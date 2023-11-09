‘Might be an edge’: Blues using last year’s ‘disappointment’ as fuel for 2024

With new coach Vern Cotter leading the charge, the Blues might have an “edge” going into the new Super Rugby Pacific season as they continue to channel the hurt and “disappointment” from last year’s semi-final exit.

After overcoming the Hurricanes late in the round robin to place third heading into the playoffs, the Blues affirmed their championship credentials with a 41-12 thumping of a helpless Waratahs outfit in Auckland.

But everything came crashing down a week later. Playing against eventual title holders the Crusaders in Christchurch, the Blues were blown away in a one-sided semi-final that certainly raised eyebrows.

When the full-time siren sounded at Orangetheory Stadium, the Crusaders were visibly thrilled after booking their place in another decider. The same couldn’t be said for the Blues, though.

But the pain, frustration and “disappointment” from that disastrous exit is fuelling the Blues going into their campaign.

“I’ve spoken to some players about this. There is an element of disappointment,” Cotter said, as reported by Stuff.

“They’ve done really well from where they’ve come from the last three years, and it’s just nailing that last little bit now and finding out what we need.

“It’s the players who will come up with the solutions. They’re the guys on the field, we’re only guiding them and helping them a bit. I’m looking forward to sitting down with these guys because there’s talent there and we’ve just got to make sure we can become consistent and build on what Leon has done the last three years.



“There is a bit of disappointment from last year, and I think there might be an edge to how we start the season. We’ve lost some players but have some really good ones coming in. It seems a reasonably well-balanced squad.”

If the Blues are to go at least one step further by booking their place in the Super Rugby Pacific final next season then younger players will need to step up in the place of departing players and staff.

Prop Nepo Laulala, fan favourite Tom Robinson and coach Leon MacDonald are among those who have left the Blues to pursue other opportunities.

Of course, Beauden Barrett is another. The All Blacks centurion has signed a deal in Japan, but it has just been reported in New Zealand that the playmaker is set to return in time for Test duty next July.

But Barrett won’t don the Blues jersey in 2024. Instead, a few young playmakers will battle it out for the No. 10 jersey, with All Black Stephen Perofeta almost certainly the frontrunner.

“That’s a strong personality leaving, and it leaves space for somebody else to step up. Stephen has just won a title with Taranaki, and that’s a good thing. He knows what playoffs are about and has had a taste of winning and holding the trophy high. That’s important,” Cotter added.

“Lucas Cashmore is a great young player coming through and Zarn can play both positions. It’s exciting to have those three guys and trying to position them within the New Zealand system and into the black jersey.”