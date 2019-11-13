  • LIVE
  • PLAYED
  • UPCOMING
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Exeter EXE 17 Bristol BRI 20
London Irish LON 36 Leicester LEI 11
Harlequins HAR 14 Worcester WOR 19
Gloucester GLO 12 Saracens SAR 21
Bath BAT 22 Northampton NOR 13
Sale SAL 28 Wasps WAS 18
Scarlets SCA 20 Benetton BEN 17
Cardiff CAR 30 Cheetahs CHE 17
Munster MUN 22 Ulster ULS 16
Zebre ZEB 7 Glasgow GLA 31
Ospreys SWA 14 Kings KIN 16
Edinburgh EDI 20 Dragons GWE 7
Connacht CON 11 Leinster LEI 42
Gloucester GLO Toulouse TOU Fri
15 Nov
2:45pm
Bath BAT Ulster ULS Sat
16 Nov
8:00am
Glasgow GLA Sale SAL Sat
16 Nov
8:00am
Leinster LEI Benetton BEN Sat
16 Nov
10:15am
La Rochelle ROC Exeter EXE Sat
16 Nov
10:15am
Ospreys OSP Munster MUN Sat
16 Nov
12:30pm
Clermont CLE Harlequins HAR Sat
16 Nov
12:30pm
Northampton NOR Lyon LYO Sun
17 Nov
8:00am
Connacht CON Montpellier MON Sun
17 Nov
8:00am
Racing 92 RAC Saracens SAR Sun
17 Nov
10:15am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Search
Login
Logout
Show scores
 
Back
Internationals    

Jones responds to Sweeney suggestion

Back
Internationals    

Eddie Jones responds to Bill Sweeney's claim that England contract extension would make sense

By PA Authors
By Online Editors
By PA Authors By Online Editors

Eddie Jones is only thinking about the Barbarians this week after refusing to talk about his future as England head coach. The Australian will be in charge of the invitational side on Saturday when they do battle with Fiji at Twickenham.

It will take place only two weeks after Jones’ England lost to South Africa in the World Cup final and he has a number of Springboks in this Barbarians squad.

His contract with the Rugby Football Union is only until 2021, but earlier this month RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney admitted it “makes sense” for the 59-year-old to continue until the World Cup 2023 in France.

“The only thing I’ve been worried about this week is coaching the Barbarians. It’s a highly enjoyable experience and it’s a great honour,” Jones said. “There is nothing to think about. It is done and dusted. I can’t do anything about what has happened. The only thing I can do is what I do next.

“The next thing I’m going to do is make sure this Barbarians’ side play some great rugby, so that’s the only thing I’m worried about. All that stuff is for you guys, you love it.”

(Continue reading below…)

Video Spacer

South Africa World Cup winners Tendai Mtawarira, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi are in Jones’ Barbarians squad for this Killik Cup match. But England’s head coach holds no ill feelings against them, adding: “Not at all, we are happy for them.

“I think Bobby Robson had that great turn ‘there is one happy dressing room and one sad dressing room and you want to be in the happy dressing room as much as you can, but if you are in the sad dressing room you appreciate the happiness the other team has’.

“It is wonderful those guys want to come and play for the Barbarians. We have three of them and it’s nice to see they want to give something back to the game.

“These Barbarians games are about giving something back to the rugby community. We have already got 50,000 people coming on Saturday, which is terrific, and we want to play well and put on a really good performance.”

Assisting Jones this week is John Mitchell, who is also England’s defence coach and he was reluctant to talk about the events in Japan as well. “It’s the past. Naturally people are disappointed and that is life. You feel for the boys because they put so much into it, but you’ve got to find a way to move forward,” Mitchell said.

“You always have to find a way to move forward in life so we’re very fortunate to come into an environment like this where it’s all about why you love the game.”

Former Ireland captain Rory Best will skipper the Barbarians and make one final appearance before retiring. He was set to quit the sport after the World Cup, with the 46-14 defeat to New Zealand in the quarter-finals expected to be the hooker’s last outing.

“Obviously it was disappointing to go home when we did,” Best added. “You come off the back of the World Cup and take a few days to lick your wounds. “I hope to sign off my rugby career with hopefully a better result with this Barbarians team.

“To finally be a part of it and to put on that black and white jersey is something that very quickly focuses your mind back again after the disappointment. It goes back to the core values of rugby; having fun, meeting people, getting to know people over a week and going out and trying to be the best version of ourselves on Saturday.”

– Press Association 

WATCH: The one line in the salary cap rules that is likely to become a legal battleground for Saracens

Video Spacer

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

Eddie Jones responds to Bill Sweeney's claim that England contract extension would make sense