England boss Borthwick on the 'version' of Wales he is expecting
England head coach Steve Borthwick has shared his thoughts on Wales ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations round two encounter at Twickenham.
Warren Gatland’s side produced a wildly oscillating performance versus Scotland, falling behind by 27 points before mounting an inspired comeback that only just fell short in a 26-27 defeat in Cardiff.
This inconsistency between the first and second half would have left England’s analysts with much more to review about Wales, but Borthwick believes the second half will be the Welsh version that turns up in London.
“We’d certainly expect that Wales performance in the second half, we’d expect them to deliver that standard,” he reckoned when asked on Thursday for his thoughts about how Gatland’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals played in Six Nations round one.
“At the start of the tournament things like that can happen. There were things you saw in our game (versus Italy in Rome), there were mistakes in our game but through the game, the team looked better and better, looking more and more cohesive. Things like that can happen. We expect the best version of a very good Wales team.”
Like Wales, England were behind on the half-time scoreboard last weekend. However, unlike the Welsh whose comeback was unsuccessful, the English turned around a 14-17 deficit to win 27-24.
Despite that fightback, there was work-ons in Borthwick’s in-tray this week at Pennyhill. “Post the game there was particularly a lot of conversation around the defence, and I thought again – if I use that phrase – that promising start, I think that is what it was.
“You saw commitment from the players to do things differently in basically three training sessions. We have had two more training sessions this week and I said there were areas that we would attend to, there were areas we need to improve upon and that is what we have gone and done this week.”
England capped five rookies against the Italians and all five are again included to face the Welsh, Fraser Dingwall and Ethan Roots from the start and Chandler Cunningham-South, Fin Smith and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso from the bench.
Playing at Twickenham in an international will be a new experience for all of them, but Borthwick was glad of the steps being taken behind the scenes to ensure they won’t be overawed.
“We talk a lot in the squad about consistency, how we approach each day, trying to get that little bit better each day, trying to ensure that we learn in every opportunity. The players coming into the squad have adapted really well,” reckoned the England coach.
“The senior players, the players with more experience, have got to take enormous credit for how they welcomed those players in.
“As we look towards Twickenham on Saturday, the senior guys have spent a good amount of time talking to the younger players about what an incredible place Twickenham is and what an incredible stadium it is, what an incredible atmosphere it is; already trying to get the players used to what to expect Saturday.”
Comments on RugbyPass
CHRIS. It was a pleasure to watch you play. Rugby needs characters like you most of all now. They are all BORING . Marcus excepted. The supporters have all been brain washed by Eddie, Steve Borthwick too. In a week that Barry John has died , it reminded us of how PROPER no 10,s used to play . Mix it up. Side step , drop goal , dash though the gap . England have boring kick artists whose only attribute is an up and under , AND are lauded for it !!! it shows how we have all been suckered into the game plan by boring dunderheads . Hopefully what goes round etc. We are all bored to hell . Marcus/Fin will have their day . SOON.9 Go to comments
112, 31, 29, 26, 18, 7, 2 are pretty decent caps hauls tbh If I had to guess I’d say Dingwall will end up with less than 5; Roots will get around 15; Feyi-Waboso 25; Cunningham-South 50; and Fin Smith 70. The players in the current squad who could be one day aiming for 100 are more likely to be Steward, Freeman, and Chessum, plus of course Care, Ford, Itoje, George, and Genge.2 Go to comments
Let me fix that for you “Harlequins refuse to be backed into a corner by Louis Lynagh who had been backed into a corner by Benetton”2 Go to comments
Strange headline. It would appear he was backed into a corner by Benetton who imposed a deadline on Lynagh who was considering approaches from them and 3 premiership clubs2 Go to comments
No question the Irish “system” has made a huge difference. However, the system still needs quality people in decision-making and other key positions - and not those who are deemed to have “earned” their position through longevity, history or loyalty. This is the feature of note to me. The Irish have 3 NZ players who are major cogs in the team, plus Farrell (English), Nucifora (Aussie), Schmidt (NZ) and others who have been part of the rise in consistency and quality of Irish rugby. It should also be noted that ‘great expectations’ around their RWC 2022 campaign were not met and neither are there any guarantees for this 6 Nations campaign.1 Go to comments
It’s great to see consistency in selection, albeit potentially (probably) enforced by ongoing injuries to some degree. Great opportunity for the likes of Dingwall to right a few wrong’s from last week (insofar as the criticism levelled based on a single performance). Hopefully the flow of the game allows Fin Smith some more minutes this week. Excited to see Cunningham-South go again too!6 Go to comments
The title of this article can simply answered with “simply they weren't the best when it counted.”20 Go to comments
What you mean the thing every other league on the planet has been doing 😂😂3 Go to comments
It’s interesting to see Dingwall given another start. Personally I think Dan Kelly is very unlucky not to be wearing 12, but a lot of the criticism levelled at Dingwall has seemed unfair. He’s a good defensive centre forced to play a new system in-between a 10 and a 13 he hasn’t played with before, and i’m sure he’ll improve drastically with another week of training.6 Go to comments
Been following crusaders for years but i’ve no idea who a lot of these guys are haha! Looking forward to seeing Levi Aumua play, he’ll be a big piece of their backline for SR and they probs just don’t want him to get injured. Hopefully this builds interest and we can get a real, regular club tournament jammed somewhere into the calendar!5 Go to comments
Is meafou injured?1 Go to comments
What an odd thing to say. England moved the ball about far more under Eddie than under Steve.9 Go to comments
Spot on Mr Ashton.9 Go to comments
It’s remarkable how different England were, one half to the next, in Rome. If we follow that logic, it makes for difficult reading for Italy who won’t get the space they were allowed in H1 again.86 Go to comments
Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss' Sadly that’s fairly unlikely. As one of the most nauseating chirruppers and fuss-makers on the pitch it seems unlikely he’ll keep his stupid big mouth shut for long.1 Go to comments
When you sign a Welsh geriatric what do you expect? Dumb signing. From a franchise that aren’t generally dumb. Losing Razor has gone to their head3 Go to comments
Already talking about injuries. Super inspiring 😜7 Go to comments
And in turn, the Sydney Roosters will try and sign Wallabies back Max Jorgensen.1 Go to comments
The problem with rugby is Everyone is moving around, no loyalty anymore. Fans can’t relate to the players…5 Go to comments
Average international winger , yawn1 Go to comments