Crusaders’ Leigh Halfpenny set for lengthy sideline stint with chest injury

Wales rugby great Leigh Halfpenny is set for an unfortunate stint on the sidelines after suffering an injury to his pectoral muscle during his Crusaders debut in Ireland last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfpenny, who represented Wales and the British & Irish Lions during a storied international career, played about 15 minutes during the Crusaders’ 21-19 loss to Munster in Cork.

The 35-year-old left the field and spent the remainder of the match watching on from the sidelines with his arm in a sling.

Gutted for Leigh, but we can’t wait to see him in the red & black later on in 2024 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QP0l3Z7VxG — Crusaders (@crusadersrugby) February 7, 2024

Ahead of the teams’ clash with Bristol Bears on Saturday morning (NZT), the Crusaders have confirmed that Halfpenny will miss a significant period of the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season.

Halfpenny will need surgery and is expected to be unavailable for at least three to four months.

“He will have surgery up here, and once he is ready to fly he will come back home and rehab in Christchurch,” assistant coach Tamati Ellison said, as reported by Stuff.

“It is a real bummer for him. Especially having time here at the hotels and with the group. He is just starting to open up, and get the best out of him.

“He will still help, even during his rehab period, around some of the kicking and the game-driving for a few of our younger boys. He has been great there, already.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are expecting him to play. If the rehab goes well, he will be looking forward to playing,”



Chay Fihaki replaces Halfpenny at fullback ahead of the Crusaders’ second match of their Northern Tour this weekend.

England international Willi Heinz will captain the side as they look to bounce back from their agonising defeat to defending URC champions Munster.

Crusaders team to take on Bristol Bears

Kershawl Sykes-Martin Goerge Bell Seb Calder Quinten Strange (VC) Jamie Hannah Dominic Gardiner Corey Kellow Christian Lio-Willie Willi Heinz (C) Rivez Reihana Macca Springer Ryan Crotty Jone Rova Manasa Matale Chay Fihaki

Finishers

Ioane Moananu George Bower Ryan Coxon Antonio Shalfoon Fletcher Anderson Noah Hotham Taha Kemara Levi Aumua Taine Robinson Jack Gray Gus Brown