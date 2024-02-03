Fans perplexed as Wales turn 'worst performance in Welsh rugby history' into heroic loss

Wales staged an impressive second-half fightback that transformed what seemed an inevitable humiliating defeat into a valiant loss against Scotland in the Six Nations.

Down 27-0 just after halftime following a second Duhan van der Merwe try, all seemed lost for Warren Gatland’s Wales.

Social media was initially flooded with criticism as fans expressed their dismay over Wales’ performance, critiquing the team’s tactics, cohesion, and effort. “A thank you to Ioan Lloyd missing touch so we don’t need to live through Wales losing the lineout,” joked Squidge Rugby, encapsulating the early frustrations of Welsh fans.

Simon Thomas provided a grim analysis: “A wretched first half from Wales… Dire.” Cardiff Rugby Life added to the chorus of disapproval: “Cymru have been further hamstrung but their own lack of intensity and a shambolic attacking game plan from the coaches.”

However, the narrative suddenly shifted in the second half as Wales sprung back to life. Fans, while initially harsh, began to rally behind their team. One fan’s frustration was palpable: “What an awful first half, so frustrating. Get Gareth Davies off immediately.” Another lamented the state of the team: “This is the worst Welsh XV to have ever been put together… Abysmal.”

Critics and commentators, both Welsh and non-Welsh, weighed in on the debacle. RugbyPass writer Owain Jones observed Scotland’s ease, noting Finn Russell’s relaxed control of the game amidst Welsh errors. Graham Love poked fun at the quiet stadium atmosphere, suggesting, “They should open the roof to let some atmosphere in…” EK Rugby Analysis didn’t mince words: “No getting away from it, that was exceptionally poor half of rugby from Wales.”

RTE commentator Hugh Cahill dubbed it the ‘worst performance ever’ from Wales, a sentiment echoed by Bernard Jackman who called it the ‘Worst performance in Welsh rugby history.’

Yet, amidst the overwhelming critique, Wales’ second-half resurgence painted a picture of a team not ready to be dismissed. This turnaround, while not enough to secure a win, salvaged some pride and hinted at a resilience that Welsh fans can cling to for future matches.

Squidge Rugby wrote: “What the **** just happened?”

England legend Lawrence Dallaglio praised the Welsh second half:

“What a fight back by Wales this is what makes the Six Nations so special”

Owain Jones saw the introduction of Tomos Williams as critical: “Wales, abysmal in the first-half were inspired by the introduction of Tomos Williams, to stage an unlikely comeback from 27-0 down, to give Scotland a huge fright and peg it back to 27-26. Aaron Wainwright rampant. Scots banish the 22-year Cardiff hex. Just.”

On the other side of the aisle, Graham Love summed up the feeling among Scotland fans, writing: “You wait 22 years for a win in Cardiff & then you just feel hugely deflated.”