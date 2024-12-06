Northern Edition

Investec Champions Cup

The 8 teams I predict will make Champions Cup quarter-finals – Andy Goode

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Antoine Dupont, the Toulouse captain, raises the Champions Cup after their victory during the Investec Champions Cup Final match between Leinster Rugby and Stade Toulousain at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

There’s always conjecture around the Champions Cup but the best club competition in the world never fails to stir the emotions and this 30th anniversary could be its best year yet.

Talk of broadcast deals and format will melt away as soon as Andrew Brace blows the first whistle at the Rec, and Bath v La Rochelle is about as good an opening game as you can get, with the quality of rugby speaking for itself.

For what it’s worth, I think the format does exactly what you want it to do. It minimises the number of dead rubbers at the tail end of the pool stage and gets the very best teams through to an extended knockout stage. None of the old formats achieved that.

And, while I do understand fans’ gripes that there are too many broadcasters involved in rugby, Premier Sports have more rugby than anyone and at by far the best price point. It is an extra outlay for some English supporters but fans of the URC and Top 14 will be signed up anyway.

You only have to look at the Champions League in the round ball game to see exactly the same conversations being had but it doesn’t diminish the calibre of the competition and it certainly doesn’t reduce the excitement levels of this observer.

Importantly, aside from some French players for whom the power of the Top 14 is so ingrained in them, it remains the tournament that everyone wants to win most if you ask the players.

The images of Martin Johnson, Anthony Foley, Lawrence Dallaglio, Leo Cullen, Jonny Wilkinson, Brad Barritt, Greg Alldritt and most recently Antoine Dupont lifting the trophy live long in the memory.

Antoine Dupont France
Antoine Dupont (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Just look at the performance of the world’s best player last season to see what it means. He might be winning Olympic gold medals and turning everything else he touches into gold too but he led the way in almost every stat going in the Champions Cup.

I don’t think the big French trio of Toulouse, Bordeaux and La Rochelle will be any less determined than in previous years to get their hands on the prize at the end of it all and it’ll take something special to break the Gallic grip on the trophy.

It is a British & Irish Lions year in 2025 when the tournament reaches its crescendo and that does add a bit of spice. Once the Six Nations is done and dusted, the Champions Cup knockout games are the ones that Andy Farrell will be watching most closely.

If Finn Russell can lead Bath to glory or inspire them to a big quarter-final or semi-final victory over one of the French giants, it might just sway him into deciding that he’s his starting fly-half.

Even more so for Farrell Junior, who won’t have the Six Nations as a stage to shine on. He might have a direct line to the boss but the way he steers Racing 92 in this competition will be his biggest shop window in terms of his Lions selection chances.

Leinster are the most obvious threat to the French dominance we’ve seen over the past four years. They have lost three finals on the spin after all and added a couple of huge names and pretty sizeable bodies in RG Snyman and Jordie Barrett to their ranks in an attempt to get over that final hurdle.

BATH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 30: Bath Rugby’s Head Coach Johann van Graan and Bath Rugby’s Finn Russellj
during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bath Rugby and Exeter Chiefs at The Recreation Ground on November 30, 2024 in Bath, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Despite the negativity surrounding English rugby at the moment, I do actually think Bath will be right in the mix and the combination of Russell’s razzle-dazzle and Johann van Graan’s nous and hard-nosed edge will stand them in good stead come the knockout rounds.

I don’t think they’ll go all the way but it’s a massive season for Glasgow too on the back of them winning the URC last season. They lifted that trophy away in South Africa, which is an incredible achievement, but they’ve never been beyond the quarter-finals in the Champions Cup.

Then there are the South African sides, who might have had the odds stacked against them a little bit in their first couple of years in the competition but who I’m expecting to make plenty of noise this time around.

There is real depth at the Sharks and Bulls in particular and if the former keeps everyone fit, a starting XV featuring Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen and Aphelele Fassi will be a match for anyone.

Siya Kolisi South Africa
Siya Kolisi (Photo by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The Round of 16 element not only makes the tournament more exciting but it also makes it more unpredictable and harder to pick your quarter-finalists as a slip here or there or a failure to pick up a bonus point will see two of the big boys going head to head earlier than you might expect.

Nevertheless, I think we’ll see the cream rising to the top once more and a line-up of three French clubs, two English teams and one each from Ireland, South Africa and Scotland in the last eight come mid-April.

We’re used to seeing dynasties being established in the world’s best club competition and if we’re being honest, it’s hard to look past another one taking shape in 2024/25 .

Five teams have won back-to-back Champions Cups but, amazingly, the most successful side in the tournament’s history aren’t one of them. Leinster, Leinster, Toulon, Saracens and La Rochelle have all done it and my money’s on Toulouse joining that elite club this season.

My Champions Cup 2024/25 Quarter-Finalists

Toulouse

La Rochelle

Bordeaux

Leinster

Sharks

Glasgow

Bath

Leicester

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 23 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

👍

26 Go to comments
N
NB 24 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

No better example of planning for the variables than in the spots I looked at [4,5 and 6] Chris.


During the Ireland series there was a brief crisis with lineout calling. PSDT covered the hole until Ruan Nortje arrived for the RC and suddenly the bleeding stopped.


That is top quality coaching - no fear.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

He means after the Nienaber hiatus SM.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 27 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rassie 65% up to 2019, 85% in his second tenure. 72% overall.


All great teams build a certain mythology around them, none more so than the ABs! I recall we only beat them at their best once out of six attempts with England, but the average margin was only 4 points.


So what makes that difference between winning and losing tight games?


Rassie has obv found the formula, just like Shag and Ted before him.


And in the process he is rotating a huge number of players in key positions. Look at the comp - where NZ have laregly been stuck on Sititi, Vaai and Scooter at 4, 5 and 6, SA are experimenting and still winning! That's no myth, it's rugby fact.

26 Go to comments
G
GG 31 minutes ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Probably more like beatable, instead of very beatable. This year, and often between WC cycles, Rassie roles the dice by mixing up his squads to build depth and also see how new guys go. When he gets to the ‘big’ games he tends to pick his main guys and a proper bench. What Hansen( struggle to refer to Sir Hansen, as I would then have to refer to Rassie as Meneer) should maybe comment on is the way the Boks are evolving and learning with Tony Brown on board. But always good to hear comments from ex coaches who are not accountable anymore

8 Go to comments
r
rf 40 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.6% this 2024 year - 11/13

26 Go to comments
G
GL 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

yeah but true

9 Go to comments
D
DJ 1 hour ago
Bok report card: All 51 South Africa players rated for 2024

Obviously very subjective so I'll only give you 49 out of 51 because 2 players ratings are missing...

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rugbypass & Rugbydatabase both record Rassie's actual win rate at 28/39, or 71.79%.


Your fake percentage of 84.61 adds to the smoke & mirrors & helps perpetuate the MYTH. And illustrates my point, exactly.

26 Go to comments
M
MK 1 hour ago
Tyler Ardron – Canada's demise is not all Kingsley Jones' fault

Jebb Sinclair also played Super Rugby for the Stormers

2 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes, no question. Shag needs to move on.

9 Go to comments
C
ChrisP 2 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.61%


All sports have uncontrollable variables which can change the course of games.


You have to plan to limit the amount of “luck” required to win closely contested games but even more importantly recognise those moments when they inevitably happen and be able to adjust in real time.


So, to your point, I’m sure Rassie wouldn’t have planned to lose to the ABs in the group stage but his ability to keep the squad motivated and believing they could still go on and win the WC (even though never done before) instilled a character and belief in the players, even in the face of adversity, that can’t be ignored.


Invincibility is a mind set. An idea that when a team goes onto the pitch in any game, they’re thinking “we’ll win.” You could see this in the Arsenal invincible team where players stood in the tunnel waiting to go on to the pitch, looked at their team mates and thought “yeah, we’ve got this.” (Even they got “lucky” against Portsmouth)


If you plan to limit the variables (something Russie does exceptionally well) and luck is on your side you win three in a row by one point. When you plan to limit the variables and luck swings to the other side you lose two games by 1 point each (Ireland and Argentina)


The top end of world rugby is probably the most competitive we’ve ever seen, South Africa, New Zealand, France and Ireland all playing exceptional rugby. Even teams like England, Argentina and the Aussies, despite their inconsistency, have shown they can still win playing classy rugby against the current top four squads.


In such a competitive climate, Rassie has used some old tricks, some new (you show me an international match where a winger has taken a line out throw) in the modern game to keep opponents thinking, adjusting styles (2019 - 2024) but also in the background planned and trained the basics.


Mostly though, yip, every single team faces uncontrollable variables but Rassie has built the character and belief in every player in that squad to think that no matter what, “we can win.” The instilled belief of being unbeatable. No one else is managing that at the moment.


Simple man management is often the hardest task of all (even more so with 51 caps)


Genius (whom I to say), but I think it’s a smidgen disingenuous to write that off as myth.

26 Go to comments
N
NT 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

AllBlacks could have should have but Boks did have.

8 Go to comments
T
TI 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

I love the “New Zealand should have beaten them.” part the best. Could, woulda, shoulda now constitutes an empirical argument.


Well, they lost two out of thirteen, both by one point, but they should have been beaten by another team, and all that means, they are very beatable and are beaten on regular basis.


Copium of such potency is the highest form of compliment.


He’s absolutely right about the point, that in an environment with one dominant team, other teams will inevitably close the gap in due time.

8 Go to comments
R
RW 3 hours ago
The 8 teams I predict will make Champions Cup quarter-finals – Andy Goode

World's best player, PSDT?

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

You can have Taavao to go with that other exAB Hodgman. Hows he going?

9 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

3rd...and thats irrelevant. Tupou isnt half what he could have been.

9 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Another clickbait article for the Saffa fans to make the rest of us suffer their opinions

8 Go to comments
J
J Marc 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

But not the All Blacks....

54 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Robbed of the World Cup. Good grief Hansen, you’re better than that.

9 Go to comments
