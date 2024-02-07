‘Best versions of themselves’: Super Rugby the key for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies
While the new Test season is still months away, new Australia coach Joe Schmidt has hyped up the importance of Super Rugby Pacific in helping all Wallabies players become “the best versions of themselves.”
The new Super Rugby Pacific season will get underway in just over two weeks’ time when the Chiefs host the Crusaders in a grand final rematch at FMG Stadium Waikato.
But across the Tasman, Taniela Tupou’s Melbourne Rebels will look to upset the ACT Brumbies later that night. It’s the start of a new era for both the Wallabies and Australian rugby as a whole.
Australia’s shortcomings from Eddie Jones are now nothing more than a memory. With that in the past, Australian players have an opportunity to step towards a brighter tomorrow at Super Rugby level – and it’s important they do just that.
The Brumbies charged into the semi-finals last year with a win over the Hurricanes, and the Reds also upset the previously undefeated Chiefs during the regular season. These results are a positive step in the right direction, but as Schmidt discussed, competitiveness over a consistent period is crucial for Australian rugby’s growth ahead of Test matches.
“I want the (Super Rugby) teams to be super competitive,” Schmidt told SEN 1170.
“The more competitive they are with the other Australian sides and New Zealand sides, the more confidence they will bring into Wallabies camp.
“Hopefully they can remain relatively injury-free because the depth that we need will be tested if we started getting injuries in the same position.
“The more individual progress the players can make through the season will be really important.”
Former World Rugby Coach of the Year was unveiled as the Wallabies’ third head coach in as many years at a press conference last month. It’s a major coup for rugby Down Under.
Schmidt, who famously led Ireland to a first-ever win over the All Blacks and a surge up to first on the World Rugby rankings, was most recently an assistant coach with New Zealand during last year’s run to the Rugby World Cup final in France.
With a coaching CV that speaks for itself – which highlights constant success wherever he goes – Schmidt has called on Australia’s best to step up in 2024.
“The players need to take ownership of their own drive and motivation,” Schmidt said. “They need to be better day-to-day and be a little bit more collaborative.
“There needs to be a preparedness to be the glue between players and for teammates to depend upon them.
“I want them to be the best versions of themselves on and off the field. That would be a fantastic start.
“Winning is an outcome but you don’t have a lot of control over it. You must prepare yourself and establish the process.”
