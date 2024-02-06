Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final
The opening game of the 2024 Six Nations has been described as the ‘World Cup final everyone wanted’ between the top two ranked teams heading into the tournament last September.
While clearly not going to be everyone’s desired final, Ireland’s 38-17 win over France on Friday night in Marseille was not what would have been four months ago.
Had these two nations faced off in last year’s final, that game would have played out very differently to what we saw in Marseille.
The closest similarity to the World Cup final was that one side had 14 men for most of the match, yet Ireland showed South Africa what you ought to do when your opponent is down a man.
These two sides were different outfits to the ones seen last year, more so France, who were rather aimless without superstar Antoine Dupont.
Ireland were missing Johnny Sexton, a figurehead of the 2023 team, but felt the effect far less.
The 2023 editions of both Ireland and France are now ghosts of the past, bound to history as World Cup quarter-finalists.
In addition to both missing big names this year, they are dealing with the inescapable “World Cup hangover”.
The emotive state of the sides coming off quarter-final exits is not to be discounted. It is real and must be dealt with, especially with the dizzying expectations attached to both.
With that context this match cannot be considered on par with two sides right up for a fight for the ultimate prize.
Friday night showed that France really haven’t awaken from the migraine-thumping slumber of their home World Cup failure.
That downer emotional state showed, they were not up to it, despite a charged home crowd atmosphere in Marseille.
The mental state of the French players threatens to spiral them backward. Such is the perceived injustice of the World Cup exit, France appear to have lost their edge.
Ireland, a process-driven clinical side that thrives on detail, were able to put up a worthy performance however they weren’t met with much resistance from a lacklustre French outfit.
Even when it was 15 on 15, Ireland were up 17-3 before Willemse earned a second yellow card, later upgraded to a red.
How far Ireland have put last year’s disappointment behind them will be further tested this week, but perhaps hubris is the biggest danger.
Former Ireland players talked of a “lack of excitement” over such a big win against France.
Expectations for this Ireland side have been lifted to such grandiose levels it didn’t register on the dopamine scale.
We heard “it didn’t mean as much” with a Grand Slam already in the cabinet from last year, and the only thing to get excited about is a tour to South Africa in July.
It’s now predicted that Ireland will sweep the rest of Europe en route to a Grand Slam. That would be quite presumptuous after just one round.
Ireland’s set-piece will dominate the Italians and ultimately see them home, but the Azzurri have more hunger in them than France.
They ripped into a poor England side and should have got the result.
Hopefully for Ireland’s sake they don’t turn up with more hunger than those in green jerseys.
Ireland’s World Cup hangover might not be cured so easily with a feed of fried Chook.
Comments on RugbyPass
Awesome stuff. Even more impressive would be if he did it as a high bar squat 😦1 Go to comments
Bula Pecos you Can’terbury meatball MEATBALL (noun): sports fan who irrationally supports a chosen team. characterized by short sighted thinking and frequent overreaction. Bula vanaka49 Go to comments
Pecos Can’terbury lost49 Go to comments
Eina Rassie, there you go, amo for team motivation talk for the next RWC round. I will walk on broken glass for this team, I will bleed for this team … Ek sal my vel braai, en steeds daar wees vir jou.4 Go to comments
I feel like Rassie being named head coach is really old news but I probably wasn’t paying attention. Maybe we should have snaffled Tony Brown for our ABs. All these coaching moves will make it an intriguing season, anyway.8 Go to comments
Wasn’t the last England defensive coach super intensive too ? Putting too much pressure on the players to be similarly intensive can be counter productive. They become scared to fail. Personally I think this is the problem Schmidt will have with the Wallabies. They won’t enjoy his acerbic intensity.16 Go to comments
Loving Tony Brown in that mix. He’s a rugby brain of note. Surprised he got snubbed by the AB’s.8 Go to comments
I'm an England supporter and I watched the game with my Scottish wife. As much as I enjoyed her discomfort during the second half, I was equally horrified at the level of JD’s biased commentary, it was like listening to a fan. I think they should only let him commentate on games not involving Wales.1 Go to comments
No comment16 Go to comments
Again. The negativity coming out of France is next level. Toxic. It’s increasingly headed towards a famous implosion. Why? I still remember the commentary on the day of the QF. When Galthie was getting off the bus and being hailed as a rugby genius. 160mins of rugby later and it’s a sh1t-show. Unreal.1 Go to comments
A big loss for Quins but you can’t restrict his progress.2 Go to comments
2027 aside. This team will have nothing else on their mind than taking the Irish series and RC in 2024. Knockout rugby all the way. Pressure to perform from day one. There won’t be any of that “building” talk around this team to 2027.8 Go to comments
Ireland could put out three teams of international quality at the moment, if everyone is fit - Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien aren't - but they’re not interchangeable. The first XV is a good bit superior.15 Go to comments
It’s just boring now. There comes a point where we have to pull the offer and move on our terms. One injury and that’s him done. Not worth it when we have young English talent to hold onto as their wages go up from international experience over the next few years. He’s choosing a few extra quid and uprooting his family over retiring a one club legend. Personally don’t get it and it’s not like he’s living in poverty is it. We have plenty of back row options let’s just move on.6 Go to comments
Crowley shines, but the article gushes. More analysis, less drama, and ditch the Sexton comparisons. Let Crowley stand on his own two feet.2 Go to comments
Looks like South Africa is assembling a dream team, poaching talent from rivals like it's a rugby supermarket sweep! First, it was Felix Jones, and now Jerry Flannery joins the Springboks' coaching lineup. The only defense these coaches are interested in is breaking down opposition strategies. Good luck, rest of the world – you're going to need it!2 Go to comments
With Rassie Erasmus back at the helm, the Springboks are gearing up for another World Cup conquest – a hat-trick, no less! Adding Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery to the coaching lineup is like spicing up a winning recipe with some international flair. And who better to keep the refs in check than Jaco Peyper? It seems even retired Springboks are on a mission to conquer the rugby world, one cheeky move at a time. Watch out, rivals – the Boks are cooking up something special Down Under! 🏉🇿🇦 #BackToBackToBack #RugbyRoyalty8 Go to comments
Felix jones was great for South Africa and in combination with the workaholic that is Nienaber they really did mastermind a fantastic defensive pattern for the Springboks. When Nienaber entered as the defence coach for the Boks they had an awful defence that shipped more than 50 on 2 separate occasions in the 2 years prior. Just think back to 2018 for a moment though and look at the scores for the Boks in that year. Nienaber tried to turn the ship around with a new pattern but still plenty of teams racked up substantial points against the Boks. They were solid one week and a disaster the next but in 2019 they turned it around big time. Jones will have a big impact with England but expect a roller coaster until England adapt to this new defensive pattern. England will have to adapt and their fans will have to be patient.16 Go to comments
Looks like SA have the right balance in the coaching set up. Pretty good move to snatch Peyper up8 Go to comments
If you watch the URC this performance and the quality Crowley produced will come as no surprise. Still shocked he never played in that quarter final at the world cup last year when Sexton’s legs had gone.2 Go to comments