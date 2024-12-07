Cardiff's Challenge Cup comeback falls short in Lyon

Cardiff had to settle for a bonus point after kicking off their European Challenge Cup campaign with a thrilling 37-26 defeat in Lyon.

Matt Sherratt’s side staged a strong second-half comeback as tries from Ellis Bevan and Gabriel Hamer-Webb gave them hope of clawing out an improbable win.

But the French side responded well in the latter stages and a swift response from Esteban Gonzalez, coupled with two penalties from Martin Meliande, ended the visitors’ hopes.

Cardiff had been up for it from the start, with an early Josh Adams try converted by Tinus de Beer, putting the Welsh side in front.

Danny Southworth then crossed to restore Cardiff’s advantage after a try from Ethan Dumortier had helped levelled the score, but Dumortier’s second, after a try for Alfred Parisien, ensured the hosts would claim a 17-14 half-time lead.

Lyon looked set to run away with it after Yanis Charcosset extended their lead early in the second half, but when Bevan squeezed over following a strong scrum it sparked the late recovery.

Connacht defied difficult weather conditions in Galway to get their Challenge Cup campaign under way with a convincing 43-12 win over Zebre.

The Irish side rebounded from an early deficit with a double from debutant Chay Mullins and a third try from Dylan Tierney-Martin giving them a 17-5 half-time lead.

Connacht pulled away after the break with Mullins completing his hat-trick, Paul Boyle crossing twice and Santiago Cordero also adding his name to the scoresheet.

