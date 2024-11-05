Northern Edition

Autumn Nations Series

Gareth Anscombe explains dream that drove his latest injury recovery

By PA
Gareth Anscombe celebrates Wales' September 2023 win over Australia in Lyon (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Gareth Anscombe has revealed that the possibility of playing Test rugby again was “a big driver” for him as he fought his way back from a second major injury. The Gloucester fly-half looks likely to be involved when Wales kick off their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Fiji on Sunday.

Anscombe has seen three years of his career wiped out after a knee injury sidelined him from 2019 to 2021, before a groin problem suffered during the 2023 World Cup meant another 12 months in the international wilderness.

The groin issue, which happened barely an hour before kick-off of Wales’ pool game against Georgia, also ended his hopes of playing for Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath, who cancelled Anscombe’s registration.

Such setbacks would have finished many players, but Anscombe’s resilience has helped underpin a return to the Wales squad for an autumn schedule that also features appointments with Australia and South Africa.

The 33-year-old’s experience – he made his Test debut nine years ago – will now be key in a Wales squad that contains 17 players with single-figure caps. “It was a big driver for me, getting back (with Wales),” Anscombe said.

“While I am still playing rugby, I feel I can add something at this level. I am still very competitive, and no doubt that competitive nature has driven me to get back here. I still feel like when I am playing my best rugby I can really play well at this level and help lead this side around, particularly when you look around and realise the amount of changes there have been in the last 18 months.”

Wales have won one Test match since 37 times-capped Anscombe last featured, and a loss against Fiji would equal an all-time low of 10 successive defeats recorded in 2002 and 2003. “There is a lot of talent here, without question,” Anscombe added. “I have found at this level that when you can get a bit of momentum and a sense of belief, it is amazing how far you can go.

“It is tough when you have some close losses – it sort of eats away at you – but I think if we can get some more things right over these next few weeks then we are certainly capable of picking up a few wins.

“We have spoken about it as a group about not being satisfied with just putting in a decent performance that gets us close. It is about time we put our hands up and say we need to win a couple of Tests, and this group is starting to understand that.”

If, as expected, Anscombe returns on Sunday, it will be testament to his powers of mental and physical recovery. He still has plenty to offer at the highest level, with his experience being crucial in a squad currently low on caps and mileage on the clock. “The nature of the injuries I have had have been fairly significant,” Anscombe said.

“I have always had to work pretty hard to get myself physically where I need to be. I am hopeful that playing week on week, and staying injury-free, I can build my robustness back up. If you want to keep playing the game you have to find a way to get yourself back.

“I have learnt that I have to be really smart and diligent in my week. You can’t just train for the sake of it, you have got to make sure you get some real quality over quantity. I’ve probably learnt that in the last six months.”

Anscombe and his family are now based in Cheltenham, and life is good as part of a Gloucester set-up where the emphasis is on attacking, try-scoring rugby. “To play most of the games and get some minutes, I have really enjoyed, and hopefully in the next block of games I can start building a real consistent run of performances,” he said.

“I have really enjoyed it. It has been quite a refreshing move for me and my family, particularly having gone another season without playing rugby. I always wanted to test myself in the Premiership, and the support we get is amazing at Kingsholm. It is a privilege to be part of it.”

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 3 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 5 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 16 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 17 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 20 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 20 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 21 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 22 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 23 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 23 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 28 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 28 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 29 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 31 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 33 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 33 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 35 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 51 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 52 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
