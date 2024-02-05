Select Edition

‘All Blacks would be pretty cool’: NRL’s Joseph Manu weighing up code switch

By Finn Morton
(Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Kiwis utility Joseph Manu is weighing up a possible full-time switch to rugby union which could see the NRL star potentially realise his All Blacks “dream.”

Manu, 27, was crowned the world’s best international rugby league player after a sensational series of Test matches in the New Zealand Kiwis jersey in 2022.

But away from the international game, the two-time NRL Premiership winner has risen to superstar status during a glistening career with the Roosters which began in 2016.

The Tricolours – nickname for the Sydney Roosters – will be desperate to keep Manu beyond 2024, with the New Zealander set to come off contract at the end of the 2024 season.

Manu is widely viewed as the best player set to test the free agency open market with the Rooster generating plenty of interest amid links of a short-term deal in Japanese rugby.

“I’m not too sure what I’ll end up doing but I think rugby is a challenge. It’s something different, something new” Manu told Nine News.  “If I go to play rugby then I’m focused on rugby, not on coming back.

“Obviously (playing for) the All Blacks would be pretty cool. That’s a Kiwi’s dream.”

It’s been reported that Manu’s management has floated the idea of the NRL star signing a short deal with a Japanese rugby club from December to May.  Under this proposed deal, Manu would ideally return to Sydney to see out the rest of the 2025 NRL season with the Tricolours.

But Manu has ruled out that idea. The Roosters centre insisted that if he does switch codes, it won’t be a temporary stint away from the NRL – it’ll be permanent.

The All Blacks Sevens aren't 'stressing' and neither should their fans

They’re capable of turning it on, and once they do, New Zealand be up there with the best of the best once again.

Read Now

“You could probably go there and come back, but the focus isn’t really going there to just play for a few months and come back. It’s not really that,” Manu added, as reported by Stuff

“I grew up playing rugby but it’s really just a case of looking at all options and that was one that was tossed up.

“I’ve been at the Roosters for 10 years now. It’s been a long time and I love the place. That makes it very hard to leave but we’ll see what happens.”

Comments on RugbyPass

j
john 3 hours ago
Six Nations: How Big Joe McCarthy destroyed the French juggernaut

Imagine how good the Irish could be if they had an Irish coach they could believe in. I can’t wait to see this guy get stuck in to the All Blacks.

5 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 5 hours ago
Six Nations: How Big Joe McCarthy destroyed the French juggernaut

Good size and power from the young lock. He did impress me and I did notice him when he played against the Maori back in 2022. Ireland have 4 quality internal locks which contrasts to what NZ has now. In regards to the French, I’ve seen them give rubbish ball to Du Pont before but the physical strength of him has saved them. I would imagine also that Shaun Edwards will be a little worried by the tries conceded.

5 Go to comments
C
Clive 5 hours ago
Lewis Ludlam the first of a Toulon double-header

How many more before the RFU realises it has to live in the 21st Century?

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 6 hours ago
Faz, Fabien and a fabled Friday night

What is really encouraging is what Ireland has learned from the world cup. We have taken on other teams strenghts (our defense an more like Springboks in certain areas) as well as addressed some of our errors. The two maul tries were accurate and unmistakable. Zero chance of being held up. Defense up a few notches too. I heard pundits like SIR Kirwan saying Ireland needs to rebuild, that we wouldn’t get over the NZ loss. Ireland’s philosophy of constant improvement means evolution and being realistic about a big loss without letting it hurt the team. Looking forward to the rest of the 6Ns and taking on other rivals such as the World Champs in SA twice. The NZ match in Dublin will be interesting…💣

12 Go to comments
R
Rugby 7 hours ago
Six Nations: How Big Joe McCarthy destroyed the French juggernaut

Outstanding article, once again. Hah, Joe McCarthy from Wisconsin, his mother was from Tipperary and father also had Irish roots. Nice link. Big Joe was abrasive but he did not fully live up to McCarthyism and the persecution of left-wing. He stayed in the ruck. I did wonder if Paul Willemse aggression (poorly executed -twice) was in response to big Joe and others? Ireland had that plan when they picked Big Joe, the French should have seen it coming when he was named in the starting 15. Your third clip shows it perfectly. The Irish we using their forwards to run back into where the ruck was, but further up field, rather than spreading it wide, they pulled the French back in and would run at flat footed French. Antoine Dupont was missed he is like an extra loose forward and a good tackler. By going back in it allowed the Irish to set up their phase play in the backs, sometimes the forwards broke through to score - which was a good reward but I think it was just meant to create space and position for the backs. As it turned out the French lost Willemse so it became easier. By the time O’Mahony was off game was under control. Maybe France could have brought their subs on 10 mins earlier? and Charles Ollivon should have moved to no 2 in lineout. French Lineout and decisions around the breakdown and half back were the problems for the French team, Both can be fixed.

5 Go to comments
R
Rugby 8 hours ago
Leigh Halfpenny starts as Crusaders name team for Munster clash

Pecos and Graham go make you own blog or vlog where you can flog your log all day. Go make your Cant’erbury fan page. Rugby Pass is an International Rugby discussion site not a red and black stool fan club.

13 Go to comments
R
Rugby 8 hours ago
Faz, Fabien and a fabled Friday night

The French were disappointing, too many mistakes and too many incorrect rugby decisions on the field. For example, who kicks directly to James Lowe (4 times maybe more) ? that would be like kicking to Frans Steyn, you will always loose ground. Half back did not have his best game. And Willemse come on that was dumb play. Lineouts were an issue but it can be fixed. The Irish No 2 ranked team in the world, picked up a massive 1.54 ranking points (the maximum) from that game. They played very very well. Except last quarter where they chose to sit and protect their lead. Giving penalties away to stop tries. This is negative play. It reminds me of the AB’s (aka the Pacific Lions) that’s what they do, 5-10 meters out they give penalties via foul play rather than concede a well constructed try to the opposition even when they have a good lead.

12 Go to comments
E
Een twee drie 9 hours ago
'Wales should have been ahead in the first half': Hope for Gatland

Would be nice if the video actually explained how “expected points” are tallied. Because to be quite frank - it looks and sounds like a load of bollocks. Why can’t we just have the good old fashioned biased pundit tell us who should have won? Imagine if they’d had this tool at the World Cup. Ireland would have won the games they weren’t even playing in. And of course the World Cup.

2 Go to comments
E
Een twee drie 9 hours ago
Faz, Fabien and a fabled Friday night

The Irish were very good on Friday. No argument. France were soundly beaten. Congrats to Ireland. But I love this confidence. While we’re at it - let’s just say Ireland are favourites to win the World Cup. Let’s get totally carried away because of one win at the beginning of the season.

12 Go to comments
M
Marie 10 hours ago
Faz, Fabien and a fabled Friday night

Yes, you forgot Hodnett and soon Brian Gleeson

12 Go to comments
E
Een twee drie 10 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus makes public images of his chemical burns

Damnit Rassie. My bliksem!

2 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 10 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus makes public images of his chemical burns

wens ek kon daar. wees! weldone!! amper gesond ! That’s probably a mild version of what I’d say if I’d dropped that stuff all over me. And I don’t speak Afrikaans! 😊

2 Go to comments
A
Alex 11 hours ago
French club in bid to prise Danny Care from Harlequins

I will be heartbroken but I will also be an instant Bayonne supporter for Top 14. Beautiful part of France, not far from some great beaches in both France & Spain as well, I’ll have to try and visit next season if this happens.

6 Go to comments
S
Stephan 12 hours ago
Woodward makes bold claim about Six Nations and absence of Owen Farrell

Haha good old sir Clive Woodward is never shy of a joke or 2. As if a case could be made for the six nations being as big, or bigger, than the World Cup… haha probably because the Northern teams never win it so no interest shown… you crack me up

1 Go to comments
m
mark 12 hours ago
French club in bid to prise Danny Care from Harlequins

Just proves there is a lot of life left in the old dog yet. As a Quins fan I really hope he stays with us at least until he earns 100 caps.

6 Go to comments
D
David 12 hours ago
'Wales should have been ahead in the first half': Hope for Gatland

Last time I checked it’s about scoring points and not stats. !!Scotland were clinical in the first half, Wales in the second. Let’s not overthink it!!!!

2 Go to comments
T
Thomas 13 hours ago
French club in bid to prise Danny Care from Harlequins

Either way, I sincerely hope, that he gets to join the international centurion club.

6 Go to comments
T
Tim 14 hours ago
Lewis Ludlam the first of a Toulon double-header

Seeeeeeya then

2 Go to comments
F
Fred 14 hours ago
South Africa is already in the Six Nations

Tomato Allen is the son of Will Allen John Allen’s brother.

14 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 14 hours ago
Six Nations: How Big Joe McCarthy destroyed the French juggernaut

Thanks, Nick. I still can’t really believe what I saw last Friday night. It was wonderous to behold an Irish team coming home with a wet sail. I really have not seen a better or more comprehensive performance by an Irish team against France. Nor have ever seen both Irish locks play such a dominant game. The MOM decision could so easily have gone to Tadgh Beirne. He is a big game player. And I remember your mentioning how good he was with Scarlets, before we ever saw him play in Ireland. Leinster certainly made a rare mistake letting him go post academy days in Dublin. And James Ryan now finds himself bench player. And there was talk of him as captain only weeks ago.

5 Go to comments
