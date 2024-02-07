NRL-bound Mark Nawaqanitawase reveals ‘honest’ detail about move
Outgoing Wallabies wing Mark Nawaqanitawase has revealed that the process of potentially leaving Australian rugby to pursue an opportunity in the NRL began before last year’s Rugby World Cup in France.
Nawaqanitawase, 23, is set for one more season with the Waratahs and possibly the Wallabies after signing a two-year deal with NRL powerhouse the Sydney Roosters from 2025.
The 11-Test Wallaby was officially unveiled as a marquee signing for the Roosters in December, which followed earlier reports that Nawaqanitawase had met with coach Trent Robinson and chairman Nick Politis in Sydney.
But conversations between the star Wallaby and the Roosters go back a fair bit further, as Nawaqanitawase revealed in a recent interview.
“I guess, if I‘m being honest, there were some chats way before (the World Cup), you know, maybe during the season,” Nawaqanitawase told Nine’s Wide World of Sports.
“(Roosters coach Trent Robinson is) a respected man,” he explained. “He’s been there and done it and he still wants to keep doing it. It was pretty cool to get an opportunity from them.
“Just to be around him and see what he does, know it works and what he wants to do it is pretty cool. So, it’s exciting, looking forward to it. I know Siua Wong over there and hopefully, it’ll be an easy transition.”
Nawaqanitawase debuted at international level under former Australia coach Dave Rennie, and the wing continued to shine during Eddie Jones’ reign, too.
The winger, who has also played fullback for the Waratahs, was recognised for a breakout year in the gold jersey with a nomination for the coveted John Eales Medal – awarded to the Wallabies’ best player in a calendar year.
While world-class No. 8 Rob Valetini beat Nawaqanitawase to the honour on Wednesday night, there’s no question that his decision to leave Australian rugby is a major loss.
But the door is open for a return with Nawaqanitawase yet to commit to either code for the 2027 season, which is the year of a home Rugby World Cup in Australia.
“I do have that year (2027) free,” Nawaqanitawase said.
“It’s an incredible feat to be able to play for the Wallabies but to do it at a World Cup was pretty cool. So I was pretty proud of myself, I guess, to be able to do that. Obviously to didn’t get the results we wanted but it was a pretty cool experience.
“Being in the games, around that atmosphere, it shows how big rugby is.”
