Bulls' 'highest-paid waterboy' could make shock return against Leinster

He has been the waterboy for the last few weeks but Bulls flank Marcell Coetzee might make his return for the all-important United Rugby Championship semifinal against Leinster at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The 33-year-old underwent knee surgery in mid-April and was expected to be out for the season.

As 18 rounds of the regular URC season is a thing of the past and the Bulls have advanced to the semifinal, it is realistic to expect that Coetzee might be available this weekend, and he alluded to it during a post-match press conference at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

“It’s never ideal, as the season progresses you do get a lot of injuries,” Coetzee said.

“You want to be on the field, you want to be with the boys and share those moments but then your role changes.

“Then you tell yourself how you can contribute off the field. That’s what I’ve been trying to do these last few weeks, being the waterboy as well.

“My team manager joked with me, he said I must be the highest-paid waterboy at the Bulls.

“But rehab has been going well, so you never know, maybe next week,” he replied to the question of when he will play again.

By the time Coetzee’s interview took place after the quarterfinal against Benetton, it was clear that Leinster would be the Bulls’ opposition in the semifinal.

He was asked why it was so tough to face the Irish sides.

“If you talk about Leinster, all the international experience they have.

“That’s a team that’s been growing and they’ve consistent the last few seasons and they each other.

“And they haven’t been doing it just in the URC, they’ve been doing it in the European Cup and they’ve been doing it for the international side,” the flank exclaimed.

“At the end of the day, when they enter your 22, they leave with points.

“It’s play-offs.

“The best thing for us, is a year ago we were out in the quarterfinals, and now we managed to take that next hurdle.

“That comes with the pressure, that comes with the privilege to be under that pressure.

“Everyone in the squad, player, and management, is going to have to take that one step for whatever is coming next week.”