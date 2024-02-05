‘You never felt comfortable’: Jed Holloway opens up about Eddie Jones’ Wallabies
Jed Holloway was a Wallabies regular under former coach Dave Rennie. The New South Welshman debuted against the Pumas in 2022 and started at either blindside flanker or lock in all but one of the remaining 10 Tests that year.
Holloway, now 31, played at least 70 minutes in seven of the 10 Tests he played in. It may have taken the utility some time to enter the cauldron that is Test rugby, but it seemed that Holloway had found a home in Australia’s starting side.
But the nature of the Wallabies over the last 18 months or so has been nothing short of unpredictable. Less than 10 days after naming a 44-man squad for a four-day camp on the Gold Coast, coach Dave Rennie was sensationally axed by Rugby Australia.
Eddie Jones stepped into the role less than eight months out from the Rugby World Cup in France. It was a gamble, but one that many were glad Rugby Australia made.
Jones was supposed to be the saviour that Australian rugby needed.
But what happened in the 10 months that followed was nothing short of shocking. The Wallabies’ form went from bad to worse, international careers were cut short, and unwanted history was made on the sport’s biggest stage.
About 190 days after his most recent appearance in Wallaby gold, Jed Holloway has opened up about the Wallabies’ environment in 2023 and what he thought of coach Jones reportedly interviewing with Japan before the Rugby World Cup.
Holloway started two Test matches at blindside flanker under coach Jones. The Waratahs enforcer started in the No. 6 jumper against Los Pumas and the All Blacks (Melbourne). But in his own words: “Did I feel settled? No.”
“To be honest I don’t think anyone felt settled in just where you lie, especially the older boys, because he was very eager to bring through the young guys,” Holloway told RugbyPass.
“It started to become very evident I think after that South Africa Test over there where he saw they (the Wallabies) needed to go in another direction. Then (Michael) Hoops getting injured, then we lose against the Pumas, and then in the Melbourne Test.
“Don’t get me wrong, in those two Tests I didn’t play anywhere near where I would like to but it was his decision, it’s what he chose to do. He thought the was doing the right thing for Australian rugby.
“It sucks, don’t get me wrong, because as a player you’ve sacrificed so much to try and be there and be in a World Cup – let’s be real about it, it was my last opportunity to do it. So yeah, I was gutted.
“But did I feel settled? I probably never felt settled in there. It was a demanding, hard-working environment.
“I’ve heard the boys say it and it’s true, no one worked harder than Eddie. He was up at all hours of the night messaging and he wanted to get the best out of his players.”
Settle in. This will be a long but important insight into the Australian men’s rugby union team. So, let’s go back to the beginning.
Jones’ second-stint with the Wallabies began against defending world champions South Africa in Pretoria. The menacing Loftus Versfeld was the arena for a night that was months in the making.
Fullback Tom Wright paved the way for wing Marika Koroibete to score the opener at the South African venue. It was a golden start from the men wearing the jerseys to match.
But a Test isn’t won at the beginning. South Africa went on to win The Rugby Championship clash by an emphatic 43-12 margin which promoted the change Holloway spoke about above.
Generation-next was thrown into the deep end but it couldn’t save the Wallabies from a series of defeats. Australia were beaten by Argentina, and New Zealand both home and away before the Rugby World Cup squad was named on August 10.
“There was definitely conversations amongst older boys and just around those Test matches, around the direction he was going in and some of the conversations he did have, and they’d filter back through it,” Holloway added when asked about what the senior players said amongst themselves.
“Just reminiscing now, it’s kind of hard to put words on the emotions or feeling. It was a strange sort of thing because after that New Zealand Test, we came in and trained for two days and then we found out at the nighttime that we weren’t getting picked (for the World Cup).
“You never felt comfortable. I kind of had a feeling it was coming. I think a couple of other boys, Quade’s talked about him sensing it was coming as well.
“It’s hard to put words on. You always want to go outside yourself to try, in my area lineouts and stuff like that, to try and get a feeling from other coaches and stuff like that where we stood. He kept it all pretty close to his chest.
“You could definitely get the urge that something was coming and then it kind of got dropped on us at once.”
Len Ikitau was in the same boat as Holloway. The world-class outside centre had been injured against Argentina in Sydney but appeared to be tracking towards a return in time for the Rugby World Cup in France.
But just as Ikitau revealed in an interview with Nathan Williamson from Rugby.com.au last month, the call from coach Jones came late – very late.
It got to the point where Holloway connected the dots. He knew he wasn’t in the Wallabies’ World Cup squad, but there was no message or call from coach Jones yet.
Holloway put his phone down and got away from rugby for a bit before finally speaking with coach Eddie Jones at 9:30 pm at night.
“Similar to Lenny. The boys all found out they made it and me and another player were texting each other and we’re like, ‘Well, we understand we haven’t made it now, but when are we going to get a phone call?’
“Then we reached out to the GM and he’s like ‘Eddie will call you later.’
“I just needed to get away from it all so I went and did a swimming competition with my local surf lifesaving club just to get around people and get my mind off it.
“I got out of the pool and had a missed call from him (Eddie Jones) and had a couple of messages saying ‘you didn’t make the final 33, give us a call’ and then called him and he let me know that I didn’t make it.
“I guess he was kind of in a rush to get around to as many that he could… I think he was doing a few things at the time which have been noted.”
The Wallabies went on to bow out of the World Cup before the quarter-finals for the first time ever. Australia beat Georgia in their opening game, but historic defeats to Fiji and Wales left the Wallabies with their backs up against the ropes.
But to make it all worse, hours before the Wallabies’ clash with the Welsh at Lyon’s OL Stadium, The Sydney Morning Herald reported that coach Jones had interviewed for the soon-to-be-vacant Japan head coach role before the World Cup.
“I was pissed off, to be honest with you,” Holloway explained.
“Whenever you performed badly they questioned your commitment and the coaches sometimes do that, review what you do as a player leading up to it.
“For a significant milestone which is the World Cup, which I think it’s in every rugby players thing as the main thing circled that they want to be a part of, to hear the person leading your team is having interviews with people… ended a lot of international careers. It sucked. It sucked.
“It takes a special kind of person to do that. (That’s the) best I can put it.”
In the end, their hopes of a Houdini-esque escape were dashed when Portugal failed to beat the Flying Fijians by eight or more in the final pool stage match of the tournament.
Australia were off home and Eddie Jones has since signed on as Japan’s new head coach.
History was made for all the wrong reasons in 2023.
Comments on RugbyPass
Powder puff paddy what else is new?1 Go to comments
A custom built #12 with a rugby pedigree. Why not?4 Go to comments
Opinions of Dupont not the most complimentary here in our village just north of Toulouse. The word égoïste, selfish, being used quite often.1 Go to comments
A quality player who I think would make it in Union if given the right environment. WOuld have been a vg player if he had stayed in Union from the get go.4 Go to comments
Too much hype for my liking. There’s a reason why he wasn’t used during the three knockout finals tests at RWC. Too jittery at this early stage of his career. Really looking forward to the competition for the ABs #9 jersey & this guy looks like he’ll be somewhere near the pointy end. But let’s not get too carried away for now.2 Go to comments
Dont stuff around. Just get on and return. If the fire is in your belly it will happen….if it’s just”cool” it doesnt sound like you’re serious. If you do, avoud any Auckland side. It will only end in tears. The Chiefs or Crusaders will get ypu back up to speed the best.4 Go to comments
thats great to see he will be playing super rugby in australia2 Go to comments
A good solid worker as a player. he will be great for the younger guys to see his work ethic.2 Go to comments
Wow a nice rugby story with no headline grabbing title and no controversy. Whats it doing on here? I wish we had more player stories instead of the usual stuff. I watched the NZ cricket match between rugby and cricket and the stories out of that were great. Lara was great and seemed to really enjoy his role and JT from NRL was great too and had a ball. More of these very enjoyable stories please.2 Go to comments
Interesting. Let’s hope that, if he makes the switch, he doesn’t get Rogered — ie slotted, as RTS was, into the wrong position. Though in his case, second-five might be just the trick: he’s a big unit (6’4”), but also has the requisite agility and kicking skills.4 Go to comments
Imagine how good the Irish could be if they had an Irish coach they could believe in. I can’t wait to see this guy get stuck in to the All Blacks.15 Go to comments
Good size and power from the young lock. He did impress me and I did notice him when he played against the Maori back in 2022. Ireland have 4 quality internal locks which contrasts to what NZ has now. In regards to the French, I’ve seen them give rubbish ball to Du Pont before but the physical strength of him has saved them. I would imagine also that Shaun Edwards will be a little worried by the tries conceded.15 Go to comments
How many more before the RFU realises it has to live in the 21st Century?2 Go to comments
What is really encouraging is what Ireland has learned from the world cup. We have taken on other teams strenghts (our defense an more like Springboks in certain areas) as well as addressed some of our errors. The two maul tries were accurate and unmistakable. Zero chance of being held up. Defense up a few notches too. I heard pundits like SIR Kirwan saying Ireland needs to rebuild, that we wouldn’t get over the NZ loss. Ireland’s philosophy of constant improvement means evolution and being realistic about a big loss without letting it hurt the team. Looking forward to the rest of the 6Ns and taking on other rivals such as the World Champs in SA twice. The NZ match in Dublin will be interesting…💣12 Go to comments
Outstanding article, once again. Hah, Joe McCarthy from Wisconsin, his mother was from Tipperary and father also had Irish roots. Nice link. Big Joe was abrasive but he did not fully live up to McCarthyism and the persecution of left-wing. He stayed in the ruck. I did wonder if Paul Willemse aggression (poorly executed -twice) was in response to big Joe and others? Ireland had that plan when they picked Big Joe, the French should have seen it coming when he was named in the starting 15. Your third clip shows it perfectly. The Irish we using their forwards to run back into where the ruck was, but further up field, rather than spreading it wide, they pulled the French back in and would run at flat footed French. Antoine Dupont was missed he is like an extra loose forward and a good tackler. By going back in it allowed the Irish to set up their phase play in the backs, sometimes the forwards broke through to score - which was a good reward but I think it was just meant to create space and position for the backs. As it turned out the French lost Willemse so it became easier. By the time O’Mahony was off game was under control. Maybe France could have brought their subs on 10 mins earlier? and Charles Ollivon should have moved to no 2 in lineout. French Lineout and decisions around the breakdown and half back were the problems for the French team, Both can be fixed.15 Go to comments
Pecos and Graham go make you own blog or vlog where you can flog your log all day. Go make your Cant’erbury fan page. Rugby Pass is an International Rugby discussion site not a red and black stool fan club.13 Go to comments
The French were disappointing, too many mistakes and too many incorrect rugby decisions on the field. For example, who kicks directly to James Lowe (4 times maybe more) ? that would be like kicking to Frans Steyn, you will always loose ground. Half back did not have his best game. And Willemse come on that was dumb play. Lineouts were an issue but it can be fixed. The Irish No 2 ranked team in the world, picked up a massive 1.54 ranking points (the maximum) from that game. They played very very well. Except last quarter where they chose to sit and protect their lead. Giving penalties away to stop tries. This is negative play. It reminds me of the AB’s (aka the Pacific Lions) that’s what they do, 5-10 meters out they give penalties via foul play rather than concede a well constructed try to the opposition even when they have a good lead.12 Go to comments
Would be nice if the video actually explained how “expected points” are tallied. Because to be quite frank - it looks and sounds like a load of bollocks. Why can’t we just have the good old fashioned biased pundit tell us who should have won? Imagine if they’d had this tool at the World Cup. Ireland would have won the games they weren’t even playing in. And of course the World Cup.2 Go to comments
The Irish were very good on Friday. No argument. France were soundly beaten. Congrats to Ireland. But I love this confidence. While we’re at it - let’s just say Ireland are favourites to win the World Cup. Let’s get totally carried away because of one win at the beginning of the season.12 Go to comments
Yes, you forgot Hodnett and soon Brian Gleeson12 Go to comments