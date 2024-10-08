Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Bristol sign a Bears old boy as cover for injured Heward, Naulago

By Liam Heagney
Toby Fricker races away to score last month for USA versus Samoa (Photo by Paul Miller/Getty Images)

Pat Lam has signed former Bristol player Toby Fricker to provide some much needed injury cover at the Bears following recent casualties. Noah Heward and Siva Naulago have both been sidelined and the director of rugby has reacted by offering the newly capped USA international a short-term deal.

Fricker exited Bristol in the summer of 2022, switching to Ospreys before moving across the Atlantic and joining New England Free Jacks for the 2024 Major League Rugby season.

Having been capped in the USA’s final two matches last month at the Pacific Nations Cup in Japan, Fricker has now been snapped by Bristol ahead of next weekend’s Gallagher Premiership trip to Exeter.

A statement read: “Toby Fricker will re-join the Bears with immediate effect as short-term injury cover, the club can confirm.

“The versatile back three player, who was recently capped by the USA, signs a three-month deal following injuries to Noah Heward (hamstring) and Siva Naulago (fractured cheekbone). Fricker made 32 appearances before departing at the end of the 2022/23 season, scoring 12 tries.”

Lam explained: “With long-term injuries in our back three to Siva and Noah, it’s great to be able to bring in a player of Toby’s quality and experience on a three-month deal.

“Toby knows our game and culture well having spent four seasons here and he will provide strong cover across the back three during this period.”

Related

Four talking points as Bristol storm Bath to bag bragging rights

The sense of Bristol jubilation and Bath distress was very evident at The Rec when referee Christophe Ridley called a halt to an eight-try, 36-26 encounter that went the way of the visitors in conditions that were spring rather than autumnal.

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Latest Features

LONG READ

A tale of two cities: Gloucester and Bath set to resume hostilities

Bath have been talked up as Premiership winners but Gloucester's early-season dynamism ensures a bare-knuckle ride West Country derby

LONG READ

Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In resting Antoine Dupont and the rest of his 'premiums', has Fabien Galthie undermined a mouth-watering voyage?

LONG READ

'Luck undeniably plays a part in rugby, even if it might be taboo to admit it'

Every team benefits from a certain amount of luck but underlying performances rather than league position are a more reliable guide.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 21 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I don't think they are dropping very big sums JD. Annual revenues are about 35m Euros per club now.

206 Go to comments
M
MB 22 minutes ago
Former All Black tips Hoskins Sotutu for international switch after latest snub

Well, could be great for England…awesome!

12 Go to comments
M
MB 24 minutes ago
The Jack Willis news Steve Borthwick doesn't want to hear

I’m happy that things are going well for him abroad. 👍

5 Go to comments
G
GP 27 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

The ironic thing with this interview is Will Jordan only ended up , in his best position , fullback , because Beaudy was sick. Will was brilliant and then in the second test against the Wallabies , scored a try 2 minutes in to the game, that was Christian Cullenish. Beauden should never play fullback again, remain at best a bench option.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 27 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In the case of Cane, DP and Blackadder between them have over 40 caps and Ardie has another 90, so I don't see it as necessary.

206 Go to comments
M
MB 30 minutes ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

Boy, “aggressive eye contact”? Unless he stuck a thumb in there, I don’t get how that’s a problem.

6 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 35 minutes ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

Ha brilliant. Also remember in the post match interviews he'd be so offended at just about every question put his way. What a muppet.!

6 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think aspects like the legal concerns over repeated concussion will intervene eventually JM. The NFL gridiron sides only play 17 reg season games per season... 26 +playoffs +Europe is just too many.

206 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

True but it wasn't in 2014 when we had to forego the EP finalists, who didn't arrive in NZ until the second week of the tour!

206 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

As New Zealand are said to be 'livid' about something France have done for well over a decade, the All Blacks better win the series 3-0. This whole situation really diminishes the July tests next year as we could have a Lions series that isn't competitive and South Africa's July tests aren't going to be promoters dream. A full strength France taking on New Zealand in New Zealand would be mouthwatering. Alas, it won't happen for reasons we all understand.

206 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Ignorant xenophobe. I’ve never had issues with language in France. This summer, we’ve spent three weeks in the countryside and everyone was delightful. The only problems were the obnoxious anglos….

Culturally traumatized? What nonsense is this? Historical psychologist? Bull💩.

206 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I live in Belgium, and spend a lot of time in France. As I have spent over the years. By the way, the francophone side of Belgium.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It should be solid but when owners are covering multi million deficits each year it really isn't. That's the problem with any professional league where winning is more important than profit and some owners are willing to drop very big sums to do so.


Reminds me of the infamous Alan Sugar quote, speaking to fellow English Premier League owners. "It doesn't matter how much money we get, we'll still p155 it up the wall!"

206 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

I think I remember there was one season of super rugby where the ongoing joke was other clubs "sending him invoices" for the broken windows and doors his tantrums caused in the coaches box

6 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

With 10 teams in England, it's much more easy ...

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No it's Bernard Lamaitre, this July. Read the article.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Exactly.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You may not be convinced and time will tell of course but my numbers above aren't those of a very very conservative selector. Deciding that he needs 8 players in their 30s in his wider squad playing against teams like Ireland who have been playing with that many in their starting 15 alone just seems common sense to me.


Lads like Numia and Lakai will get their chance next year when the schedule won't be anywhere near as taxing.

206 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Dynaboars statement: Signing of Springboks winger Kurt Lee Arendse

Good move all around. how long will his stint be in Japan?


I worry about this chaps concussion count. And Japan will help sustain his body to 2027.


Gives an opportunity for someone else from our amazing speed freak gene pool to get a shot at playing for the bulls.

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

If you know better then take the job. If you can…

3 Go to comments
