NRL star Joey Manu's move to French rugby all but confirmed

Sydney Roosters star Joey Manu has indicated that he doesn’t want to play for another NRL team and is likely to leave the club for a big money move to France.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2022 Golden Boot winner has reportedly told the Roosters that he will probably leave at the end of 2024, with the club privately resigned to losing the 27-year-old.

Manu, now the hottest player on the NRL open market, says he is ready to try something new and has received lucrative offers in rugby, from both Japan and France.

The Boks Office crew debate if Tony Brown can fit into the Bok coaching set-up | RPTV The Boks Office team discuss Tony Brown’s potential role within the Springbok setup. Watch Boks Office exclusively on RugbyPass TV Watch now The Boks Office crew debate if Tony Brown can fit into the Bok coaching set-up | RPTV The Boks Office team discuss Tony Brown’s potential role within the Springbok setup. Watch Boks Office exclusively on RugbyPass TV Watch now

“I’ve been here for a long time now and the Roosters is pretty much home for me… if I’m playing rugby league, I’m here at the Roosters,” Manu told 9 News.

“I’m not too sure what I will end up doing, but rugby is a challenge and it’s something different, something new.

“If I go and play rugby, I will be focused on rugby – not really going and coming back sort of thing.

“It’s the option to try and challenge myself. I think for any player, that’s where they grow as a player and a person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The back-to-back premiership winner’s deal expires at the end of this year and other clubs are circling, both from the NRL and France. He seems set on rugby though, and has hinted at even loftier ambitions.

“Obviously [playing for] the All Blacks would be pretty cool. That’s a Kiwi’s dream.”

He told the Sydney Morning Herald that he is not interested in playing against the Roosters.

“I grew up playing rugby but it’s really just a case of looking at all options and that was one that was tossed up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been at the Roosters for 10 years now. It’s been a long time and I love the place. That makes it very hard to leave but we’ll see what happens.

“I don’t want to play against them at all. Not at all. What the club’s done for me over my career, I couldn’t do that. I appreciate all that help too much and I’ve enjoyed my time.”

Young Roosters star Joseph Suaalii will leave for Rugby Australia at the time Manu’s current deal expires, but the Roosters have secured the services of former Wallabies flyer Mark Nawaqanitawase from 2025 on a two-year deal.