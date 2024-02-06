Angus Bell chasing ‘world-class’ status after breakout year in Wallaby gold
On the back of a breakout season in Wallaby gold, which saw him replace James Slipper as Australia’s first-choice loosehead prop, Angus Bell is chasing “world-class” status ahead of another big year with the Waratahs and likely the national team.
Bell, 23, was a shining light for the Wallabies during an otherwise dark and difficult campaign in 2023. The front-rower was relentless with his work rate around the field, whether it be in attack, defence or of course the set-piece.
The New South Welshman wasn’t picked to play against the Springboks in Pretoria last year, but after being named on the bench a week later to face Los Pumas in Sydney, Bell never looked back.
Bell was injected into the starting side alongside star tighthead Allan Alaalatoa against the All Blacks in Melbourne and went on to start in all of the remaining Tests in 2023.
But The Aussies’ ambitions go even higher.
“I was happy that I stayed uninjured but it’s a team sport so I wasn’t really happy with the results,” Bell told Nine’s Wide World of Sports.
“My biggest thing is I’d like to be regarded as being world-class and being consistently world-class.
“There’s always stuff you can improve on. You’re never perfect. So I’ll just keep that hunger to be better and keep getting better.”
Following a career-best season at Test level, Bell has been recognised with a nomination for the coveted John Eales Medal – which is presented to the Wallabies’ best player for that calendar year.
Bell has been nominated along with teammates Mark Nawaqanitawase, Rob Valetini and Will Skelton. Marika Koroibete, who is the fifth and final nominee, is looking to win the prestigious honour for a third time.
The nominees for other major awards have also been revealed, including the Wallaroos’ Player of the Year and the Shaun McKay Medals for the best players in both the women’s and men’s sevens sides.
Ash Marsters, Emily Chancellor, Eva Karpani, Georgina Friedrichs and Maya Stwart are in the running for the Wallaroos award.
Try-scoring machine Maddison Levi, who was nominated for last year’s World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Award, would have to be considered the front-runner for the women’s Shaun McKay medal after an incredible year.
Levi is up against captain Charlotte Caslick and Alysia Leafau-Fakosilea for the accolade, while Dietrich Roache, Henry Paterson and Nathan Lawson are in the mix for the men’s award.
Rugby Australia Awards nominees
John Eales medal – Angus Bell, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Rob Valetini, Will Skelton
Buildcorp Wallaroos Player of the Year – Ash Marsters, Emily Chancellor, Eva Karpani, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart
Shaun McKay Medals
Australia women’s sevens – Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, Charlotte Caslick, Maddison Levi
Australia men’s sevens – Dietrich Roache, Henry Paterson, Nathan Lawson
Comments on RugbyPass
Bula Pecos you Can’terbury meatball MEATBALL (noun): sports fan who irrationally supports a chosen team. characterized by short sighted thinking and frequent overreaction. Bula vanaka49 Go to comments
Pecos Can’terbury lost49 Go to comments
Eina Rassie, there you go, amo for team motivation talk for the next RWC round. I will walk on broken glass for this team, I will bleed for this team … Ek sal my vel braai, en steeds daar wees vir jou.4 Go to comments
I feel like Rassie being named head coach is really old news but I probably wasn’t paying attention. Maybe we should have snaffled Tony Brown for our ABs. All these coaching moves will make it an intriguing season, anyway.6 Go to comments
Wasn’t the last England defensive coach super intensive too ? Putting too much pressure on the players to be similarly intensive can be counter productive. They become scared to fail. Personally I think this is the problem Schmidt will have with the Wallabies. They won’t enjoy his acerbic intensity.13 Go to comments
Loving Tony Brown in that mix. He’s a rugby brain of note. Surprised he got snubbed by the AB’s.6 Go to comments
I'm an England supporter and I watched the game with my Scottish wife. As much as I enjoyed her discomfort during the second half, I was equally horrified at the level of JD’s biased commentary, it was like listening to a fan. I think they should only let him commentate on games not involving Wales.1 Go to comments
No comment13 Go to comments
Again. The negativity coming out of France is next level. Toxic. It’s increasingly headed towards a famous implosion. Why? I still remember the commentary on the day of the QF. When Galthie was getting off the bus and being hailed as a rugby genius. 160mins of rugby later and it’s a sh1t-show. Unreal.1 Go to comments
A big loss for Quins but you can’t restrict his progress.2 Go to comments
2027 aside. This team will have nothing else on their mind than taking the Irish series and RC in 2024. Knockout rugby all the way. Pressure to perform from day one. There won’t be any of that “building” talk around this team to 2027.6 Go to comments
Ireland could put out three teams of international quality at the moment, if everyone is fit - Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien aren't - but they’re not interchangeable. The first XV is a good bit superior.15 Go to comments
It’s just boring now. There comes a point where we have to pull the offer and move on our terms. One injury and that’s him done. Not worth it when we have young English talent to hold onto as their wages go up from international experience over the next few years. He’s choosing a few extra quid and uprooting his family over retiring a one club legend. Personally don’t get it and it’s not like he’s living in poverty is it. We have plenty of back row options let’s just move on.6 Go to comments
Crowley shines, but the article gushes. More analysis, less drama, and ditch the Sexton comparisons. Let Crowley stand on his own two feet.2 Go to comments
Looks like South Africa is assembling a dream team, poaching talent from rivals like it's a rugby supermarket sweep! First, it was Felix Jones, and now Jerry Flannery joins the Springboks' coaching lineup. The only defense these coaches are interested in is breaking down opposition strategies. Good luck, rest of the world – you're going to need it!2 Go to comments
With Rassie Erasmus back at the helm, the Springboks are gearing up for another World Cup conquest – a hat-trick, no less! Adding Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery to the coaching lineup is like spicing up a winning recipe with some international flair. And who better to keep the refs in check than Jaco Peyper? It seems even retired Springboks are on a mission to conquer the rugby world, one cheeky move at a time. Watch out, rivals – the Boks are cooking up something special Down Under! 🏉🇿🇦 #BackToBackToBack #RugbyRoyalty6 Go to comments
Felix jones was great for South Africa and in combination with the workaholic that is Nienaber they really did mastermind a fantastic defensive pattern for the Springboks. When Nienaber entered as the defence coach for the Boks they had an awful defence that shipped more than 50 on 2 separate occasions in the 2 years prior. Just think back to 2018 for a moment though and look at the scores for the Boks in that year. Nienaber tried to turn the ship around with a new pattern but still plenty of teams racked up substantial points against the Boks. They were solid one week and a disaster the next but in 2019 they turned it around big time. Jones will have a big impact with England but expect a roller coaster until England adapt to this new defensive pattern. England will have to adapt and their fans will have to be patient.13 Go to comments
Looks like SA have the right balance in the coaching set up. Pretty good move to snatch Peyper up6 Go to comments
If you watch the URC this performance and the quality Crowley produced will come as no surprise. Still shocked he never played in that quarter final at the world cup last year when Sexton’s legs had gone.2 Go to comments
Hi Nick, excellent approach to the defense problem…! In truth, matches are won by scoring more points than your opponent and preventing him from doing the same. We saw an England team putting a lot of defensive pressure on the field, contesting 68% of the rucks constructed by Italy and contact finally prevailing. However, with the ball England showed less aggressiveness than Italy, despite having possession. Clearly, the risk was assumed by Italy, even in the poor administration of discipline: England converted 45% or more of the penalties conceded by the Italians into points. I would love to see a more aggressive English team, capable of building possession across the width up and down the field and with great finishing power at 22 M. I think the narrative on which the English game is awakening is in full development, and that's stimulating.13 Go to comments