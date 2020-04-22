10:27pm, 21 April 2020

Many on social media are not convinced of the intentions behind an explosive letter of no confidence in Rugby Australia (RA) management penned by former Wallabies greats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crisis talks are now set to begin between RA and the disgruntled former captains and players after the extraordinary letter was delivered on Tuesday.

Some of the names the co-penned the letter include former world cup winning Wallabies skipper Nick Farr-Jones as well as Wallabies greats George Gregan, Stirling Mortlock, George Smith and Nathan Sharpe.

Israel Dagg and Kirstie Stanaway talk to Super Rugby players across New Zealand about how their coping during lockdown.

Calling for a new vision, leadership and a plan for the future, the explosive letter has been met with some criticism on social media.

The timing and merit behind the letter aimed at overthrowing Raelene Castle and her administrators while others have penned comedic open letters in sarcastic support themselves.

Green and Gold Rugby pundit Hugh Cavill, whilst in support of change at all levels, pointed out some of the mediocre results from past board experience of some names that helped penned the letter such as Gregan and Sharpe.

I've penned an open letter to Rugby Australia, reiterating the message sent by the former skippers. Expect it to lead all News Corp publications tomorrow: https://t.co/Z8jrkOLYPs — Hugh Cavill (@hughcavill) April 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

One consistent reaction to the current troubles facing Rugby Australia and the reporting on the issue has been that a bigger agenda is at play. Some say there’s a clear and obvious push from Foxtel to support commentator Phil Kearns into the top job and such statements were repeated this week.

Just more muck raking by paid foxtel employees, being promoted by Fox/News Corp media outlets, trying to get Phil Kearns the top job. Boring. — Mike Parker (@RebelMagpie) April 21, 2020

One pundit also highlighted that several big names hadn’t signed the letter, including multiple World Cup winner and former captain John Eales as well as recent superstars like Will Genia and David Pocock.

From Poido’s time, 12 captains who haven’t signed:

Codey

Eales

Horan

Wilson

Whittaker

Waugh

Elsom

Horwill

Genia

Pocock

Mowen

Slipper Not including Hooper — p.Tah (@pTah_XV) April 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The speculation, reaction and commentary will no doubt continue in the backdrop of COVID-19 which has sidelined all rugby around the world.

This week Rugby Australia talked about their hope of some trans-tasman clashes against the All Blacks once lockdown restrictions are lifted and are seeking to restart negotiations with potential broadcasters as soon as possible.

The general mood from the Twitterverse suggests that while fans of the game aren’t necessarily happy with how things are running at the moment, there’s a lot more to the letter than simply former players wanting to improve the game in Australia:

How many Wallaby captains does it take to bring down one Kiwi woman? — Green and Gold Rugby (@GAGR) April 21, 2020

I've penned an open letter to Rugby Australia, reiterating the message sent by the former skippers. Expect it to lead all News Corp publications tomorrow: https://t.co/Z8jrkOLYPs — Hugh Cavill (@hughcavill) April 22, 2020

Sam, I’m sorry but this is not ‘strong stuff’ but rather self-interested rubbish. In the middle of COVID to white-ant when working together is what’s needed. Just ‘cos u can play the game doesn’t mean you can run it well. — Colin Plowman (@CharlesPlowdog) April 21, 2020