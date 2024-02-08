Harry Potter already thriving in Force's bid for 'edge to edge exciting rugby'
Western Force recruit Harry Potter is keen to embrace coach Simon Cron’s bid for faster and more exciting rugby – but the intense Perth heat is going to give the game style an early test.
The temperature is forecast to hit 41C on Saturday when the Force host the ACT Brumbies in a trial match at Revo Fitness Stadium.
By the time the game kicks off at 5pm (8pm AEDT), it’s expected to still be hovering around 35C.
It’s in stark contrast to the conditions Potter faced and the game style he played under 67 times for English outfit Leicester Tigers from 2020-23.
“It’s going to be a bit of a change from wet-weather, northern hemisphere-style rugby. I’m looking forward to getting into it,” Potter told reporters on Thursday.
“I’m expecting the ball’s going to be in play a lot more (this season), a lot more ball in hand, playing edge to edge exciting rugby.”
Potter looms as a key player for the Force this season, with his ability to play wing, fullback or centre giving the side vital flexibility.
The 26-year-old is still relatively new to Perth, but last week’s two-try display in the 21-19 trial win over the Queensland Reds has already resulted in a return of the Harry Potter puns, in relation to the famous book and movie series.
“Those headlines came a bit earlier than I would have liked,” said Potter, who was born in England but raised in Melbourne.
“(People have) plenty of work to do on the Harry Potter puns, that’s for sure.”
Shortly after Potter was born, the Harry Potter series exploded in popularity.
“It blew up and I’ve ended up with the stupid name that I have got,” he said.
“I’ve had a fair bit of it (puns), and I don’t really mind. I think it’s quite funny myself.
“A bit of original content would be nice, but I don’t see that around the corner any time soon.”
Back to matters on the field, Potter is looking forward to linking up with English centre Sam Spink this season.
“He’s a good person to have inside you when you’re on the wing,” Potter said.
“He carries hard, he defends really well, and he’s a nice person to get you going forward.
“Just the kind of 13 you want.”
