Wallabies backrower Valetini scoops Rugby Australia's top prize
Humbled Brumbies back-rower Rob Valetini says “it’s crazy” that he’s joined Wallabies legends like former teammate Michael Hooper as a John Eales Medallist after being crowned as Australian rugby’s men’s player of the year.
The 25-year-old was one of the Wallabies’ most consistent performers in an otherwise disappointing 12 months that culminated in Australia’s first-ever pool-stage elimination at a Rugby World Cup.
The Melbourne-born-and-raised bruiser played in all nine Tests in 2023, including four through the France-hosted World Cup, and was integral in getting the Wallabies on the front foot.
Valetini has played 39 Test matches since making his debut in 2019 and last year made the No.8 jersey his own.
In the poll from Australia’s players after each Test, Valetini drew 141 votes to finish ahead of NSW Waratahs prop Angus Bell (132) and wing sensation and dual John Eales Medallist Marika Koroibete (116).
Koroibete, who won the award in 2019 and 2022, was attempting to join Wallabies greats Israel Folau (2014, 2015, 2017) and record four-time recipient Hooper (2013, 2015, 2020, 2021) as only the third man to win the award at least three times.
“It means a lot,” Valetini said after accepting his award at a glitzy ceremony at Sydney’s Darling Harbour on Wednesday night.
“It’s crazy because I used to watch all those players when I was growing up.
“To play alongside the likes of ‘Poey’ (David Pocock) and ‘Hoops’ (Hooper), it’s surreal.
“I am truly honoured to join them. It is a bit strange, but I am proud of the boys for considering me for this award. I am truly grateful.”
The other two finalists were NRL-bound winger Mark Nawaqanitawase and 2023 World Cup captain, lock Will Skelton.
Tight-head prop Eva Karpani was named Wallaroos player of the year following a breakout year in 2023, starting all eight Tests.
Born in Queensland, raised in Adelaide and playing for NSW, Karpani was instrumental in the strong finish to the season that saw the Wallaroos finish third in World Rugby’s inaugural WXV tournament.
The 27-year-old scored a hat-trick in Australia’s boilover win against France and a crucial try in their victory over Wales to poll 146 points to pip Melbourne flanker Ashley Marsters (140) and 2022 winner, NSW centre Georgina Friedrichs (118).
Maddison Levy was runaway winner of the Shawn Mackay Award for the women’s sevens player of the year while Henry Paterson picked up the men’s trophy.
Other awards presented at the Sydney function on Wednesday night included Queensland’s Fraser McReight and Cecilia Smith, who won the player-of-the-year gongs in Super Rugby Pacific and Super W respectively.
Reds clubmate Carys Dallinger also picked up the rookie-of-the-year prize for her first season with the Wallaroos.
The junior players of the year for U20s were Teddy Wilson from the NSW Waratahs and Wallaroos rookie Faitala Moleka (ACT Brumbies).
Angus Gardner was recognised as Australia’s best referee following his appointment to the Rugby World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Argentina.
Try of the year went to Jake Upfield, who scored Queensland’s length-of-the-field effort against the Highlanders in Super Rugby Pacific.
2023 Rugby Australia award winners:
John Eales Medal – Rob Valetini
Wallaroos player of the Year – Eva Karpani
Shawn Mackay men’s sevens player of the year – Henry Paterson
Shawn Mackay women’s sevens player of the Year – Maddison Levi
Super Rugby Australian player of the year – Fraser McReight
Super W player of the year – Cecilia Smith
RA rookie of the year – Carys Dallinger
RA junior men’s player of the year – Teddy Wilson
RA junior women’s player of the year – Faitala Moleka
Try of the year – Jake Upfield
Referee of the year – Angus Gardner
Nick Farr-Jones Spirit of Rugby award – Bernard Tuaimau and Nathan Maiava
Joe French Award for outstanding contribution to rugby – Tim Gavin
Community coach of the year – Michael Crank
Community match official of the year – Anthony Furey (Central Coast Rugby Union Referees)
Comments on RugbyPass
I wanted Scotland to wipe the floor with Wales. Wales deserves a better coach with fresh ideas. Gatland was clenching in that 1st half. Beads of sweat and awkward eye contact.3 Go to comments
Its all so boring. Just engrave the Saders name on the trophy already. The Chiefs generational opportunity went west last yr and they will fade this yr without all those stars. None of the others will seriously challenge rednblack. I purely regard SR as All Black Trial games now.1 Go to comments
I squat 300 on Tuesdays.2 Go to comments
To be fair, New Zealand and the pacific islands at large got into the 6N much sooner than SA. I can’t be be bothered to be sure, but I counted 6 or 7 Irishmen that played on Friday? After 8 beers though. So we could comfortably call it the “Anything between 9 and 11 (on the day) Nations”. Or Super Rugby. Or the World Cup (without the minnows).20 Go to comments
This French storyline is just bizarre. I really hope the French bounce back. The key will be to transcend the negativity and just get the f@ck on with it already. So what if du Pont is out. You were “favourites” to win the WC just a few weeks ago!4 Go to comments
To be fair, Ireland proved once again they are clearly the best team in the world. And Barnes is clearly both the BEST bok and AB simultaneously for shitty inferior SH sides.7 Go to comments
Another weak column from Rugby Passes weakest contributor.7 Go to comments
As an England fan I might be more excited for the u20s games this year than the senior competition. I really hope Pollock and Opoku-Fordjour are given the opportunity to play against Portugal later this month. Pollock especially looks like he needs testing against a higher quality of opposition than is available at age-grade level.1 Go to comments
Should be 4 more in u20 championship, And allow 4 other teams in u20 Trophy. To expose more nations young talent to elite rugby at this level. Expansion is needed. Scotland play in six nations and Japan were relegated. So they would both fit back in easily. In this way you can add more teams from regions into u20 Trophy competition. RUGBY wins in the long run. But I love these championships, very entertaining 👏1 Go to comments
Couldn’t resist the little jibe at the Boks😂 IRE showed SA what they ought to have done and SA showed IRE how to progress past the QF and win the whole thing! IRE also wasn’t down to 14 men for 20mins nor did IRE have to replace Sheehan with a 38yr old flanker after 3mins into the match….context can be such a schlep😴7 Go to comments
England will no doubt kick more and be more conservative on attack against the stronger teams. I think Italy was partly a forced situation given that England were behind on tries. I think they’ll continue building around (and focusing) on the rush defence system they’re adopting. You can’t do it half arsed and it needs serious concentration and commitment from the players to get right. Teams like France and Ireland can tear it apart if it goes wrong.64 Go to comments
Italy, 3 tries. England, 2.64 Go to comments
Without Dupont the out half needs to control the game more. Jaminet may not be the man.4 Go to comments
Ireland are good enough to impose the type of phisical game that suites them: a mix between mobility and power. France were not able to impose a power only game against Ireland. A key to this was Ireland winning the kicking exchanges forcing either France to lose ground or keep the ball in play, tiring their very powerful but aerobically weak pack. Ireland forward’s also used quick ball and footwork to attacked spaces between defenders. The quick ball was secured by really excellent ruck work. France literally could not impose themselves physically on Ireland and even when they had possession Ireland really pressured Lucu behind the French ruck. The first 30 mins were outstanding from Ireland and should have put them out of sight. Van Der Flier was just short when France were holding the ball in the ruck in what was a certain try and should have meant a yello and Irish penalty. The forward touch by a French hand to stop a certain try by Aki was also controversially as the player had absolutlely no possibility of doing anything but a forward knock by putting his hands out. The French TV director also played a blinder to get a penalty against Crowley when he clearly played the ball during a legitimate aerial battle with Fickou. This reversed field position from 10 metres from the French line to the Irish 22 and France scored a minute later (although this was the second half). I am not complaining just showing that Ireland’s performance particularly in first 30 could have resulted in 50+ on the scoreboard.2 Go to comments
RSA boys saying it was all physicality is not newsworthy It is hard to say anything else when your brain is pure muscle2 Go to comments
My goodness - can’t you get rid of these dinosaurs who still see the game through their 1970s prism. The game has moved on exponentially. That other buffoon Stephen Jones in The Sunday Times a few days ago gormlessly awarding Ethan Roots and Fraser Dingwall the same mark out of 10 for their respective England performances against Italy. Put him and Cleary out to pasture and let people with at least a basic understanding of the modern game comment.3 Go to comments
Nice article, Pat. Two great players for sure. I can’t see a Kildare connection for Keenan ? Dublin born, schooled at Blackrock, so am interested in the Kildare link.1 Go to comments
Felt he was very close to being capped by England before he was injured. It seemed then that he was set on an England career in his own mind. This news does surprise me. Good luck to him, where ever he ends up playing. he is a great talent.11 Go to comments
Wales could really exploit the English defence. Italy were able to break it open a few times, despite not knowing before the match what the defensive structure would be, or where its points of weakness would be. If Wales put in a few chips and grubbers behind England’s wide defenders they will put a bit of doubt in player’s minds about whether or not to keep rushing up as the system demands, and then the running game will start to be rewarded.3 Go to comments
this is a win for everyone. he’s not quite up to england standard, but could do very well for italy!11 Go to comments