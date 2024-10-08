Bristol sign a Bears old boy as cover for injured Heward, Naulago
Pat Lam has signed former Bristol player Toby Fricker to provide some much needed injury cover at the Bears following recent casualties. Noah Heward and Siva Naulago have both been sidelined and the director of rugby has reacted by offering the newly capped USA international a short-term deal.
Fricker exited Bristol in the summer of 2022, switching to Ospreys before moving across the Atlantic and joining New England Free Jacks for the 2024 Major League Rugby season.
Having been capped in the USA’s final two matches last month at the Pacific Nations Cup in Japan, Fricker has now been snapped by Bristol ahead of next weekend’s Gallagher Premiership trip to Exeter.
A statement read: “Toby Fricker will re-join the Bears with immediate effect as short-term injury cover, the club can confirm.
“The versatile back three player, who was recently capped by the USA, signs a three-month deal following injuries to Noah Heward (hamstring) and Siva Naulago (fractured cheekbone). Fricker made 32 appearances before departing at the end of the 2022/23 season, scoring 12 tries.”
Lam explained: “With long-term injuries in our back three to Siva and Noah, it’s great to be able to bring in a player of Toby’s quality and experience on a three-month deal.
“Toby knows our game and culture well having spent four seasons here and he will provide strong cover across the back three during this period.”
