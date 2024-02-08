England: Standing Feyi-Waboso down against Wales wasn't considered
England boss Steve Borthwick has explained that omitting rookie winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso from his match day 23 to face Wales was never a consideration.
The 21-year-old was born and raised in Cardiff, but he is now in line to earn his second Test cap against his native country after being named as Borthwick’s 23-man for the round two Guinness Six Nations game at Twickenham.
Feyi-Waboso played for Wales at U18s level but having starred at Gallagher Premiership and Investec Champions Cup level this season for Rob Baxter’s Exeter Chiefs, the university medical student threw his international allegiance in with England as he qualified through a grandmother.
The youngster made his English Test debut off the bench in Rome last weekend and Borthwick mentioned in the aftermath that they would take special care of their newcomer in the lead-up to the clash with Wales due to the online abuse suffered by Owen Farrell and Tom Curry at the recent Rugby World Cup.
Wales boss Warren Gatland had claimed Feyi-Waboso ‘s allegiance change hadn’t gone down well in some quarters across the border and Borthwick said after the 27-24 win over the Italians: “There is a heightened awareness now of those external noises and external factors. We will give all the players all the support they need.
“Regarding Manny, three things: he trains really hard, he enjoys being with the players and in the remaining time he is studying for his medicine degree. He is pretty busy. My experience right now is that he has his head focused on where it needs to be.”
The head coach doubled down on this observation following a Thursday team announcement at Pennyhill that confirmed an unchanged starting line-up from round one and the reinstatement of Ellis Genge as the only bench change.
Asked if there was a consideration to stand Feyi-Waboso down from the match against the country of his birth, Borthwick said: “Not from my point of view. He came on last week in the last 10 minutes of the game and I thought he did really well in that time.
“He has been an incredibly calm, composed, mature character. I’m sure Jamie (George, the captain) can add more in that regard. He has trained super well. In the little time I have known him he doesn’t seem to get fazed and so I only have good things to say about the man.”
George chipped in: “I have been so impressed with everyone who has come into the squad for the first time, Manny in particular. He is a very confident guy, he understands the system. Probably our defensive system is one that is pretty similar to Exeter, which is obviously beneficial.
“But like Steve said, he isn’t fazed by anything. He relishes the big occasion. He is very excited this week in particular, I know that. I think the way he has been fitting into the team is credit to him and credit to all the hard work that he has done.”
Feyi-Waboso was one of five players who earned their debut Test caps in Rome. Fraser Dingwall and Ethan Roots were both in the starting line-up while Chandler Cunningham-South and Fin Smith made their first appearances from the bench.
All five have now been included to face the Welsh and new skipper George has been pleased with his team’s build-up to Saturday. “There is a huge excitement around the squad in terms of building on the performance as a whole.
“We have said it a million times since Saturday, it wasn’t exactly where we wanted it to be but the courage and the endeavour to try and do things a little bit differently, to try and play at a higher intensity was there.
“Naturally as a player, you just want to go into the next thing. Steve has been having to pull us back all week because it’s England-Wales, we’re back at Twickenham for the first time; there is a huge amount of excitement.
“Those young guys who came in for their first caps, first and foremost they deserve their selection because they were brilliant in terms of what they did.
“Ethan and Fraser in starting the game and the rest of the guys off the bench really added. I guess that hopefully answers your question (about changes being kept to a minimum) in that everyone wants to put their hand up.
“The guys that have come back in outside the 23 have come back in and really added. We really want to try and build on the foundation we laid in Rome.”
Comments on RugbyPass
No question the Irish “system” has made a huge difference. However, the system still needs quality people in decision-making and other key positions - and not those who are deemed to have “earned” their position through longevity, history or loyalty. This is the feature of note to me. The Irish have 3 NZ players who are major cogs in the team, plus Farrell (English), Nucifora (Aussie), Schmidt (NZ) and others who have been part of the rise in consistency and quality of Irish rugby. It should also be noted that ‘great expectations’ around their RWC 2022 campaign were not met and neither are there any guarantees for this 6 Nations campaign.1 Go to comments
It’s great to see consistency in selection, albeit potentially (probably) enforced by ongoing injuries to some degree. Great opportunity for the likes of Dingwall to right a few wrong’s from last week (insofar as the criticism levelled based on a single performance). Hopefully the flow of the game allows Fin Smith some more minutes this week. Excited to see Cunningham-South go again too!5 Go to comments
The title of this article can simply answered with “simply they weren't the best when it counted.”18 Go to comments
What you mean the thing every other league on the planet has been doing 😂😂2 Go to comments
It’s interesting to see Dingwall given another start. Personally I think Dan Kelly is very unlucky not to be wearing 12, but a lot of the criticism levelled at Dingwall has seemed unfair. He’s a good defensive centre forced to play a new system in-between a 10 and a 13 he hasn’t played with before, and i’m sure he’ll improve drastically with another week of training.5 Go to comments
Been following crusaders for years but i’ve no idea who a lot of these guys are haha! Looking forward to seeing Levi Aumua play, he’ll be a big piece of their backline for SR and they probs just don’t want him to get injured. Hopefully this builds interest and we can get a real, regular club tournament jammed somewhere into the calendar!5 Go to comments
Is meafou injured?1 Go to comments
What an odd thing to say. England moved the ball about far more under Eddie than under Steve.4 Go to comments
Spot on Mr Ashton.4 Go to comments
It’s remarkable how different England were, one half to the next, in Rome. If we follow that logic, it makes for difficult reading for Italy who won’t get the space they were allowed in H1 again.83 Go to comments
Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss' Sadly that’s fairly unlikely. As one of the most nauseating chirruppers and fuss-makers on the pitch it seems unlikely he’ll keep his stupid big mouth shut for long.1 Go to comments
When you sign a Welsh geriatric what do you expect? Dumb signing. From a franchise that aren’t generally dumb. Losing Razor has gone to their head3 Go to comments
Already talking about injuries. Super inspiring 😜7 Go to comments
And in turn, the Sydney Roosters will try and sign Wallabies back Max Jorgensen.1 Go to comments
The problem with rugby is Everyone is moving around, no loyalty anymore. Fans can’t relate to the players…5 Go to comments
Average international winger , yawn1 Go to comments
Completely off the mark about Parling. Missed 2013 6 Nations due to shoulder surgery, but did win 3 BIL caps.1 Go to comments
It shows how the standards of SR have declined that WH is still able to handle the pace.5 Go to comments
When a longtime Crusaders tragic like me has to Google half the team you just know it’s preseason time lol.5 Go to comments
pecos and graham where are you? talk it up. gobble5 Go to comments