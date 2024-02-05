‘All Blacks would be pretty cool’: NRL’s Joseph Manu weighing up code switch

Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Kiwis utility Joseph Manu is weighing up a possible full-time switch to rugby union which could see the NRL star potentially realise his All Blacks “dream.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Manu, 27, was crowned the world’s best international rugby league player after a sensational series of Test matches in the New Zealand Kiwis jersey in 2022.

But away from the international game, the two-time NRL Premiership winner has risen to superstar status during a glistening career with the Roosters which began in 2016.

Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us

The Tricolours – nickname for the Sydney Roosters – will be desperate to keep Manu beyond 2024, with the New Zealander set to come off contract at the end of the 2024 season.

Manu is widely viewed as the best player set to test the free agency open market with the Rooster generating plenty of interest amid links of a short-term deal in Japanese rugby.

“I’m not too sure what I’ll end up doing but I think rugby is a challenge. It’s something different, something new” Manu told Nine News. “If I go to play rugby then I’m focused on rugby, not on coming back.

“Obviously (playing for) the All Blacks would be pretty cool. That’s a Kiwi’s dream.”

It’s been reported that Manu’s management has floated the idea of the NRL star signing a short deal with a Japanese rugby club from December to May. Under this proposed deal, Manu would ideally return to Sydney to see out the rest of the 2025 NRL season with the Tricolours.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Manu has ruled out that idea. The Roosters centre insisted that if he does switch codes, it won’t be a temporary stint away from the NRL – it’ll be permanent.



“You could probably go there and come back, but the focus isn’t really going there to just play for a few months and come back. It’s not really that,” Manu added, as reported by Stuff

“I grew up playing rugby but it’s really just a case of looking at all options and that was one that was tossed up.

“I’ve been at the Roosters for 10 years now. It’s been a long time and I love the place. That makes it very hard to leave but we’ll see what happens.”