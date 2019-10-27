Gatland: England may have already played their World Cup final

  • LIVE
Wales WAL 16 South Africa RSA 19
England ENG 19 New Zealand NZL 7
Japan JAP 3 South Africa RSA 26
Wales WAL 20 France FRA 19
New Zealand NZL 46 Ireland IRE 14
England ENG 40 Australia AUS 16
Tasman TAS 31 Wellington WEL 14
Bay of Plenty BAY 12 Hawke's Bay HAW 7
Wellington WEL 30 Canterbury CAN 19
Hawke's Bay HAW 44 Otago OTA 39
Tasman TAS 18 Auckland AUC 9
Bay of Plenty BAY 64 Manawatu MAN 3
Leicester LEI 10 Saracens SAR 24
London Irish LON 7 Sale SAL 41
Gloucester GLO 25 Wasps WAS 9
Harlequins HAR 22 Bristol BRI 17
Northampton NOR 35 Worcester WOR 16
Bath BAT 13 Exeter EXE 10
Wasps WAS 26 London Irish LON 29
Sale SAL 16 Gloucester GLO 18
Saracens SAR 25 Northampton NOR 27
Worcester WOR 24 Leicester LEI 16
Exeter EXE 22 Harlequins HAR 19
Bristol BRI 43 Bath BAT 16
Benetton BEN 36 Kings KIN 30
Edinburgh EDI 26 Scarlets SCA 0
Zebre ZEB 0 Leinster LEI 3
Connacht CON 24 Cheetahs CHE 22
Dragons GWE 18 Glasgow GLA 5
Munster MUN 28 Ospreys SWA 12
Ulster ULS 23 Cardiff CAR 14
New Zealand NZL Wales WAL Fri
1 Nov
5:00am
England ENG South Africa RSA Sat
2 Nov
5:00am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Northampton NOR Harlequins HAR Fri
1 Nov
3:45pm
Bristol BRI Sale SAL Fri
1 Nov
3:45pm
Leicester LEI Gloucester GLO Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Saracens SAR London Irish LON Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Wasps WAS Bath BAT Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Worcester WOR Exeter EXE Sun
3 Nov
10:00am
Sale SAL Wasps WAS Fri
8 Nov
2:45pm
Bath BAT Northampton NOR Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Gloucester GLO Saracens SAR Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Harlequins HAR Worcester WOR Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
London Irish LON Leicester LEI Sun
10 Nov
9:30am
Exeter EXE Bristol BRI Sun
10 Nov
10:00am
Glasgow GLA Kings KIN Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Ulster ULS Zebre ZEB Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Leinster LEI Dragons GWE Fri
1 Nov
3:35pm
Scarlets SCA Cheetahs CHE Sat
2 Nov
11:00am
Benetton BEN Edinburgh EDI Sat
2 Nov
1:15pm
Ospreys SWA Connacht CON Sat
2 Nov
1:15pm
Cardiff CAR Munster MUN Sat
2 Nov
3:35pm
Edinburgh EDI Dragons GWE Fri
8 Nov
2:35pm
Connacht CON Leinster LEI Fri
8 Nov
2:35pm
Zebre ZEB Glasgow GLA Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Ospreys SWA Kings KIN Sat
9 Nov
10:00am
Cardiff CAR Cheetahs CHE Sat
9 Nov
12:15pm
Munster MUN Ulster ULS Sat
9 Nov
12:15pm
Scarlets SCA Benetton BEN Sat
9 Nov
2:35pm
Rugby World Cup    

Warren Gatland's warning for England

Back
Rugby World Cup    

Gatland: England may have already played their World Cup final

Warren Gatland questioned whether England might have played their World Cup final a game early as Welsh interest in the Webb Ellis Trophy ended in Yokohama.

Gatland declared Wales would depart Japan with their pride and reputation intact despite an ugly 19-16 last-four defeat by South Africa that means they will contest the third place play-off against New Zealand on Friday.

But the Kiwi signed off his last meaningful match as head coach with a pointed remark about England’s stunning 19-7 victory over New Zealand 24 hours earlier that was masterminded by his old sparring partner Eddie Jones.

“We have seen in previous World Cups that teams sometimes play their final in semi-finals and don’t always turn up for a final,” Gatland said.

“So it will be interesting to see how England are next week and it could be a good game.

“We have another game to play against the All Blacks. The dream was that my first game was in charge of Wales was against England and so the last would be against them as well, but it was not to be.”

South Africa prevailed through four penalties from Handre Pollard, who also converted Damian de Allende’s powerful try that effectively broke Wales’ resistance.

“South Africa have the physicality to match England. I thought England were outstanding, but South Africa have a very good chance,” Gatland added.

“They might have to be a bit more expansive in the way they want to play. They had a pretty simple game plan against us in terms of the scrums and box kicking from Faf De Klerk and Pollard.

“It was very effective and for them it was about making the final and doing whatever it took to do that. It was a tough encounter. We knew it was going to be an arm wrestle and we stayed in that arm wrestle.

“I thought there was a momentum shift until the last four or five minutes and we started to get going, but unfortunately we were penalised and the game got away from us.

“I am not taking away from South Africa and I thought they played really well. They were willing to take us on up front.

“I am very proud of the boys in never giving up. With a little bit of luck and a bounce of the ball it might have been different.

“We are very disappointed but I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in this World Cup and what this group of players have done. We can hold our heads held high and leave Japan with a lot of respect.”

South Africa reached the final for the third time where they will play England in a repeat of the 2007 showpiece when they prevailed 15-6 to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for the second time.

“It was nerve-racking at the end and I must say that losing the previous four matches against them it could have gone their way again,” coach Rassie Erasmus said.

“I have so much respect for Wales, for their coach. I thought those last few minutes they might pull it through again and I think there was a little bit of luck on our side.

“I’m proud of our guys but also proud to win against a team like Wales because they are really a class outfit.

“We’re in the final of a World Cup so that’s some respect, but we’re only halfway there. We would love to win the World Cup.

“We play a class England team in the final now but we’ve really got a chance and we might go all the way, you never know.”

