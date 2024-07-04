Getting to Know: South Africa U20s full-back Bruce Sherwood

Bruce Sherwood starting at full-back is one of three changes that the Junior Springboks have made to their XV for Thursday’s World Rugby U20 Championship clash with Argentina at Stellenbosch.

The Capetonian, who celebrated his 20th birthday last week ahead of the opening-round win over Fiji at DHL Stadium, was part of Bafana Nhleko’s squad at the recent U20 Rugby Championship on the Gold Coast.

Before facing the Argentinians, Sherwood became the latest player to tackle the RugbyPass Getting to Know Q&A series. Here are his answers:

THE BASICS

Born: June 29, 2004;

Joined South Africa age-grade: It would be grade 12, 18 years old against France in 2022;

Club: Stormers, Western Province;

Height: 6ft 1;

Weight: 93;

Position: Full-back, inside centre;

Boots: Adidas. What are they? I think they are RS7;

Gumshield: MAX;

Headgear: No;

School: Bishops College.

RATE YOURSELF (out of 100)

Pace: 95;

Passing: 90;

Tackling: 90;

THE PAST

My favourite South Africa player of all time is… I would go Jean de Villiers;

Favourite try I have ever scored is… It would have to be one from school in a big derby game against St Andrew’s;

A rugby memory that makes me smile is… Playing with my mates at school;

The moment I realised I could make it is… I reckon towards the end of my school when you start getting contract negotiations;

One piece of advice I would give to my younger self is… Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work;

My best subject in school was… History;

The first player who made me fall in love with rugby is… Dan Carter;

Growing up, my position was… Always inside centre but I play full-back now;

The coach who has most impacted my game is… Senna Esterhuizen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bruce.sherwood12

THE PRESENT

My best attributes on the field are… Ball-carrying and off-loading;

One thing I’m doing to improve my education is… I’m studying online short courses in investment management;

My favourite current South Africa player is… Handre Pollard;

My favourite YouTuber is… Not really;

My hardest working teammate is… I’d say Asad Moos;

My most skilful teammate is… I’d say Jurenzo Julius;

My favourite training drill is… Kicking exercise;

My favourite music artist is… I’ll go Coldplay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Currie Cup (@curriecupofficial)

THE FUTURE

A player who could go all the way is… I’d say Asad Moos;

If I could play with anyone, I would like to play with… Finn Russell;

I will be happy with my career if I… Win trophies;

One thing I want to add to my game is… Having started to play at full-back more, probably aerial skills;

If I could play in any other country, I would play in… France;

One person I want to meet is… Tom Brady;

One trophy I would love to win is… U20 Rugby World Cup.

