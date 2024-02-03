The All Blacks Sevens aren't 'stressing' and neither should their fans
Fehi Fineanganofo was the hero the All Blacks Sevens shouldn’t have needed in Perth. New Zealand raced out to a 19-point lead before a barrage of opposition tries opened the door for a stunning upset.
The clock was ticking dangerously close to full-time in the ninth-place semi-final against Canada at SVNS Perth late last month. New Zealand were relegated to the bottom four after losses to France and Fiji saw them finish outside of Cup quarter-final qualification in pool play.
But their weekend almost went from bad to worse. It got ugly for the Kiwis as Canada scored three tries in four minutes to put themselves in the driver’s seat for an incredible shock.
Canada, who are second-last on the overall SVNS Series standings, came close to beating the All Blacks Sevens for the second time in as many meetings this season – and they probably should’ve.
But New Zealand snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Fineanganofo broke through for the match-winning score in the final minute which saved the reigning overall series champions from having to battle to battle it out with Great Britain for 11th place.
Crisis averted.
The All Blacks Sevens finished their campaign at HBF Park on a high note as veteran Tim Mikkelson scored a last-gasp winner to sink Samoa 21-14 in the ninth-place decider.
“It was pleasing a pleasing finish to the tournament even though we didn’t get the result we wanted,” New Zealand sevens star Sam Dickson told RugbyPass in Perth.
“Credit to the other teams,” he added. “They’re playing outstanding this year and you could see the whole level has raised so much. One to 12 could win the tournament.
“We’re slowly building towards the Olympics, the Olympics in our main goal… we aren’t stressing. We know what we’re doing and we’ve got a plan in place.”
That might be a tough pill for New Zealand rugby supporters to swallow. Those tasked with wearing the black jersey are expected to do it justice every time they step onto the field of battle.
But the All Blacks Sevens’ form this season hasn’t been captivating – certainly not for the right reasons. After winning the World Series last season, they’re yet to make a Cup final this time around.
New Zealand were beaten by Argentina in a thrilling SVNS Dubai semi-final, but that’s as good as it’s been for them this season. They were fortunate to make the Cup quarters in Cape Town after placing third in their pool behind arch-rivals Australia and Canada.
There’s no question these results have been shockingly poor. It’s not what fans expect of their New Zealand rugby heroes, and it’s not what the players want either.
After their shortcomings in Perth over the Australia Day long weekend, the men in black are sixth on the overall standings. They’re 18 points away from the drop – only the top eight sides qualify for the Grand Final in Madrid – and 26 points shy of series leaders Argentina.
But Dickson said it himself, the All Blacks Sevens aren’t “stressing.”
While it would be naïve to suggest that there’s absolutely no cause for concern, there’s every reason to be wary of the threat the All Blacks Sevens pose heading into the rest of the SVNS Series season.
After all, they’ve been here before.
New Zealand only won one overall series title between the 2014/15 season and the end of 2021/22. They emerged victorious after a six-tournament 2019/20 campaign.
While everyone expected the All Blacks Sevens to be in the mix last season, whether they’re the favourites was up to interpretation. But after a few rounds, their title credentials seemingly become clear.
New Zealand started the season as the bowl final ‘winners’ in Hong Kong China, third in Dubai, runners-up to Samoa in Cape Town and runners-up to Argentina in Hamilton.
It could’ve been easy to write that team off as a mere pretender, but the All Blacks Sevens continued to build behind the scenes and eventually, it all clicked.
The New Zealanders won five of the next seven Cup finals.
But what can the past teach sevens fans about the present?
They’re capable of turning it on, and once they do, New Zealand be up there with the best of the best once again.
So, take Sam Dickson’s advice. The players aren’t “stressing” and neither should their fans – instead it’s the rugby warriors and supporters from other nations who should be wary of how much the All Blacks Sevens are flying under the radar as contenders.
You can never write off New Zealand. Don’t poke the bear.
Next up on the SVNS Series is an event in Vancouver from February 23 to 25. Those interested in watching some of the world’s best rugby while enjoying the best party in town can get tickets HERE.
Comments on RugbyPass
Talking point number 5 - Liam Heagney is still a terrible ‘journalist’.3 Go to comments
Zero bearing on anything but a good chance to stretch the legs and get game time for a Crusaders B and C team With about 15 first choice players missing and playing a Munster side also missing players I’m surprised how some people are comparing this result to the “mighty” URC Munster have played half a season and the crusaders squad has played zero Still they nearly snuck a draw1 Go to comments
SM and RW were never attacking players in their playing days. SB was useful in the lineout, little ball carrying. RW had a good pass and box kick but was 4th in line behind other 9s. So how can we expect these coaches to ignite England when they were dampo squids when playing?3 Go to comments
If beating Italy by 3 is a step forward then pity on us all. How many years can the England management repeatedly say they are rebuilding before we can all see they can beat anyone and the new era has begun . Fin you obviously dont watch the prem each week as no one would say that Sale are better to watch than Harlequins northants, Bath ,exeter.Sarries . Its just kick chase followed by forward maul after maul . All of them have no 10,s who go for it. Farrell included. England will just not find out anything until Ford is put out to grass. Let someone else have a go to see if its the other backs letting us down or the 9,10 who cannot control the game unless we are on top(ford). The 9 has been replaced for the better lets see a new 10 .15 Go to comments
Tenuous grasp and link at best. If the Boks actually were in the 6N, they'd finish third in the table most years - and be happy for the cash that being in a superior rugby tournament brings to their destitute third world nation. Wayne Barnes is also retired. So the best Boks of their lifetime is now gone too11 Go to comments
Look at the kick:pass ratio from England’s last 8 games Italy 20:100 Argentina 50:100 South Africa 53:100 Fiji 24:100 Samoa 22:100 Chile 12:100 Japan 25:100 Argentina 55:100 So (1) England spread it wide more yesterday than against anyone bar Chile, and (2) all of england’s best performances have been when we kick loads, and in every match where we kick loads we have had a good performance. Yesterday is either proof that England need to focus on kicking, or we should assume that Borthwick was using the Italy fixture as a practice run to try out a different gameplan.3 Go to comments
Mentioning Cadbury as Kiwi born trying to imply he went through the NZ system and not born to Irish parents and grew up in Ireland and went through the Irish/Leinster system. Classic28 Go to comments
Easy to see the clowns writing this clap trap didn’t attend the game anyway. There was a minimal amount of booing. If that’s enough to put off a professional rugby player then get off the field. But it’s prob a shock to alot of Nz player to get more than 2 30k at a club match. His run up, technique and everything was dreadful. In short he bottled a conversion in front of the posts. Something nz like to throw at Irish teams.28 Go to comments
Great work another Crusaders master coach,Robbie Deans, ( and Canterbury rugby great as a player), with his Toshiba teams crushing of the Chiefs in Japan.Rob won 5 as Crusaders coach. Puts certain other results in perspective. Well done Robbie !!12 Go to comments
England are over coached and the coaches are not inspiring. You only have to see what Gatland does with his meagre resources and the way the Welsh play to understand that SB and certainly RW do not inspire. At all. These England players play nothing like they do in the Premiership because of the prescriptive over coaching which takes out their natural way of playing.1 Go to comments
Do Kiwis do nothing but always complain about referees? Both sides were missing most of their team. Munster were without all players currently in the Irish squad (ie current in form players) and many also rested. Very few on that team would start an important URC match (munster are not doing well in URC). Ccrusaders missing all blacks players (who might make an AB squad again). They also took an opportunity to blood new players. Look at this for what it is, a game for new players to bond and get a great experience. Not to always take a biased pot shot at referees. It’s getting so tired on this platform. Have Kiwis ever had a good referee ??28 Go to comments
Excuses for mediocrity. This is why the name All Black should not be associated with this team.4 Go to comments
Ahhh the noble and honourable Munster crowds we hear so much poppycock about. Hope they enjoyed wasting their money on a pointless match28 Go to comments
Oh well. Dingwall's international career is probably over and Roots’ just beginning.13 Go to comments
Another poor SH showing - as always. Amazing what happens when the refs aren’t incompetent - the better team wins! Enjoy the moaning by the bitter Kiwis though. A day of sunshine.28 Go to comments
Carter Gordon is the most naturally gifted 10 we have had in the last 15 years. Eddie Jones almost destroyed the guys confidence and basically could not care less. If Joe Schmidt brings him on we could have a truly world class 10 with a couple of other youngsters to keep him honest. Not sure where the backup will come from but in the right environment all 3 or 4 tens with talent in Will Harrison, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tane Edmed and Tom Lynagh, one of them will stand up.33 Go to comments
Disagree with ford’s comments freeman should be used at outside centre slade inside waboso right wing CC South to start at8 Earl moved to open side1 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world cup.3 Go to comments
What a great way to blood new players, bond a squad, & play in front of a great crowd. And who cares if some in the crowd “jeered” the kick, Reihana blew this easy kick all by himself. As long as he learns. So calm down. It was a preseason hitout, nothing more, nothing less. I hope this becomes an annual thing tbh.28 Go to comments
was a terrible game the ref was trash hense why hes not a world rugby ref highly biased urc team mid way through their season could only beat a team not even started yet with zero internationals new coach and not even a winning coach too that just shows how terrible the urc is28 Go to comments