'It doesn’t look great': Scotland star suffers 'horrendous' injury

By PA
Saracens' Andy Onyeama-Christie leaves the field on a stretcher during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Saracens at The Stoop on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Saracens have described the injury suffered by Scotland international Andy Onyeama-Christie against Harelquins as ‘horrendous’.

Saracens, who were hit by the serious injury to back-rower Onyeama-Christie early on, were repeatedly repelled by a resolute home side as Quins inflicted a first defeat of the season on their visitors.

Fin Baxter scored the only try of the first half for Harlequins but Hugh Tizard’s score early in the second half levelled the game.

Lennox Anyanwu’s score put Quins back ahead after 52 minutes before Marcus Smith and Alex Lozowski exchanged penalties in the closing stages.

On Onyeama-Christie’s injury, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said: “It doesn’t look great, I don’t think.

“I think we’re talking a fracture-dislocation of his ankle, so that’s the big thing today, really, and just so gutted, everybody is.

“He’s had a real tough three years, [with] two broken arms, and for that to happen it’s just horrendous for him, so our thoughts are with him.”

On the match itself, McCall added: “I think we had a lot of territory in the game, a lot of entries into their 22 and on the day we just weren’t good enough to convert those into anything.

“Credit their defence as well – they defended like their lives depended on it.

“We had five or six line-outs five metres from their goal line and came away with nothing.

“Obviously, it was 7-0 at half-time, but it felt like we had dominated the first half, certainly from a territory point of view. It’s just our attack wasn’t good enough.”

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson agreed his side’s defence allowed them to end their hoodoo against London rivals Saracens, who were defeated 17-10 at the Twickenham Stoop.

Quins had lost their previous seven Gallagher Premiership fixtures against Sarries, with their two defeats last season being by scorelines of 38-10 and 52-7.

Wilson said: “As a group, we’ve put defence first more often.

“We’ve started meetings with the defence coach [Jason Gilmore], we’ve started [training] sessions with defence, we’ve talked about defence at the end of sessions as deeply as we talk about attack.

“Quins doesn’t want to lose its attacking identity but if we don’t improve our defence, we have to score five tries every week to give us a chance of winning.

“What we’ve done today is hold Saracens to 10 points, so that gives us a chance – OK, we needed to score two [tries] but it had a Test-match feel about it.

“When three points were available, we were taking the three and that’s why it felt like a Test match, normally we’d go straight to the corner.

“So, we’re really pleased from that point of view, not just defensively right across the pitch, but also their maul because we’d talked a lot about maul defence.”

J
JWH 4 minutes ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

It's not pressure, rather underperformance from the bench. Not enough young and hungry guys on the bench who want to make their mark like Sititi. Tuipulotu and Jacobson need to go, they are taking the jersey for granted.

40 Go to comments
J
JWH 6 minutes ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

We already have an excess of world class forwards though😭

40 Go to comments
R
RobWhitiora 7 minutes ago
Former All Black’s surprise praise for NPC versus Super Rugby Pacific

Im a Hugh supporter of Professional Domestic Rugby championship

I never supported super rugby when it first came in 1996 back then it was the super 12 5 New Zealand teams and 3 Australia teams and 4 South Africa teams that when rugby first went professional a year after the 1995 World Cup in South Africa who won it before 1996 I was a Hugh supporter of the NEW ZEALAND NPC that was New Zealand Domestic Rugby Championships there were three divisions division 3 had 9 provinces teams division 2 had 9 provinces teams

and division 1 the top division had 9 provincial teams and the log of wood challenges

and promotion and relegation follow with the 3 divisions championships

there were many many ALL BLACKS who were all fully available in all the division one teams they were fully strong provincial teams back then it had a test feel about those games you had up and coming NZ players playing along side the All Blacks and the fanfare about it was massive it was a tribal feeling to it the All Blacks teams were selected from the division 1 province teams

here an idea

NZRFU should have made at the time back in 1995 and 1996 to make the NPC all the

provincial teams in the three divisions professional have them professionally set up

each team professionally set own by private investor or have wealthy businessman own them and then have three professional domestic rugby championship

like division 3 pro comp with 9 teams division 2 pro comp with 9 teams and on to the top division 1 pro comp with 9 teams automatic promotion and relegation there's no bottom team of say division 2 face the top team of division 3 face off all automatic the log of wood challenges still go ahead

between teams from division 1 2 and 3

to make more entertaining having All Blacks in all the NPC division 1 teams of 9 provinces

also have international rugby players in there as well imaged having top players from the Wallabies and the Springboks and rugby players around the world say each province team has 6 international players in these division 1 provincial teams

it gives the NEW ZEALAND NPC rugby division 1 championship a NEW ZEALAND rugby and INTERNATIONAL rugby flavour to it but these are just ideas

11 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 8 minutes ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Ouch you big meanie! You really know how to cut me deep with your witty burns. 🔥🔥


🫵🏼🤡🔫

40 Go to comments
J
JWH 8 minutes ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

Caleb Clarke vanish off the face of the earth or something?

9 Go to comments
i
ig 9 minutes ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

What about our best wing, Narawa?

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 9 minutes ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

Nah, they're all pretty bang average players with some potential stars maybe. Only big omission from All Blacks XV this year was Billy Harmon and we all know it

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 10 minutes ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

Riccitelli is too old with all the other young blood at hooker. Has never been good enough at international stage, too short, too light, too soft at contact compared to Soni, Taylor, Aumua, and Bell

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 11 minutes ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

I wouldn't really care as long as the games are close or we see him putting his mark on the team.

9 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

And right on cue, it's BS's BFF to the rescue. You two should get a room.

40 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

He played in the height of Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith who were the best ever centre combination. He played a different kind of game and did not fit in to the AB's game under Hansen.

40 Go to comments
M
MO 1 hour ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

There is bound to be a crusaders bias with 4 crusaders coaches in the AB selection- after a 2:3 result on this years EOYT with wins only against Japan and Italy, Razor will be forced to change or will get sacked

9 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

The All Blacks only have 13 out of 33 players in their current squad who have less than 20 tests the Boks in their 33 have 19 which is an indication that SA have been developing their squad quicker than NZ. Bu the time this AB squad matures the Boks will have another full squad of seasoned test players to take over from the current run on team.

40 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

Tough on Riccitelli and Iose to be standouts and not even be ranked in the top 65 players in the country.

9 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 2 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

We'll keep this post on record. Let's see how loopy it is in two months time. All appropriate apologies with be required and accepted.😉

40 Go to comments
C
CR 2 hours ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

lmao, then why does he get dominated every time he pulls the gold jumper on? Top 3 lol. I can name 5 locks off hand that will DOMINATE him. RG SNYMAN, EBEN, ITOJE, Paul Willemse, Scott Barrett. There's more

7 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

nope

9 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Nah, that post is definitely loopy de loop buddy.

40 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Is that you Sonny?

40 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 3 hours ago
Ronan Kelleher news plunges Ireland into low-key injury crisis

Is this laying down an excuse if they fail over the next few matches? Name a team that doesnt have to deal with injuries!

1 Go to comments
