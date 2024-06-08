'Emergency surgery' - Bulls' Bok could miss Ireland Tests

World Cup-winning Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse will undergo emergency cheekbone surgery on Sunday in the hope that he can be available for South Africa’s mid-year Tests.

Arendse, 27, suffered a cheekbone fracture on the half-hour mark of the Bulls’ hard-earned 30-23 United Rugby Championship quarterfinal win over Benetton at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

He is the third World Cup winner from the Pretoria team that has been injured recently.

Fellow Bok Canan Moodie underwent finger surgery this past Friday and is also in a race against time.

The Bulls are also without a third World Cup winner, loose forward Marco van Staden.

He is recovering from a troublesome knee.

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White confirmed that the 15-times capped Arendse suffered a fracture.

“They will put a plate in and try and get him back [ion the field] as quickly as we can,” White said. “We want him ready for the Tests,” he said, adding: “Every player wants to be in the Test squad.

“Credit to our medical staff, who found a doctor that will do the surgery tomorrow [Sunday] morning.”

White equated with the Antoine Dupont cheekbone fracture in the World Cp.

The French star suffered the injury in a World Cup match against Namibia and three weeks later was back in full training.

He played against South Africa in their quarterfinal loss in Paris.

“It is great for players to know the medical staff put their interest first,” White said.

“That gives him a chance to be back when the international window starts.”