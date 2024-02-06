Angus Bell chasing ‘world-class’ status after breakout year in Wallaby gold

On the back of a breakout season in Wallaby gold, which saw him replace James Slipper as Australia’s first-choice loosehead prop, Angus Bell is chasing “world-class” status ahead of another big year with the Waratahs and likely the national team.

Bell, 23, was a shining light for the Wallabies during an otherwise dark and difficult campaign in 2023. The front-rower was relentless with his work rate around the field, whether it be in attack, defence or of course the set-piece.

The New South Welshman wasn’t picked to play against the Springboks in Pretoria last year, but after being named on the bench a week later to face Los Pumas in Sydney, Bell never looked back.

Bell was injected into the starting side alongside star tighthead Allan Alaalatoa against the All Blacks in Melbourne and went on to start in all of the remaining Tests in 2023.

But The Aussies’ ambitions go even higher.

“I was happy that I stayed uninjured but it’s a team sport so I wasn’t really happy with the results,” Bell told Nine’s Wide World of Sports.

“My biggest thing is I’d like to be regarded as being world-class and being consistently world-class.

“There’s always stuff you can improve on. You’re never perfect. So I’ll just keep that hunger to be better and keep getting better.”

Following a career-best season at Test level, Bell has been recognised with a nomination for the coveted John Eales Medal – which is presented to the Wallabies’ best player for that calendar year.



Bell has been nominated along with teammates Mark Nawaqanitawase, Rob Valetini and Will Skelton. Marika Koroibete, who is the fifth and final nominee, is looking to win the prestigious honour for a third time.

The nominees for other major awards have also been revealed, including the Wallaroos’ Player of the Year and the Shaun McKay Medals for the best players in both the women’s and men’s sevens sides.

Ash Marsters, Emily Chancellor, Eva Karpani, Georgina Friedrichs and Maya Stwart are in the running for the Wallaroos award.

Try-scoring machine Maddison Levi, who was nominated for last year’s World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Award, would have to be considered the front-runner for the women’s Shaun McKay medal after an incredible year.

Levi is up against captain Charlotte Caslick and Alysia Leafau-Fakosilea for the accolade, while Dietrich Roache, Henry Paterson and Nathan Lawson are in the mix for the men’s award.

Rugby Australia Awards nominees

John Eales medal – Angus Bell, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Rob Valetini, Will Skelton

Buildcorp Wallaroos Player of the Year – Ash Marsters, Emily Chancellor, Eva Karpani, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart

Shaun McKay Medals

Australia women’s sevens – Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, Charlotte Caslick, Maddison Levi

Australia men’s sevens – Dietrich Roache, Henry Paterson, Nathan Lawson