their golden years, putting on a masterclass alongside bustling No.8 and 5-try-hero Taumua Naeata, the Kobelco Steelers running riot over NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes. The Steelers now sit 2nd on the table, 2 points adrift of Robbie Deans’ Panasonic Wild Knights who fielded both David Pocock and Sam Whitelock in their clash with the Canon Eagles.

There was plenty more to like over the weekend including an unstoppably powerful display from Tevita Li, who has been nothing less than an entertainment machine in his first Top League season for the Suntory Sungoliath…

Round 4 Fixtures:

HINO Red Dolphins v Yamaha Jubilo

Mitsubishi Dynaboars v Toshiba Brave Lupus

Suntory Sungoliath v NEC Green Rockets

Toyota Verblitz v Honda Heat

Munakata Sanix Blues v Kubota Spears

Kobelco Steelers v NTTDoCoMo Red Hurricanes

Canon Eagles v Panasonic Wild knights

Ricoh Black Rams v NTT Communications Shining Arcs

