England player ratings vs Italy | 2024 Guinness Six Nations
England player ratings live from Stadio Olimpico: A nervous, close-run thing on the scoreboard for England wasn’t in the script for this Guinness Six Nations round-one encounter. The consensus was that we were going to see an energy in the visitors that hadn’t been seen in a long time.
Even the likes of the now-retired Test wing Jonny May suggested that 2024 would actually be the real start to Steve Borthwick’s tenure 12 months after he crashed and burned in his maiden campaign in charge, his team losing at home to Scotland first-up and going on to win just a miserly two of their five championship matches.
However, instead of taking off like a rocket against an Azzurri they have never ever lost to, a depressingly limited England only managed a stodgy 27-24 win after they blundered their way through a terrible first half that ended with them 14-17 behind and facing huge questions about their defence after the leakage of two soft tries.
The recruitment of Felix Jones from the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks to take care of the rearguard was meant to shut the door on opposition teams; not leave gaping holes of the kind that Alessandro Garbisi and Tommaso Allan gleefully exploited on 11 and 26 minutes.
Having trailed 0-10 and 8-17, it was only through Alex Mitchell’s 45th-minute try that England eventually hit the front after being behind since the fifth minute, but even then a victory procession didn’t follow.
There was no four-try bonus point to celebrate – they were left with just the two and their last opportunity to get a third was wasted with a penalty on their own scrum five metres from the Italian line.
That was costly as the hosts played on for five added minutes and were eventually gifted a losing bonus as Monty Ioane completed Fraser Dingwall’s debut to forget by giving him the slip to score a third Italian try.
If there was straw to clutch amid the English gloom, this will at least go into the history books as their first round one win since 2019 in Dublin, a crumb of comfort that gives them something to try and build on next weekend when they host Wales in London. Here are the England player ratings:
15. Freddie Steward – 5.5
Had his World Cup issues, getting dropped and also picked on the wing, and he can’t be happy here with how the England defence gave up two first-half stroll-ins and were then cut open at the finish. On the upside, his carry was important in the lead-taking Mitchell try.
14. Tommy Freeman – 7.5
A first appearance under Borthwick, he more than justified his recall. His offload to put in Elliot Daly, when he smartly popped up in the left wing channel, was sweet and the few extra kilos he added gave the impression of greater comfort at Test level. His backside was also on show, Italy desperately hauling down by the shorts neat the interval.
13. Henry Slade – 6.5
Another on the comeback trail with something to prove having been axed for the World Cup, his defensive partnership with Dingwall didn’t inspire but he was smart with the ball on occasion, as seen in the run he made when helping to tee up the Daly try.
12. Fraser Dingwall – 3.5
A player with the patience of Job waiting for this Test debut, given the number of squads he was involved in without even playing, he encountered a baptism of fire defensively and will likely be a fall guy in the inner sanctum post-mortem.
11. Elliot Daly – 5.5
Took his first-half try well on 20 minutes but would have been aghast at being left facing a three-on-one in defence around the halfway line six minutes later for the second Italian try. Yellow carded on 76 minutes for foot-tripping Tommaso Menoncell.
10. George Ford – 6.5
His experience was needed in digging England out of a huge hole. Mixed up his game – look at the dummy that led to Steward being tackled without the ball and England getting three first-half points back. Was six from seven off the tee for 17 invaluable points before exiting on 67 minutes. His inevitable detractors, though, will now demand a start for rookie Fin Smith.
9. Alex Mitchell – 6.5
Beat off an infected leg wound to take his place in the starting line-up and his running presence was important given he scored the try that gave England the lead they weren’t to lose.
1. Joe Marler – 5.5
Chalked up a decent tackle tally but offered little else. Way less of a presence than he was against South Africa in the World Cup semi-final.
2. Jamie George – 6
The new skipper didn’t lead his side to an inspiring performance even though he finished as his team’s joint-highest tackler.
3. Will Stuart – 5.5
Got on the ball loads but had nothing to show for it. Scrums were few and far between and it was 51 minutes before England had one of their own to feed into. It ended well with a penalty win.
4. Maro Itoje – 6
An inconsistent afternoon that was summed up just after the break when he expertly tackled and won a breakdown penalty only to miss his subsequent catch at the lineout under pressure from Federico Ruzza. Gave Italy their opening penalty points with offside and would have cost his team another three for the same type of offence if Allan didn’t miss on 59 minutes.
5. Ollie Chessum – 5.5
Gave up England’s first penalty concession for no release and that was the prompt for his team’s forgettable first half. Missed too many tackles.
6. Ethan Roots – 7.5
Like a jumbo jet taking off, the debut-maker made a slow start but he eventually rose to the occasion and did enough to be voted the official player of the match. His ball-carrying was important in England’s revival.
7. Sam Underhill – 5.5
Wasn’t the huge presence he was expected to be. Limited impact against a pent-up Italian pack.
8. Ben Earl – 7
The unexpected star of the World Cup, he eventually continued where he left off by carrying the fight to Italy when England most needed it.
Replacements:
16. Theo Dan – No Rating
Only a 74th-minute introduction for George.
17. Beno Obano – No Rating
There were 76 minutes played when the late call-up for Ellis Genge finally got a run.
18. Dan Cole – 5
The first of the bench to get used, arriving into the fray on 56 minutes. Very limited impact.
19. Alex Coles – No Rating
It took Chessum getting a bang on 73 minutes for him to get sent on.
20. Chandler Cunningham-South – 7
There were 67 minutes played when he replaced Underhill and his debut impacts were excellent, making a massive cover tackle in his 22 on Federico Mori with Italy looking for a lifeline try and then managing an impressive carry. Looked a natural at this level.
21. Danny Care – 5.5
A 59th-minute arrival with England holding a seven-point advantage. Didn’t provide the hurry-up seen during some of his sub appearances off the World Cup bench.
22. Fin Smith – 5
A 67th-minute introduction with Cunningham-South after Ford had just kicked England 27-17 ahead, his debut passed by without England adding to the scoreboard.
23. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – No Rating
A short-lived debut as a 77th-minute sub for Freeman.
Freeman has been a great test player for almost 2 years now. Its just a shame that he wasn’t actually getting selected for most of that time!4 Go to comments
For goodness sake Wales grow some nuts and get a Welsh coach. You’re pathetic.2 Go to comments
Some thoughts on the England backs… Dingwall was non-existent, good premiership player but not a test player. Finn Smith looked to have much more time on the ball than Ford, he should have started alongside Mitchell. Freeman looked excellent now that he's been given a license to roam. He's a big guy with good pace but by international standards he's not an out and out finisher. His game awareness and skill levels are top notch, he's a very complete rugby player who's wasted sat on the wing. Let's hope England can continue to make use of him. Slade looks absolute class with ball in hand, reads the game so well and creates space for others with his outside swerve and exquisite timing on his passes. England don't get the best out of him. Daly was a makeshift winger in his prime and he ain't in his prime anymore. Three outside centres on the pitch is excessive. Steward is Steward. He's got a trick, he does it better than anyone else in the world. He doesn't do much else and struggles to defend in the wide channels due to a lack of pace. Mitchell was ok, he looks like a good player, begrudgingly playing to orders.4 Go to comments
having watched the games in the first round, I would be much surprised if the Irish wouldn’t win another Six Nations …… just that England has quite some history in getting far, whilst being ‘unconvincing’1 Go to comments
Will be great to see him out there again after that stinking injury.1 Go to comments
Haibo!3 Go to comments
Well.3 Go to comments
England man here. Funny how you say England “collapsed” in the final 15. Never one to give credit to the boks are you. In truth, our boys were crushed in the scrum and outplayed completely in that final quarter.13 Go to comments
Tony in RSA to recruit Pacific Islanders to the boks…mana5 Go to comments
Always amusing and entertaining when the clueless D4 lads get a rugby column and spew utter clueless tripe. Ian is very much one of those lads.2 Go to comments
Een twee drie. My point exactly. You have to have an attacking plan . You then pick attacking minded players. Farrell was terrific for Sarries and won loads of titles. Yet he was played out of position to put a 10 in who was anything but and was at the bottom of the league and in danger of being relegated . England have bad form in failing to pick the best players . Simmonds, Alex Goode. Cipriani etc When things dont work and you keep losing , change the team. .Youngs,ford,farrell ,tuilagi and Billy at 8 were in the team win or lose. Ireland yesterday were fantastic . Brilliantly coached and had an all round game. Kick when it was needed but off they went when an opportunity came . Ford either kicks, passes short to the poor centre who immediately gets hammered ,thanks george, or does a pass and run round the back . He is as predictable as hell and the defence just line up the next player to him . Maybe the team just needs a better coach and the selection is fine . We will see in a couple of hours. I hope to eat my words13 Go to comments
The France 6N win now makes Ireland the heavy favourites to win RWC2027 too. So AH-MAY-ZING, so AH-MAY-ZING zom-om-bee zom-om-bee zom-om-bee-bee-bee-bee-beeeee . . .8 Go to comments
What a wonderful game to watch. Ireland were immense, Crowley settled in nicely at 10 the longer the game went on. Don't write France off yet, they'll be back and will still be hard to beat this year.1 Go to comments
Dupond here DuPont there, I think Les Bleues should have enough talent to side a competitive team …. pretty disappointing display yesterday …. Ireland on a about the same level as in their QF loss against the All Blacks (nowhere near the clinical brilliance as in the pool games vs Boks or Scotland), but that was enough to destroy an uneven France33 Go to comments
This one’s tough to call. Let’s have a look at games played since 1991… 😳3 Go to comments
Seems like Ireland has a future after Sexton, but france seem to not spark without Du pont? They will need to work in that, what happens if he gets badly injured before a world cup or something33 Go to comments
Surprised there's no mention of Jac Morgan. Wonderful player in an average side with Wales.3 Go to comments
Various rules are being tried in the 6N to “speed up the game”. World rugby is on it. For like the last 30 years. I’d focus on coaching against high tackles and mastering the current rules before pushing to make other changes. Stoppages for high tackles, getting yellows and reds, slows the game down and ruins the tempo of the game. Also, costs you games. In England, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has introduced a mandating that all tackles must be made at the waist and below. Similarly, South Africa has implemented tackle safety law changes for school and club rugby. These adjustments specify that tackles in open play must be made at the base of the sternum or below. The changes also address the actions of the ball carrier in open play, specifying a “safe zone” between the sternum and mid-thigh accessible to the tackler and prohibiting the ball carrier from entering contact headfirst with the body fully bent and horizontal.3 Go to comments
Gordon…….”Give him the back-up he knows he can rely on. Give him a club with a chance of winning something, and coaches who know how to maximise his growth.” I first read your article this morning, Nick. I had just finished watching that incredible game down in Marseilles, where another young 10, Jack Crowley, had played his part, not always perfect, in what is probably Ireland’s greatest win over France. As I read your words on Carter Gordon, I thought of the pathway this young player has followed, compared to that of Jack Crowley. Crowley, born in Innishannon in West Cork, has always had a strong system to guide him in the game of rugby. First Bandon Rugby Club, then Bandon Grammar School, and into senior rugby with with Cork Constitution, one of Munster and Ireland’s great clubs. From there he moved into the Munster professional system. Thus he has always had “…….the back-up he knows he can rely on. ……..a club with a chance of winning something, and coaches who know how to maximise his growth.” Especially the latter ! Carter Gordon’s path is less easy to research from my laptop. He was born, like Crowley, in a small rural town, Nambour, a sugar town in Qld. Gordon says in one peice I found “ And like from a young age, with my old man, my family, my little brother plays Australia Under 20s … we’re a Rugby-mad household. And playing professionally was always a goal as a kid. I’ve never really got into rugby league or AFL or anything like that. I played some touch on the side and some summer sports.” He did finish his schooling at the powerful Brisbane Boys College, where he would have had top class coaching. Post school Gordon played for the Wests club in Brisbane, had some time training with the Qld. Reds, and then on to the Rebels in Melbourne. So Gordon’s path has been very different to that of Jack Crowley. But for this year at least, if Gordon is selected in the WB’s squad, he will come under the influence of a world class coach, Joe Schmidt, and without doubt, a very strong coaching team. At 22, Gordon is two years younger than Crowley. I wonder if at 24 years of age, Carter Gordon and Jack Crowley will face each other playing for their countries ? I hope so !21 Go to comments
Great start to test rugby for the year. Well done Ireland. Another GS in the making.1 Go to comments