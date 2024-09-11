Exeter Chiefs make Martin Moloney decision after pre-season trial

Martin Moloney’s pre-season trial at Exeter Chiefs has proven to be successful with the club signing him ahead of the new season.

The former Leinster flanker moved to Sandy Park in July on a trial period to provide back-row cover for the club.

The Chiefs handed the 24-year-old his debut against Championship outfit London Scottish in August, where he caught the eye of director of rugby Rob Baxter, who said he did “really well”.

The Irishman will leave Leinster after making eleven appearances since making his debut against Munster in 2021.

Exeter get their Gallagher Premiership campaign underway against Leicester Tigers on September 21, with Moloney vying for a place.

“I am hugely excited to be joining the Exeter Chiefs squad this season,” Moloney said.

“Watching how the team has performed over the last few years and the style of rugby that they play here, it is clear that now is a great time to be joining the club.

“Having been here for the last two months, I have learned a lot more about the rich history of this club.

“I look forward to representing the club this season and helping this group add to the legacy that is already here.”

Baxter added: “Martin has now joined up with us for the remainder of the season. He’s a young guy who’s had some injury issues at Leinster, took an opportunity to come to us on a long-term trial. We initially extended that period having watched him train for a month to include the recent double header games.

“I thought he did really well in our London Scottish and Cornish Pirates games. He’s trained really well for us and will give us a different option in the back row but also strengthen us in a position where – with players leaving and injuries – we’ve not got the strength in depth that we’ve had previously.

“He certainly adds a different dimension over the ball and around the contact area for us. So, we’ve been delighted to agree a contract with Martin to keep him with us until the end of the season.”