Former Springbok Coenie Oosthuizen forced to retire

Former South Africa loosehead prop Coenie Oosthuizen has been forced to retire from professional rugby on medical grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old has made the announcement ahead of the second season of his second stint with the Sharks.

The 30-cap Springbok rejoined the Durban outfit in 2023 after three years with Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership but suffered a serious neck injury earlier this year which has ultimately forced him to bring a premature close to his career.

Springbok discard Evan Roos talks about RG Snyman’s famous ‘fight’ | RPTV Boks Office is back and this week they have Springbok Evan Roos on the couch. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV Watch now Springbok discard Evan Roos talks about RG Snyman’s famous ‘fight’ | RPTV Boks Office is back and this week they have Springbok Evan Roos on the couch. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV Watch now

Oosthuizen was enjoying his second spell at Kings Park having spent three seasons there between 2016 and 2019, winning the Currie Cup in 2018. He joined the Sharks after eight years with the Cheetahs, where he began his career.

The prop made his Springboks debut from the bench against England in 2012, and went on to represent his country at the 2015 World Cup before playing his final Test against Ireland in 2017.

Sharks Lions All Stats and Data

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from professional rugby,” the prop said.

“After 17 incredible years on the field, the time has come for me to step away from the sport I love so dearly. I began my journey with the Cheetahs and had the honour of playing for several special clubs, including the Sharks and the Sale Sharks, before returning to the Sharks, where my career has come to an unexpected end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This decision has been one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make. Unfortunately, an injury has forced me to hang up my boots earlier than I had hoped.

“While this is not the ending, I envisioned, I recognise the importance of prioritising my health so that I can be there for my beautiful family—my amazing wife, our two wonderful daughters, and another little one on the way. My greatest joy now will be living a full and active life with them by my side.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been blessed with the unwavering support of so many incredible individuals. To my coaches, teammates, medical staff, and the fans who have cheered me on from the stands and from afar, thank you for believing in me and for the unforgettable moments we’ve shared.

“A special thank you to The Sharks for continuously supporting me and assisting me throughout this injury. I am particularly grateful for the privilege of representing my country on several occasions, an honour I will cherish forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you all for the memories and the support throughout my journey. I am eternally grateful and excited for the next chapter of my life.”

Sharks head coach John Plumtree added: “I haven’t had the privilege of coaching Coenie for more than one season, but I am glad that I had the opportunity. He is a highly skillful player and an excellent leader who has guided and mentored many younger players. Above all, he is a lovely character and an asset to have in the team. I’m sure he will make an excellent coach and wish him and his family all the best with their future endeavours.”

Related Siya Kolisi set for sensational Racing 92 exit The 33-year-old is one of the world’s highest-paid players, earning around €1million a season, and only joined Racing after skippering the Springboks to a second successive Rugby World Cup crown in October last year. Read Now