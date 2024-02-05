‘An honour’: Super Rugby champion signs on with Western Force for 2024

Former Crusaders hooker Ben Funnell is the latest player to head across the ditch and sign out west after penning a deal with the Force for the upcoming 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Funnell, 33, represented the Crusaders 89 times from 2011 to 2019 and also played an integral role in Canterbury’s run to New Zealand’s National Provincial Competition semi-finals last year.

The New Zealander adds invaluable experience to this Force outfit, with Funnell contributing to five NPC-winning teams with Canterbury and also the Crusaders’ Super Rugby triumph in 2017.

During that winning year with the then-Scott Robertson-coached side, Funnell scored five tries in 16 games – which included an appearance in the final against the Lions in Johannesburg.

“Joining this esteemed organisation is an honour, and I am genuinely thrilled about the opportunities ahead,” Funnell said in a statement.

“I am eager to contribute my skills, passion and dedication to the team’s success.

“I look forward to forging strong bonds with my teammates and making meaningful strides on the rugby field. Here’s to an exciting and successful journey with the Western Force.”

Funnell adds depth to the Western Force’s options at hooker with the Kiwi set to compete with Wallaby Feleti Kaitu’u and former Waratah Tom Horton for places in the matchday 23.

Head coach Simon Cron is looking forward to seeing how Funnell’s “knowledge and experience” can help the Force during the upcoming season.



“The hooker position is one we’re trying to build depth in,” Cron added.

“We’ve got some exciting talent in that position in our Fortescue Academy who we think will be great in the future, but Ben’s recruitment provides someone in the interim who can add to the group and the culture with his knowledge and experience.”

Funnell joins former Maori All Blacks lock Tom Franklin out west. Franklin, who won a Super Rugby title with the Highlanders in 2015, resumed training with the Force last month.

Wallabies Ben Donaldson and Nic White are other marquee recruits for the Force as they look to take the next step by making the finals in 2024.