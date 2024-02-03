Fans perplexed as Wales turn 'worst performance in Welsh rugby history' into heroic loss
Wales staged an impressive second-half fightback that transformed what seemed an inevitable humiliating defeat into a valiant loss against Scotland in the Six Nations.
Down 27-0 just after halftime following a second Duhan van der Merwe try, all seemed lost for Warren Gatland’s Wales.
We are all Finn Russell right now 😳 #sixnations pic.twitter.com/vyjXtqMNfI
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 3, 2024
Social media was initially flooded with criticism as fans expressed their dismay over Wales’ performance, critiquing the team’s tactics, cohesion, and effort. “A thank you to Ioan Lloyd missing touch so we don’t need to live through Wales losing the lineout,” joked Squidge Rugby, encapsulating the early frustrations of Welsh fans.
Simon Thomas provided a grim analysis: “A wretched first half from Wales… Dire.” Cardiff Rugby Life added to the chorus of disapproval: “Cymru have been further hamstrung but their own lack of intensity and a shambolic attacking game plan from the coaches.”
However, the narrative suddenly shifted in the second half as Wales sprung back to life. Fans, while initially harsh, began to rally behind their team. One fan’s frustration was palpable: “What an awful first half, so frustrating. Get Gareth Davies off immediately.” Another lamented the state of the team: “This is the worst Welsh XV to have ever been put together… Abysmal.”
Critics and commentators, both Welsh and non-Welsh, weighed in on the debacle. RugbyPass writer Owain Jones observed Scotland’s ease, noting Finn Russell’s relaxed control of the game amidst Welsh errors. Graham Love poked fun at the quiet stadium atmosphere, suggesting, “They should open the roof to let some atmosphere in…” EK Rugby Analysis didn’t mince words: “No getting away from it, that was exceptionally poor half of rugby from Wales.”
RTE commentator Hugh Cahill dubbed it the ‘worst performance ever’ from Wales, a sentiment echoed by Bernard Jackman who called it the ‘Worst performance in Welsh rugby history.’
Yet, amidst the overwhelming critique, Wales’ second-half resurgence painted a picture of a team not ready to be dismissed. This turnaround, while not enough to secure a win, salvaged some pride and hinted at a resilience that Welsh fans can cling to for future matches.
Squidge Rugby wrote: “What the **** just happened?”
What the fuck just happened
— Squidge Rugby (@SquidgeRugby) February 3, 2024
How can this game be any more surreal?
Ah, here's how….#WALvSCO pic.twitter.com/MvjHN7jGyQ
— James Stafford ?? (@jpstafford) February 3, 2024
Hey Siri. Show me “Game of two halves”.
Plenty to be positive about for the future of Welsh rugby. #WALvSCO pic.twitter.com/rxlx39wBxY
— Lance Bradley (@Lance_Bradley_) February 3, 2024
Whatever Wales had at half time…#WALvSCO pic.twitter.com/pytPUQ5dJ1
— Fiona Barnes (@FionaClareB) February 3, 2024
England legend Lawrence Dallaglio praised the Welsh second half:
“What a fight back by Wales this is what makes the Six Nations so special”
Owain Jones saw the introduction of Tomos Williams as critical: “Wales, abysmal in the first-half were inspired by the introduction of Tomos Williams, to stage an unlikely comeback from 27-0 down, to give Scotland a huge fright and peg it back to 27-26. Aaron Wainwright rampant. Scots banish the 22-year Cardiff hex. Just.”
On the other side of the aisle, Graham Love summed up the feeling among Scotland fans, writing: “You wait 22 years for a win in Cardiff & then you just feel hugely deflated.”
Halftime vs Fulltime #WALvSCO pic.twitter.com/TOTA8KaLQM
— Graham Love (@glove931) February 3, 2024
Comments on RugbyPass
Freeman has been a great test player for almost 2 years now. Its just a shame that he wasn’t actually getting selected for most of that time!4 Go to comments
For goodness sake Wales grow some nuts and get a Welsh coach. You’re pathetic.2 Go to comments
Some thoughts on the England backs… Dingwall was non-existent, good premiership player but not a test player. Finn Smith looked to have much more time on the ball than Ford, he should have started alongside Mitchell. Freeman looked excellent now that he's been given a license to roam. He's a big guy with good pace but by international standards he's not an out and out finisher. His game awareness and skill levels are top notch, he's a very complete rugby player who's wasted sat on the wing. Let's hope England can continue to make use of him. Slade looks absolute class with ball in hand, reads the game so well and creates space for others with his outside swerve and exquisite timing on his passes. England don't get the best out of him. Daly was a makeshift winger in his prime and he ain't in his prime anymore. Three outside centres on the pitch is excessive. Steward is Steward. He's got a trick, he does it better than anyone else in the world. He doesn't do much else and struggles to defend in the wide channels due to a lack of pace. Mitchell was ok, he looks like a good player, begrudgingly playing to orders.4 Go to comments
having watched the games in the first round, I would be much surprised if the Irish wouldn’t win another Six Nations …… just that England has quite some history in getting far, whilst being ‘unconvincing’1 Go to comments
Will be great to see him out there again after that stinking injury.1 Go to comments
Haibo!3 Go to comments
Well.3 Go to comments
England man here. Funny how you say England “collapsed” in the final 15. Never one to give credit to the boks are you. In truth, our boys were crushed in the scrum and outplayed completely in that final quarter.13 Go to comments
Tony in RSA to recruit Pacific Islanders to the boks…mana5 Go to comments
Always amusing and entertaining when the clueless D4 lads get a rugby column and spew utter clueless tripe. Ian is very much one of those lads.2 Go to comments
Een twee drie. My point exactly. You have to have an attacking plan . You then pick attacking minded players. Farrell was terrific for Sarries and won loads of titles. Yet he was played out of position to put a 10 in who was anything but and was at the bottom of the league and in danger of being relegated . England have bad form in failing to pick the best players . Simmonds, Alex Goode. Cipriani etc When things dont work and you keep losing , change the team. .Youngs,ford,farrell ,tuilagi and Billy at 8 were in the team win or lose. Ireland yesterday were fantastic . Brilliantly coached and had an all round game. Kick when it was needed but off they went when an opportunity came . Ford either kicks, passes short to the poor centre who immediately gets hammered ,thanks george, or does a pass and run round the back . He is as predictable as hell and the defence just line up the next player to him . Maybe the team just needs a better coach and the selection is fine . We will see in a couple of hours. I hope to eat my words13 Go to comments
The France 6N win now makes Ireland the heavy favourites to win RWC2027 too. So AH-MAY-ZING, so AH-MAY-ZING zom-om-bee zom-om-bee zom-om-bee-bee-bee-bee-beeeee . . .8 Go to comments
What a wonderful game to watch. Ireland were immense, Crowley settled in nicely at 10 the longer the game went on. Don't write France off yet, they'll be back and will still be hard to beat this year.1 Go to comments
Dupond here DuPont there, I think Les Bleues should have enough talent to side a competitive team …. pretty disappointing display yesterday …. Ireland on a about the same level as in their QF loss against the All Blacks (nowhere near the clinical brilliance as in the pool games vs Boks or Scotland), but that was enough to destroy an uneven France33 Go to comments
This one’s tough to call. Let’s have a look at games played since 1991… 😳3 Go to comments
Seems like Ireland has a future after Sexton, but france seem to not spark without Du pont? They will need to work in that, what happens if he gets badly injured before a world cup or something33 Go to comments
Surprised there's no mention of Jac Morgan. Wonderful player in an average side with Wales.3 Go to comments
Various rules are being tried in the 6N to “speed up the game”. World rugby is on it. For like the last 30 years. I’d focus on coaching against high tackles and mastering the current rules before pushing to make other changes. Stoppages for high tackles, getting yellows and reds, slows the game down and ruins the tempo of the game. Also, costs you games. In England, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has introduced a mandating that all tackles must be made at the waist and below. Similarly, South Africa has implemented tackle safety law changes for school and club rugby. These adjustments specify that tackles in open play must be made at the base of the sternum or below. The changes also address the actions of the ball carrier in open play, specifying a “safe zone” between the sternum and mid-thigh accessible to the tackler and prohibiting the ball carrier from entering contact headfirst with the body fully bent and horizontal.3 Go to comments
Gordon…….”Give him the back-up he knows he can rely on. Give him a club with a chance of winning something, and coaches who know how to maximise his growth.” I first read your article this morning, Nick. I had just finished watching that incredible game down in Marseilles, where another young 10, Jack Crowley, had played his part, not always perfect, in what is probably Ireland’s greatest win over France. As I read your words on Carter Gordon, I thought of the pathway this young player has followed, compared to that of Jack Crowley. Crowley, born in Innishannon in West Cork, has always had a strong system to guide him in the game of rugby. First Bandon Rugby Club, then Bandon Grammar School, and into senior rugby with with Cork Constitution, one of Munster and Ireland’s great clubs. From there he moved into the Munster professional system. Thus he has always had “…….the back-up he knows he can rely on. ……..a club with a chance of winning something, and coaches who know how to maximise his growth.” Especially the latter ! Carter Gordon’s path is less easy to research from my laptop. He was born, like Crowley, in a small rural town, Nambour, a sugar town in Qld. Gordon says in one peice I found “ And like from a young age, with my old man, my family, my little brother plays Australia Under 20s … we’re a Rugby-mad household. And playing professionally was always a goal as a kid. I’ve never really got into rugby league or AFL or anything like that. I played some touch on the side and some summer sports.” He did finish his schooling at the powerful Brisbane Boys College, where he would have had top class coaching. Post school Gordon played for the Wests club in Brisbane, had some time training with the Qld. Reds, and then on to the Rebels in Melbourne. So Gordon’s path has been very different to that of Jack Crowley. But for this year at least, if Gordon is selected in the WB’s squad, he will come under the influence of a world class coach, Joe Schmidt, and without doubt, a very strong coaching team. At 22, Gordon is two years younger than Crowley. I wonder if at 24 years of age, Carter Gordon and Jack Crowley will face each other playing for their countries ? I hope so !21 Go to comments
Great start to test rugby for the year. Well done Ireland. Another GS in the making.1 Go to comments