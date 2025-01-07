Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Danny Care explains why he has signed for a 20th Harlequins season

By PA
Danny Care on Harlequins duty last April (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Former England scrum-half Danny Care has revealed he will complete his 20th season at Harlequins by staying at the club for another year. The 38-year-old, who joined the Gallagher Premiership club from Leeds in 2006, retired from international rugby in March last year, but said he was not yet ready to hang up his boots.

He told the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast: “I will be at Harlequins next season, I ain’t leaving – I love it too much, I can’t give it up yet. Hopefully a few Quins fans will be happy with that.”

Care made a record-extending 386th appearance for Harlequins in their recent 34-34 draw with Leicester. “That game probably reminded me again just how lucky I am, fortunate, to still play this game we love and to still play for the club that I love,” he added. “I’m not going to give it up while I enjoy it.”

Tom Lynagh talks about his work-ons and the new season

Tom Lynagh talks about his work-ons and the new season

Care has won two Premiership titles with the London club – in 2012 and 2021 – and the European Challenge Cup in 2011.

He became the sixth player to make 100 appearances for England in last year’s Six Nations win against Ireland and made his 101st and final international appearance in their 33-31 defeat to France.

