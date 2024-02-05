‘An honour’: Super Rugby champion signs on with Western Force for 2024
Former Crusaders hooker Ben Funnell is the latest player to head across the ditch and sign out west after penning a deal with the Force for the upcoming 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.
Funnell, 33, represented the Crusaders 89 times from 2011 to 2019 and also played an integral role in Canterbury’s run to New Zealand’s National Provincial Competition semi-finals last year.
The New Zealander adds invaluable experience to this Force outfit, with Funnell contributing to five NPC-winning teams with Canterbury and also the Crusaders’ Super Rugby triumph in 2017.
During that winning year with the then-Scott Robertson-coached side, Funnell scored five tries in 16 games – which included an appearance in the final against the Lions in Johannesburg.
“Joining this esteemed organisation is an honour, and I am genuinely thrilled about the opportunities ahead,” Funnell said in a statement.
“I am eager to contribute my skills, passion and dedication to the team’s success.
“I look forward to forging strong bonds with my teammates and making meaningful strides on the rugby field. Here’s to an exciting and successful journey with the Western Force.”
Funnell adds depth to the Western Force’s options at hooker with the Kiwi set to compete with Wallaby Feleti Kaitu’u and former Waratah Tom Horton for places in the matchday 23.
Head coach Simon Cron is looking forward to seeing how Funnell’s “knowledge and experience” can help the Force during the upcoming season.
“The hooker position is one we’re trying to build depth in,” Cron added.
“We’ve got some exciting talent in that position in our Fortescue Academy who we think will be great in the future, but Ben’s recruitment provides someone in the interim who can add to the group and the culture with his knowledge and experience.”
Funnell joins former Maori All Blacks lock Tom Franklin out west. Franklin, who won a Super Rugby title with the Highlanders in 2015, resumed training with the Force last month.
Wallabies Ben Donaldson and Nic White are other marquee recruits for the Force as they look to take the next step by making the finals in 2024.
Comments on RugbyPass
Powder puff paddy what else is new?1 Go to comments
A custom built #12 with a rugby pedigree. Why not?4 Go to comments
Opinions of Dupont not the most complimentary here in our village just north of Toulouse. The word égoïste, selfish, being used quite often.1 Go to comments
A quality player who I think would make it in Union if given the right environment. WOuld have been a vg player if he had stayed in Union from the get go.4 Go to comments
Too much hype for my liking. There’s a reason why he wasn’t used during the three knockout finals tests at RWC. Too jittery at this early stage of his career. Really looking forward to the competition for the ABs #9 jersey & this guy looks like he’ll be somewhere near the pointy end. But let’s not get too carried away for now.2 Go to comments
Dont stuff around. Just get on and return. If the fire is in your belly it will happen….if it’s just”cool” it doesnt sound like you’re serious. If you do, avoud any Auckland side. It will only end in tears. The Chiefs or Crusaders will get ypu back up to speed the best.4 Go to comments
thats great to see he will be playing super rugby in australia2 Go to comments
A good solid worker as a player. he will be great for the younger guys to see his work ethic.2 Go to comments
Wow a nice rugby story with no headline grabbing title and no controversy. Whats it doing on here? I wish we had more player stories instead of the usual stuff. I watched the NZ cricket match between rugby and cricket and the stories out of that were great. Lara was great and seemed to really enjoy his role and JT from NRL was great too and had a ball. More of these very enjoyable stories please.2 Go to comments
Interesting. Let’s hope that, if he makes the switch, he doesn’t get Rogered — ie slotted, as RTS was, into the wrong position. Though in his case, second-five might be just the trick: he’s a big unit (6’4”), but also has the requisite agility and kicking skills.4 Go to comments
Imagine how good the Irish could be if they had an Irish coach they could believe in. I can’t wait to see this guy get stuck in to the All Blacks.15 Go to comments
Good size and power from the young lock. He did impress me and I did notice him when he played against the Maori back in 2022. Ireland have 4 quality internal locks which contrasts to what NZ has now. In regards to the French, I’ve seen them give rubbish ball to Du Pont before but the physical strength of him has saved them. I would imagine also that Shaun Edwards will be a little worried by the tries conceded.15 Go to comments
How many more before the RFU realises it has to live in the 21st Century?2 Go to comments
What is really encouraging is what Ireland has learned from the world cup. We have taken on other teams strenghts (our defense an more like Springboks in certain areas) as well as addressed some of our errors. The two maul tries were accurate and unmistakable. Zero chance of being held up. Defense up a few notches too. I heard pundits like SIR Kirwan saying Ireland needs to rebuild, that we wouldn’t get over the NZ loss. Ireland’s philosophy of constant improvement means evolution and being realistic about a big loss without letting it hurt the team. Looking forward to the rest of the 6Ns and taking on other rivals such as the World Champs in SA twice. The NZ match in Dublin will be interesting…💣12 Go to comments
Outstanding article, once again. Hah, Joe McCarthy from Wisconsin, his mother was from Tipperary and father also had Irish roots. Nice link. Big Joe was abrasive but he did not fully live up to McCarthyism and the persecution of left-wing. He stayed in the ruck. I did wonder if Paul Willemse aggression (poorly executed -twice) was in response to big Joe and others? Ireland had that plan when they picked Big Joe, the French should have seen it coming when he was named in the starting 15. Your third clip shows it perfectly. The Irish we using their forwards to run back into where the ruck was, but further up field, rather than spreading it wide, they pulled the French back in and would run at flat footed French. Antoine Dupont was missed he is like an extra loose forward and a good tackler. By going back in it allowed the Irish to set up their phase play in the backs, sometimes the forwards broke through to score - which was a good reward but I think it was just meant to create space and position for the backs. As it turned out the French lost Willemse so it became easier. By the time O’Mahony was off game was under control. Maybe France could have brought their subs on 10 mins earlier? and Charles Ollivon should have moved to no 2 in lineout. French Lineout and decisions around the breakdown and half back were the problems for the French team, Both can be fixed.15 Go to comments
Pecos and Graham go make you own blog or vlog where you can flog your log all day. Go make your Cant’erbury fan page. Rugby Pass is an International Rugby discussion site not a red and black stool fan club.13 Go to comments
The French were disappointing, too many mistakes and too many incorrect rugby decisions on the field. For example, who kicks directly to James Lowe (4 times maybe more) ? that would be like kicking to Frans Steyn, you will always loose ground. Half back did not have his best game. And Willemse come on that was dumb play. Lineouts were an issue but it can be fixed. The Irish No 2 ranked team in the world, picked up a massive 1.54 ranking points (the maximum) from that game. They played very very well. Except last quarter where they chose to sit and protect their lead. Giving penalties away to stop tries. This is negative play. It reminds me of the AB’s (aka the Pacific Lions) that’s what they do, 5-10 meters out they give penalties via foul play rather than concede a well constructed try to the opposition even when they have a good lead.12 Go to comments
Would be nice if the video actually explained how “expected points” are tallied. Because to be quite frank - it looks and sounds like a load of bollocks. Why can’t we just have the good old fashioned biased pundit tell us who should have won? Imagine if they’d had this tool at the World Cup. Ireland would have won the games they weren’t even playing in. And of course the World Cup.2 Go to comments
The Irish were very good on Friday. No argument. France were soundly beaten. Congrats to Ireland. But I love this confidence. While we’re at it - let’s just say Ireland are favourites to win the World Cup. Let’s get totally carried away because of one win at the beginning of the season.12 Go to comments
Yes, you forgot Hodnett and soon Brian Gleeson12 Go to comments