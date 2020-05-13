11:22am, 13 May 2020

Hadlaigh Parkes’ career with Wales appears to be over after the centre was listed as one of the eight players leaving the Scarlets at the end of the 2019/20 season. The 32-year-old was last month linked with a move to the Japanese Top League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales coach Wayne Pivac suggested amid the speculation that Parkes had a big decision to make given his age and after 29 caps that included the 2019 Grand Slam success and progress to the World Cup semi-final, the Kiwi has now seemingly opted to see out his career in the Far East rather than stay at Scarlets and remain available for Welsh Test squad selection.

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar, who is joining Ian Foster’s All Blacks coaching ticket, and forwards coach Ioan Cunningham will also leave Parc Y Scarlets along with the eight players before training resumes. The seven players other than Parkes who are departing are: Kieron Fonotia, Corey Baldwin, Jonathan Evans, Morgan Williams, Simon Gardiner, Rhys Fawcett and Tom James, who is retiring from professional rugby.

RugbyPass brings you the latest episode of The Breakdown, the Sky NZ rugby TV programme

A club statement read: “Following discussions with the coaching group and management, it has been decided that when the rugby group does return to Parc y Scarlets following the Covid-19 lockdown it will be with the coaches and players for the 2020/21 season.

“Scarlets confirmed in December that Brad Mooar will be linking up with Ian Foster’s All Blacks coaching team this summer and we would like to wish him and his family well. He has made an indelible impact in his brief time at the Scarlets, instilling a culture that new head coach Glenn Delaney and his coaching team will look to build on.”

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels added: “It’s always difficult to say farewell to players and coaches, but far more so this season because of the current circumstances.

“We would like to thank Brad for everything he has done at the Scarlets since his arrival last summer. In a short period of time, he immersed himself as part of the Scarlets family and culture and his popularity among our supporters speaks volumes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On behalf of the Scarlets board, Nigel Short said: “Unfortunately, circumstances have dictated that we won’t be able to give the coaches, players and staff the send-off they deserve on the pitch in front of our supporters at Parc y Scarlets.

“We still hope, in accordance with government guidelines, to do something as a farewell and the sentiment remains the same. On behalf of the board, staff and the fans of this great club, we would like to thank everyone for their contribution to the Scarlets and wish them well for what comes next.”